ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

What to make of Chiefs’ loss to Bengals and the power structure in the AFC: podcast

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RF82Z_0jXrMOV200

So much for the Chiefs circling the Bengals game on the schedule.

The team that defeated Kansas City twice last year — and knocked them from the playoffs — did it again. Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs 27-24, winning the matchup for the third time in 17 games.

The Chiefs had won 26 straight games in November and December until Sunday.

On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writer Herbie Teope joins host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss the game. It shifted momentum a few times, the time last swinging toward the Bengals after Travis Kelce lost a fourth-quarter fumble. We also discussed what the outcome means for the NFL playoff picture.

Story links:

Joe Burrow-led Bengals hand rare November/December loss to Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs

Chiefs fans share thoughts and concerns after KC’s 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
23K+
Followers
883
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy