CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – Glyndon Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash that left one person injured. Fire Chief Bob Cuchna says the vehicle rolled and started on fire. The victim was burned and was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived. The person was flown by AirMed to a Fargo hospital. A condition report was not available.

GLYNDON, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO