Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Trevor Lawrence Update

Many feared Trevor Lawrence's season might be over after getting twisted down on a sack in Sunday's loss to the Lions. Thankfully that wasn't the case, but the Jags aren't exactly out of the woods just yet. With NFL insider Ian Rapoport reporting:. "Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said QB Trevor...
