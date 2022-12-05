ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Holiday donations help women in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around the holidays the need for necessities at local shelters is high. Through a partnership with the Baton Rouge Police Union, Latter & Blum is helping women get back on their feet. Backpacks filled with shampoo, body wash, socks, toiletries, and a journal are on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Family donates toys in honor son during Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family is giving a little bit of Christmas back to their community in honor of the son they lost. It’s Christmas time, and over at the Central Police Department, volunteers cut and wrap up toys and gifts to give to those in need.
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

The 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its elaborate parades. The holiday season gives us another reason to have a parade. The 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5:30pm in downtown Baton Rouge. The parade begins at the Raising Cane’s River Center and ends near the Louisiana state capitol.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Jones Creek Christmas Parade to roll through BR this Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Jones Creek Christmas Parade is scheduled to roll through the streets of Baton Rouge on Sunday, Dec. 11. The parade starts at 2:30 p.m. It will begin in the parking lot at First Pentecostal Church on Jones Creek and end in the parking lot of the Woodlawn Shopping Center on the corner of Jones Creek Rd. and Tiger Bend Rd.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brweeklypress.com

Santa Claus coming to town

Santa Claus will be coming to town, Sunday, December 11, 11am-5pm. The one day “Pictures with Cocoa Santa” event will be set up at 8478 Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge, La. (formerly Joe’s Sporting Goods). “The goal is to create a magical Santa Claus experience, said Councilwoman Banks....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Holiday demand means more hires

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Restaurants in the Capital Region are hiring more for the holiday season. Ruffino’s parking lot stays packed this time of year with their regular dinner rush crowd and seasonal celebrations. “It’s challenging, and it’s challenging for all of us in the industry, especially for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Mental wellness seminar to discuss how to manage holiday stress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although the holiday season can be a time to celebrate for many, it can become a stressful and anxious time for others. To help those who find the holiday season stressful, NAMI (National Association of Mental Illness) Louisiana will be hosting a webinar called “Mental Wellness During the Holiday.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

SU Ag Center Livestock Show Clinic set for Dec. 7

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - After being rescheduled due to the threat of bad weather, the Southern University Ag Center will host its 80th Annual Livestock and Poultry Clinic for youth on Wednesday, Dec. 7. It will start at 10 a.m. and will go on until 1 p.m. at the Muse...
GREENSBURG, LA
brproud.com

Dogs allegedly left neglected on Donaldsonville property rescued

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three dogs allegedly left neglected were rescued Friday after a volunteer cruelty investigator traveling down Highway 1 spotted one dog wrapped up around a pole. The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) said Jennifer Mistretta stopped at an empty lot where the dog, a black pit...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Get free legal help during expungement event in Jackson, La.

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - If you need legal help, good news. The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana will host an expungement clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 7. It’s happening at 2 p.m. in the Feliciana area, organizers say. The address is 2084 Highway 10 in Jackson, La. There are...
JACKSON, LA
WAFB

OLOL Children’s Hospital named level 2 trauma center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital announced the facility has been named a level two pediatric trauma center by the American College of Surgeons. The announcement was made on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 6, and makes the hospital one...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

