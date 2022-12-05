Police receive reports of broken windows, storm doors

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Several homeowners in Loyalsock Township reported that juvenile suspects broke their windows and storm doors.

State police at Montoursville say they received multiple reports of the criminal mischief that occurred between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 25. Affected areas include Lincoln Drive, Northway Road, and Lincoln Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw four minors fleeing the area on foot around the time of the incidents.

Trooper T. Arnold says similar reports were made from Williamsport City residents.

Anyone with information may call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.