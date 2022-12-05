ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WSPA 7News

Furman’s Miller goes pro

Furman tight end Ryan Miller announced via social media Friday that he’s moving on from the Paladins with the hope to get drafted by an NFL team in the spring. Miller was again an FCS All-American (the first three-time All-American in program history) and had 72 receptions and 12 touchdowns this past season.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Daily Telegram

Boys Basketball: Morenci wins at Addison assembly game

ADDISON — After the Addison boys basketball team used the energy from its assembly game Friday to get off to a strong start, Morenci battled back for the non-league win Friday, 63-57. The Panthers (1-1) led 15-9 after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs (1-1) responded with a 19-7 advantage in the second to take a 28-22 lead into the half. ...
ADDISON, MI

