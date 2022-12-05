Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. says joining Cowboys 'good possibility' while at Mavericks game with Micah Parsons
Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cowboys have been doing so much public flirting that you might be able to convince some people the former Giants star already plays for Dallas. Soon enough, that might actually be true. In the middle of a two-day visit with America's Team, the free agent wide receiver joined Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at a Mavericks game Monday night. While there, Beckham admitted "it's a good possibility" he will end up signing with Dallas, according to ESPN.
CBS Sports
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who was Badgers' interim coach, says he won't return in 2023
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard announced Tuesday that he will not return to the Badgers' staff for the 2023 season as the program transitions to a new regime under Luke Fickell. Leonhard guided Wisconsin to a 4-3 mark over the final seven games of the regular season while serving as interim coach following the firing of Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time
Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
CBS Sports
Chris Marshall enters transfer portal: Five-star WR from Texas A&M's No. 1 recruiting class joins exodus
The mass exodus from Texas A&M continued Wednesday when Chris Marshall, a five-star prospect and the No. 24 overall player in the Class of 2022, entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. A 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Fort Bend High School in Missouri City, Texas, he was one of the eight five-star players who signed with coach Jimbo Fisher in what wound up being the best recruiting class of all time, according to the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
CBS Sports
College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available after Louisville opens
Only two Power Five jobs remain open in the 2022 cycle after five programs made hires to move the coaching carousel along. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield opted to jump over to Cincinnati after four seasons with the Cardinals, while Colorado's hire of Deion Sanders became one of the most high-profile acquisitions of the cycle. Former College Football Playoff coach Luke Fickell left Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 14 injuries, Thursday Night Football preview, plus start/sit lineup decisions
Last night, we told you who Jamey Eisenberg is starting in Week 14, including his Start of the Week, Lions running back D'Andre Swift. Now, it's time for Dave Richard to tell you his Start/Sit calls for this week. But, obviously, that's not the only help you're going to get...
CBS Sports
Randy Moss says Peyton Manning is to blame for the two not playing together at Tennessee
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss were two of the biggest college football stars of 1990s. In fact, the two were finalists for the Heisman Trophy during the 1997 season at Tennessee and Marshall, respectively, but they could have been teammates in Knoxville, if not for some ill-timed tardiness. Moss joined...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at practice
Moore (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a bye week, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore can return for Monday's game against New England. The Cardinals will release their first official injury report Thursday, giving Moore three additional chances to practice before the game. Greg Dortch (thumb) could fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Moore isn't ready to face the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Saints' Kirk Merritt: Signed from practice squad
The Saints signed Merritt to the active roster ahead of Monday Night Football versus the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Merritt spent the preseason with New Orleans and joined the team's practice squad after being waived in late August. The 25-year-old will now be bumped up to the active roster after the Saints' also waived Kevin White (illness) on Monday. Merritt did see snaps as both a running back and wide receiver in training camp, though he's unlikely to see much usage barring any injuries to the Saints' starting skill players.
Titans CB Caleb Farley (back) out for season
Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley underwent surgery involving his herniated disk and will miss the rest of the season, multiple
CBS Sports
Texans' Taylor Stallworth: Claimed by Houston
The Texans claimed Stallworth off waivers from Kansas City on Wednesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Stallworth becomes part of the defensive tackle rotation in the Texans' 4-3 alignment, joining Maliek Collins, Roy Lopez, Kurt Hinish and Thomas Booker. Houston released Michael Dwumfour to make room for Stallworth, who logged 53 snaps and four tackles over six games with the Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Designated to return from IR
Maddox (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Eagles have now opened a 21-day practice window for Maddox to return to the active roster following his stint on IR with a hamstring injury. The cornerback has missed the team's last four games and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox has produced 27 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this year.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday
Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Draws critical penalty in win
Evans brought in all four targets for 59 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night. Evans checked in third in receptions and second in receiving yards for the Bucs, and he was outpaced in targets by five teammates. However, the veteran wideout still played a critical role in a miraculous comeback victory, drawing a 44-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Paulson Adebo that took the ball down to the Saints' one-yard line and set up a touchdown grab by Cade Otton on the next play with three minutes remaining. Evans' overall numbers disappointed from a fantasy perspective however, and he hasn't exceeded Monday night's yardage total or had more than five receptions in any of his last four contests. Evans will aim to boost his production back up versus the 49ers in Week 14.
CBS Sports
Matt Ryan, ex-Lakers shooter and DoorDash Driver, signs two-way deal with Timberwolves, per report
Matt Ryan certainly didn't need to wait long to find a new job. Only a week after getting waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, the undrafted sharpshooter and fan-favorite has landed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski. Ryan was one...
CBS Sports
Raiders vs. Rams NFL DFS: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football
With the Rams coming off a Super Bowl win and the Raiders adding Davante Adams, both teams had lofty aspirations coming into 2022. However, they have underperformed, with Las Vegas at 5-7 and Los Angeles at 3-9. Now, they're heading into a Week 14 matchup on Thursday Night Football and NFL daily Fantasy football players are trying to figure out which NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks to target. The Raiders have won three in a row and Josh Jacobs has piled up 613 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns during that span. He'll have plenty of exposure in NFL DFS lineups on Thursday Night Football. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: Best team fits for Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and other top quarterback prospects
It's that time. That time when NFL teams are starting to be eliminated from playoff contention while at the collegiate ranks, prospects are announcing their plans to declare for the draft while also deciding to sit out bowl games in preparation for it. Those simultaneous developments indicate that an increasing...
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Still limited at practice
James (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. James appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped him to two limited sessions last week, but he still was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Commanders and turn a 52 percent snap share into three catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. Assuming he makes more progress as Week 14 prep ensues, James may enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.
Comments / 0