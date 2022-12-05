ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Driver seriously injured in rollover near Hope, ND, faces DUI charge

STEELE COUNTY, ND (KFGO) – A man is hospitalized at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo with serious injuries after his pickup crashed near Hope, North Dakota shortly before midnight Tuesday. The Highway Patrol says the 29-year-old driver from Luverne, North Dakota lost control of his pickup on a gravel...
HOPE, ND
UPDATE as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7: The Fargo Police Department can confirm Alfred VonBank has been located and safe

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Alfred VonBank suffers from dementia and other health problems and is without medication. His last known whereabouts were Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of 29th Avenue South. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
FARGO, ND
Man rescued from railroad bridge over I-94 in Moorhead

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A man was taken to a hospital after he was rescued from the top of a railroad bridge, about 25 to 30 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94 in Moorhead Monday. Around 4 p.m. police were dispatched to a report of a suspicious man and...
MOORHEAD, MN

