What to make of Chiefs’ loss to Bengals and the power structure in the AFC: podcast

So much for the Chiefs circling the Bengals game on the schedule.

The team that defeated Kansas City twice last year — and knocked them from the playoffs — did it again. Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs 27-24, winning the matchup for the third time in 17 games.

The Chiefs had won 26 straight games in November and December until Sunday.

On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writer Herbie Teope joins host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss the game. It shifted momentum a few times, the time last swinging toward the Bengals after Travis Kelce lost a fourth-quarter fumble. We also discussed what the outcome means for the NFL playoff picture.

