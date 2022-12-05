Read full article on original website
SFGate
Slovak government faces parliamentary no confidence vote
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Lawmakers in Slovakia began to debate a parliamentary no-confidence vote against the country's coalition government on Thursday in a move that could threaten Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s minority Cabinet. The opposition liberal Freedom and Solidarity party, which requested the vote, withdrew from the coalition...
SFGate
ICC prosecutor opposes EU plan for special Ukraine tribunal
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday denounced a European Union proposal to create an U.N.-backed special tribunal to prosecute crimes in Ukraine, saying his court was capable of effectively dealing with war crimes committed there. Karim Khan pushed back against...
Brittney Griner released from Russia in U.S. prisoner swap for Viktor Bout
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for Viktor Bout, a former arms dealer, and was heading back to the United States, ending what President Joe Biden on Thursday called months of "hell" for her and her wife.
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the second in eight months amid tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, secured the release of the most prominent American detained abroad and achieved a top policy goal for President Joe Biden. But it carried what U.S. officials described as a heavy price. “She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home,” Biden said from the White House, where he was accompanied by Griner’s wife, Cherelle, and administration officials. “Today is just a happy day for me and my family.”Watch Cherelle Griner's full remarks on the release of her wife Brittney Griner from Russia in a high-level prisoner exchange. https://t.co/H0w8BNpEvRpic.twitter.com/CSW2oIRUoz
Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
The release of WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap with Russia has brought renewed attention to the case of retired Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018. Griner’s case received outsized media attention compared to Whelan given her status as a star women’s basketball player and Olympic gold medalist. […]
China's Xi, Saudi royals ink deals during high-stakes visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince met Thursday on an Arab outreach visit that has earned a rebuke from Washington, reaching deals in areas including energy and infrastructure. - Arab outreach - Arab leaders began Thursday to converge on the Saudi capital ahead of summit meetings with Xi, who will hold separate talks with the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council before leaving on Friday.
Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Thursday it executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran. The execution of Mohsen Shekari comes as other detainees also face the possibility of the death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began in mid-September, first as an outcry against Iran’s morality police. The protests have expanded into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Activists warn that others could also be put to death in the near future, saying that at least a dozen people so far have received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations. The execution “must be met with strong reactions otherwise we will be facing daily executions of protesters,” wrote Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights. “This execution must have rapid practical consequences internationally.”
