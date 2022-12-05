ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albia Newspapers

Health Highlights: Dec. 5, 2022​

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who've had a bout of shingles may face a heightened risk of heart attack or stroke in later years, a new, large study suggests. Vicious cycle: Epilepsy seizures can prompt more epilepsy seizures. Mouse studies show that seizures cause the brain to change the structure of myelin, the insulating sheath that covers nerve cells. These changes predispose the brain to have more seizures, researchers said.
Albia Newspapers

Congress talks ethanol expansion

A newly introduced bill in the U.S. Senate that would permanently expand the summertime availability of blended gasoline with 15% ethanol appears to have the support of the country’s largest trade association for the oil and natural gas industries. Those industries have historically opposed the expansion of E15 sales,...
IOWA STATE



