Union, NJ

The Best Holiday Train Shows in New York and New Jersey

By Barbara Russo
 3 days ago

All aboard for holiday fun! Do your kids love trains? This Christmas, take them to see a holiday train show that is sure to put the whole family in the spirit of the season. There are many holiday train shows in New York and New Jersey that families and kids will enjoy. And for even more train-themed fun, check out these fun polar express and holiday train rides happening nearby throughout the holiday season!

Holiday Train Shows in New York

Holiday Train Show

WHERE: New York Botanical Garden • 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY
WHEN: Now through Jan. 16, 2023; check hours on the website
PRICE : $35; $31 seniors; $20 ages 2-12: free for children younger than 2
WHAT : See model trains zip through a display of more than 190 replicas of New York landmarks, each re-created from natural materials such as birch bark, lotus pods, and cinnamon sticks.

The Great Holiday Train Show

WHERE: New Castle Historical Society • 100 King St., Chappaqua
WHEN: Now through Jan. 8, 2023; Check the schedule online.
PRICE : Tickets start at $9.39
WHAT: Discover the historic 19th-century summer residence of Horace Greeley, festively decorated for the holidays with running train displays in each of the period rooms.

Holidays on the Hill Train Show

WHERE : Lasdon Park, Arboretum and Veterans Memorial • 2610 NY-35, Katonah, NY
WHEN : Through Dec. 31. See website for schedule.
PRICE : $20; $15 seniors; $10 ages 2-12; free for children younger than 2
WHAT : Stroll through a holiday village that has trains, exhibits and lots of fun.

Holiday Train Shows in New Jersey

2022 Holiday Train Show

WHERE : The Model Railroad Club, Inc. • 295 Jefferson Ave., Union, NJ
WHEN : Nov. 25, 26, 27 and Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11; 11am-6pm each day
PRICE : $10; $8, seniors; $5, children
WHAT : Head to this annual holiday train show and open house that’s enjoyed by thousands of people every year.

Holiday Model Train Show

WHERE : Barron Arts Center • 582 Rahway Ave., Woodbridge, NJ
WHEN : Now through Dec. 30; Monday-Friday, 11am-4pm; Saturday-Sunday, 2-4pm. The organization is limiting the number of people at one time during the show to allow for social distancing. Reservations required on weekends and Dec. 27-30 by calling 732-634-0413. Reservations are not needed Monday-Friday. Closed Dec. 25-26.
PRICE : Free
WHAT : Now in its 32nd year at the Barron Arts Center. Features the set up and design of Mike Gelesky.

Winter Train Show

WHERE: New York Society of Model Engineers • 341 Hoboken Rd., Carlstadt, NJ
WHEN : Weekends, Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18; 1-5pm
PRICE: $8; free for children ages 12 and younger
WHAT: Explore 5,000 square feet of operating trains on both O and HO scales. An annual holiday tradition!

