Read full article on original website
Related
TVGuide.com
Streaming Deal: Get Paramount Plus For Free with a Walmart Plus Membership — Save $5/Mo.
Walmart+ members also get free access to Spotify Premium and other exclusive discounts. Want to stream your favorite movies and TV shows for free? Walmart has you covered. Right now, you can get Paramount+'s ad-supported Essential Plan (a $5/mo. value) at no additional cost with a membership for Walmart+ -- the retailer's discount club and subscription service (think of it as Amazon Prime, but for Walmart Stores, Walmart Supercenters, and Walmart.com). It's one of the best ways to get Paramount+ for free, along with other exclusive savings at Walmart.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video: She Said Is Now Available To Stream
Although you can still catch it in theaters, She Said is now available to stream -- as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home." Released mid-November, the drama received a very favorable 74 Metascore with film critics at Metacritic, while She Said also received an A CinemaScore from general audiences. While this movie wasn't a big hit in theaters with a $8.8 million box office worldwide, it's likely that She Said will find a bigger audience at home.
ETOnline.com
Apple's Newest iPad 10 Drops to Record Low Price: Shop All The Best iPad Deals Right Now
Black Friday wasn't your only opportunity to upgrade your tech ahead of the holiday season. Amazon is now offering Apple’s new 2022 iPad on sale for the very first time. The 10th-generation iPad was just released in October and comes in four vibrant colors. Boasting a sleep redesign, the new iPad more closely resembles the lightweight iPad Air and has a more immersive screen. Get the latest iPad at an all-time low price as a thoughtful tech gift for your loved one or yourself, below.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 7
The Boss Baby is back, and he has some business ideas for Santa Claus. The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, a new Christmas special, has entered Netflix's daily Top 10 movies chart on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the No. 10 spot, and we expect it will rise a little bit over the next few days. Kids love the Boss Baby. The special and 2016 animated family film Storks are the only new titles on either of the charts today. Wednesday is still No. 1 on the TV chart, and Bullet Train remains in the top spot on the movies chart.
TVGuide.com
TV Guide's Holiday Gift Guide: Best Last Minute Gifts
The big day is nearly here and you've got nothing. You're out of gift ideas, shipping is going to run late, and there's nowhere to turn for a quick and easy gift for your loved ones. Don't worry. We rounded up the best last minute gifts for just about anyone....
Piers Morgan ‘traumatized’ by ‘Harry & Meghan’ using his voice in Netflix show
Piers Morgan is not happy about his involuntary involvement in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries. The outspoken host of “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Fox Nation — who is also a columnist for The Post — can be heard in the show’s new trailer, which dropped Monday, saying of Markle, “she’s becoming a royal rock star.” The soundbite was uttered at a time when Markle was perceived positively by the British public — before she and Harry got married in 2018, which according to the estranged royals, is when “everything changed.” “BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 6
Amazon Prime Video doesn't have a lot of original Christmas movies or even a lot of good licensed Christmas movies, so subscribers are left with scraping the bottom of the barrel when it comes to holiday treats. That's probably why the 2004 stinker Surviving Christmas, starring Ben Affleck and James Gandolfini, is No. 10 on Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. The Peripheral, Riches, Three Pines, and The English remain in the top four spots.
‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group
Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development. Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Related Story ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Related Story 'Minx' Creator Ellen Rapoport...
TVGuide.com
Ginny & Georgia Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything to Know
Season 1 of Netflix's surprising mother-daughter dramedy Ginny & Georgia left so many loose ends that we've been trying to tie up in our minds since it ended. What we thought was going to be a reincarnation of Gilmore Girls quickly took a darker turn when we found out this relationship was far from peachy. To be clear, we're not complaining. The coming-of-age series gives us a healthy mix of angsty teen drama, political issues, and crime that makes for an insatiable binge.
TVGuide.com
Disney+ Price Hike: Last Chance to Lock in Current Pricing to Save $30
On Thursday, December 8, Disney will introduce an ad-supported tier for its streaming service. With the new tier, Disney+ will put a new pricing structure into place. The good news is that you have time to lock in the current price with an annual ad-free subscription before that new pricing goes into effect.
Complex
Quebec-Shot Show ‘Three Pines’ Premieres on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has premiered the first two episodes of Three Pines, a fictional Quebec-shot crime series based on Louise Penny’s series of novels about Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. While not exactly a retelling of one particular novel, the new series tells the tale of Gamache, played by Alfred...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bosch Season 6 Free Online
Best sites to watch Bosch - Last updated on Dec 07, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: Freevee Amazon Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Bosch online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Bosch on this page.
Android Authority
How to clean your Apple Watch
Keeping your watch — and your wrist — clean and dry is the best way to care for your device. Whether it’s sweat, sunblock, or you’ve developed a rash, something will inevitably leave you wondering how to clean your Apple Watch. Follow the proper instructions to freshen up your wristwear without damaging your device.
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
If you’re looking to keep up with the biggest, buzziest, bestselling books of the moment, it can be surprisingly difficult to know what they are. The books everyone is talking about may not be the ones everyone is buying, and every bestseller list uses its own data — Amazon isn’t sharing theirs with anyone else — and their own criteria. So which titles really are the bestsellers of the moment?
Comments / 0