The Best Holiday Train Shows in New York and New Jersey

Holiday Train Shows in New York

WHERE: New York Botanical Garden • 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY

WHEN: Now through Jan. 16, 2023; check hours on the website

PRICE : $35; $31 seniors; $20 ages 2-12: free for children younger than 2

WHAT : See model trains zip through a display of more than 190 replicas of New York landmarks, each re-created from natural materials such as birch bark, lotus pods, and cinnamon sticks.

WHERE: New Castle Historical Society • 100 King St., Chappaqua

WHEN: Now through Jan. 8, 2023; Check the schedule online.

PRICE : Tickets start at $9.39

WHAT: Discover the historic 19th-century summer residence of Horace Greeley, festively decorated for the holidays with running train displays in each of the period rooms.

WHERE : Lasdon Park, Arboretum and Veterans Memorial • 2610 NY-35, Katonah, NY

WHEN : Through Dec. 31. See website for schedule.

PRICE : $20; $15 seniors; $10 ages 2-12; free for children younger than 2

WHAT : Stroll through a holiday village that has trains, exhibits and lots of fun.

Holiday Train Shows in New Jersey

WHERE : The Model Railroad Club, Inc. • 295 Jefferson Ave., Union, NJ

WHEN : Nov. 25, 26, 27 and Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11; 11am-6pm each day

PRICE : $10; $8, seniors; $5, children

WHAT : Head to this annual holiday train show and open house that’s enjoyed by thousands of people every year.

WHERE : Barron Arts Center • 582 Rahway Ave., Woodbridge, NJ

WHEN : Now through Dec. 30; Monday-Friday, 11am-4pm; Saturday-Sunday, 2-4pm. The organization is limiting the number of people at one time during the show to allow for social distancing. Reservations required on weekends and Dec. 27-30 by calling 732-634-0413. Reservations are not needed Monday-Friday. Closed Dec. 25-26.

PRICE : Free

WHAT : Now in its 32nd year at the Barron Arts Center. Features the set up and design of Mike Gelesky.

WHERE: New York Society of Model Engineers • 341 Hoboken Rd., Carlstadt, NJ

WHEN : Weekends, Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18; 1-5pm

PRICE: $8; free for children ages 12 and younger

WHAT: Explore 5,000 square feet of operating trains on both O and HO scales. An annual holiday tradition!

