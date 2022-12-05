ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Paul Pelosi makes first public appearance since attacked at home

By Libby Cathey
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Su66_0jXrNkcH00

Paul Pelosi, alongside his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made his first public appearance on Sunday since being attacked with a hammer in his home in October, receiving a warm welcome at the high-profile Kennedy Center Honors in Washington.

Pelosi, 82, who is still recovering from his injuries to his head and hands, wore a black hat and a single black glove at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where he rose to his feet several times to applaud the event. President Joe Biden, seated near him and Vice President Kamala Harris in the mezzanine, threw a fist pump in the air toward Pelosi when he saw him present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgHzt_0jXrNkcH00
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Paul Pelosi attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC, Dec. 4, 2022.

Kennedy Center Chairman David Rubenstein also shouted out the Pelosis' presence, prompting thunderous applause, a standing ovation, and the couple to raise their clasped hands up together.

"I would like to single out one member of Congress who has been, for more than several decades, really devoted to the Kennedy Center -- and her husband of 60 years who's here with us as well -- Nancy Pelosi," Rubenstein said.

MORE: Paul Pelosi released from hospital 6 days after attack

The public appearance comes about five weeks after Pelosi was attacked with a hammer when an intruder broke into the couple's San Francisco home on Oct. 28, looking for the speaker, sources said. He underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and "serious injuries" to his right arm and hands, according to the speaker's spokesperson, and stayed in the hospital for six days.

David DePape, the man accused of assaulting Pelosi, pleaded not guilty to all charges, including attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a federal official, last month in federal court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HL068_0jXrNkcH00
Paul Morigi/Getty Images - PHOTO: Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on Dec. 04, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Pelosi has said the attack affected her thinking on whether to run for Democratic leadership. She announced last month that she would not seek reelection to leadership, as Republicans narrowly took the House majority in midterm elections.

"For my dear husband, Paul, who has been my beloved partner in life and my pillar of support, thank you," she said in her farewell speech on the House floor. "We're all grateful for all the prayers and well wishes as he continues his recovery. Thank you so much."

MORE: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty to state charges

Earlier Sunday, Biden recognized the 45th class of Kennedy Center Honors -- including the band U2, singers Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, composer Tania León and actor George Clooney -- in a reception at the White House. Actress Julia Roberts even donned a dress covered in photos of Clooney to support her friend.

ABC News' Justin Gomez contributed to this report.

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Nancy Pelosi Glitters in Gold Dress at the White House State Dinner for Emmanuel Macron

Nancy Pelosi arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Thursday wearing a dress paying homage to French fashion. For the dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron, the Speaker of the House wore a gold sequin floral patterned long-sleeve dress with a round neckline by Giambattista Valli. Pelosi finished off her look with gold-tone pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings.
News Breaking LIVE

Marjorie Taylor Greene "Will be Speaker of The House," Former GOP Congressman Says

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh says that he believes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "these next two years will be Speaker of the House," Business Insider reports. Walsh reportedly made the comments in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday. He says that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will "probably be Speaker," but says that Greene will have the essential control over what topics the chamber takes up.
Newsweek

Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner

Former Vice President Mike Pence may have committed a felony after he "concealed" evidence of Donald Trump's alleged crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, according to a former federal prosecutor. Glenn Kirschner, an attorney and legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing details from Pence's new book...
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
GEORGIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Opens Up On Supporting Liz Cheney: “She Wasn’t Going To Win… But I Appreciated Her Brave, Clear-Headed Stance”

Yellowstone Season Five’s premiere is only three days away, and the anticipation has been through the roof since they released the official trailer back in September…. And it’s mainly because we learn that John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana, which could present a whole new storyline and heap of problems for the Dutton family.
MONTANA STATE
The List

Marla Maples' Outfit At Tiffany Trump's Wedding Stole The Show

If you were watching the influx of Donald Trump-related shenanigans that took place during the 2016 presidential election, you probably remember seeing his younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, when she appeared in support of his campaign. Even though his 2024 reelection bid is already losing some major supporters, we have a pretty good feeling that we'll be seeing the whole Trump clan back on the political news scene before too long. For now, though, Tiffany Trump is back in the public eye after her recent wedding.
PALM BEACH, FL
Popculture

Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
HAWAII STATE
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Jill Biden Unveils White House Holiday Decorations, Complete with Life-Sized Replicas of Commander and Willow

The 2022 decorations are themed "We the People," and feature 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, a gingerbread house bedecked in 40 pounds of icing Jill Biden on Monday unveiled this year's White House holiday decorations, the results of months of planning and coordination between the first lady, the executive residence staff and a team of more than 150 volunteers. The 2022 decorations are themed "We the People," and feature 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, a gingerbread house bedecked in 40 pounds of icing — and nods...
ABC News

ABC News

937K+
Followers
197K+
Post
542M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy