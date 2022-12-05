Read full article on original website
Great Basin Water Co. seeks merger
SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek’s water company is seeking approval for a merger with another water utility amid complaints from customers about erroneous billing. Great Basin Water Co. and SW Merger Acquisition Corp. from Delaware announced their plans for a merger through a filing submitted to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada on Nov. 22.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — Great Basin College’s Winter Festival hosted by the Student Government Association starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 on the GBC campus. Opening remarks will be followed by a performance by the Elko High School Choraliers and a GBC Theater performance, GBC Around the World, and pottery and holiday hat sale. A showing of the movie “Elf” starts at 7:30 p.m.
Car theft suspect claims insufficient evidence
ELKO – Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza was scheduled to appear in court this week on a writ of habeas corpus filed by a defendant in a car theft case, but the matter was continued at the request of the district attorney’s office due to a medical emergency. Jacob A....
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph.
Elko District Court sentencings
----- Dominick Jon Michael Palmer, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and placed on probation for two years and ordered to enter and successfully complete a program at Bristlecone Recovery Center.
Lady Indians go 3-0 at Winter Tip-Off
RENO — The Elko girls basketball team — in the first games for head coach Desirea Danner — made positive steps in its season-opening tournament. At the Winter Tip-Off, the Lady Indians went undefeated and rolled to a 3-0 record — beating Galena 47-21, Sage Ridge 57-24 and Portola (California) 38-26.
Truck catches fire in crash on Interstate 80
ELKO – Emergency crews responded to crashes on Interstate 80 and in Spring Creek on Monday evening. Two semi trucks collided on I-80 eastbound about 10 miles west of Elko, and one of the trucks caught fire. Elko County Fire Protection District “made an aggressive stop on the fire”...
Lee's Discount Liquor Owner Killed on US93A Found to be Drunk Before Crash
Kenny Lee, the CEO of Lee's Discount Liquor that died in a fatal crash last year, is now said to have been driving with a blood alcohol content level of nearly three times the legal limit. This is according to documents obtained by the investigative team at KTVN's CBS Affiliate in Las Vegas, KLAS 8 News Now.
Elko Special Response Team, FBI arrest two suspects in separate incidents
Over the past four days, the Elko Special Response Team (ESRT) has been involved in two separate incidents on the Upper Elko Indian Colony. On Saturday morning, December 3, EPD Officers were working a case in which a female victim from Idaho was being held against her will in a residence in Elko.
Warrant issued for Nevada man allegedly involved in shooting outside Salt Lake bar
SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Nevada man accused of shooting another person outside a Salt Lake City bar. Jorge Manuel Ontiveros-Guevara, 27, of Spring Creek, Nevada, near Elko, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with discharge of a firearm causing injury and aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, second-degree felonies.
Man accused of firing gunshots at family member
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Monday for allegedly firing gunshots at a family member on the upper Elko Indian Colony. According to the Elko Police Department, it was the second time in recent days that the Elko Special Response Team was called to the colony. While the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs have jurisdiction for law enforcement on tribal land, in both instances the FBI requested the assistance of the Elko ESRT Team.
Christmas Concert slated Monday night at EHS
ELKO -- The Annual Choral Music Department Christmas Concert is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Elko High School Performing Arts Building Theater. Admission is free.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Elko, NV
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 14. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East.
Fentanyl, heroin, meth seized during arrest at Elko hotel-casino
ELKO – A woman reported to be fleeing law enforcement in Sparks with her boyfriend from Elko was located early Friday at an Elko hotel/casino, and they reportedly had fentanyl, meth and heroin in their possession. Naomi Perry, 25, was wanted on warrants for drug possession, child abuse and...
Mom arrested on child neglect charges
ELKO – An Elko mom was arrested on felony child neglect charges after police found her passed out on a couch and unresponsive. Police arrived at the Bullion Road residence Thursday evening to find Jennifer L. Hentges, 36, unconscious with two children, ages 11 months and 6 years, according to an officer’s statement. They were unable to wake her up, so an ambulance was called. The officer performed multiple “sternum rubs” with a baton and she eventually woke up.
Man accused of biting, choking woman at motel
ELKO – A Wells man was arrested Saturday at an Elko motel after being accused of biting and strangling a woman until she was unconscious. Elko Police Department officers were called to the motel shortly after midnight and found Christopher S. Adams, 38, in the motel room. Police said he was “extremely intoxicated and would not comply with officers’ commands.”
Man accused of kidnapping, rape, attempted murder
ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested Saturday in Elko following a standoff in which a minor female was cut with a knife, raped and threatened to be killed, according to an Elko Police Department statement. Police were contacted at 4:50 a.m. by a caller who said a man...
Indians drubbed by Huskies, 56-29
ELKO — On Saturday, the Elko boys basketball team suffered a rare loss. For the first time since 2018 — a 64-62 defeat to Reed — the Indians dropped a game in their preseason tournament. Elko wasn’t just beaten, they were drubbed — Reno rolling to a...
