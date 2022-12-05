Read full article on original website
Driver seriously injured in rollover near Hope, ND, faces DUI charge
STEELE COUNTY, ND (KFGO) – A man is hospitalized at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo with serious injuries after his pickup crashed near Hope, North Dakota shortly before midnight Tuesday. The Highway Patrol says the 29-year-old driver from Luverne, North Dakota lost control of his pickup on a gravel...
Minnesota house leader applauds enforcement action against Moorhead THC edible company
ST. PAUL – Minnesota House Democratic Majority Leader Ryan Winkler applauds the state taking legal action against Northland Vapor in Moorhead and Bemidji for allegedly selling “gummy bear” edibles containing as much as 50 times the amount of T-H-C permitted by state law. Winkler says it’s a...
UPDATE as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7: The Fargo Police Department can confirm Alfred VonBank has been located and safe
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Alfred VonBank suffers from dementia and other health problems and is without medication. His last known whereabouts were Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of 29th Avenue South. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
Man rescued from railroad bridge over I-94 in Moorhead
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A man was taken to a hospital after he was rescued from the top of a railroad bridge, about 25 to 30 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94 in Moorhead Monday. Around 4 p.m. police were dispatched to a report of a suspicious man and...
Person burned in roll-over crash north of Glyndon; State Fire Marshal’s office investigating
CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – Glyndon Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash that left one person injured. Fire Chief Bob Cuchna says the vehicle rolled and started on fire. The victim was burned and was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived. The person was flown by AirMed to a Fargo hospital. A condition report was not available.
