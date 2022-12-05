Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Explains DDT Botch From WWE Survivor Series Match
There are times when a planned move or spot inside the squared circle cannot be executed as hoped; take Brock Lesnar's botched Shooting Star Press at WrestleMania 19, or the ladder spot that almost took off Joey Mercury's nose at Armageddon 2006. In a more recent occurrence, during Ronda Rousey's "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames, "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" blocked a DDT from Shotzi on the apron, which resulted in the challenger falling awkwardly to the floor. To provide an explanation, Rousey indicated that the uncomfortable incident, which received an adverse response from fans, was simply about protecting her opponent.
nodq.com
Ronda Rousey addresses criticism of her match against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series
During her YouTube live stream, Ronda Rousey addressed criticism of her match against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series. Rousey also commented on the apron DDT spot…. “You ever wake up from a deep sleep and think of a cringe moment in your life? And you lay awake in bed?. Well...
nodq.com
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
411mania.com
WWE Sets Change to Smackdown Tag Team Title Match After Drew McIntyre Not Cleared
WWE has officially pulled Drew McIntyre from the WWE Tag Team Championship match on WWE Smackdown after he was not medically cleared. As noted earlier, McIntyre announced on Monday that he is not cleared to compete alongside Sheamus for The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on Friday’s show.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Chris Benoit Memorial Show On Raw, Why He Declined To Speak About Benoit During That Time
On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy recalled the Chris Benoit memorial show held on WWE’s Monday Night Raw shortly after Benoit had passed away. Hardy says he declined to say anything about Benoit as he was still suspicious as to the events that transpired, a suspicion that he was right about. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
411mania.com
Vickie Guerrero Wishes That AEW Women’s Division Had Some More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero believes in the AEW women’s roster; she just wishes they had more time on television. Guerrero was a guest on a recent episode of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn and spoke with Candace Cordelia about the division, expressing that the company has the talent and just needs the time to develop on screen.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Teases Update on ROH TV Situation This Weekend
– Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted during today’s media conference call that an update on Ring of Honor’s TV situation could be revealed during the event (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Khan announced the acquisition of ROH earlier this year. The deal officially closed in May.
411mania.com
Jim Ross Discusses The British Bulldog’s Surprising Return To WWE In Attitude Era, Vince’s Possible Motivation
Jim Ross discussed the surprising return of Davey Boy Smith to the WWE during the Attitude Era on a recent episode of Grilling With JR, including being surprised at Davey’s rehiring, Vince’s possible motivations, and unaired sit-down interviews they had done. Check out some highlights below:. On Bulldog’s...
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Returns On WWE Raw
The United States Championship picture has been heating up over the last few weeks, and on Monday night Austin Theory defended his belt against Mustafa Ali. Ali has had his sights set on the US Title, but his opportunity got derailed when former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler interfered in the match and attacked Austin Theory causing a disqualification.
411mania.com
Various News: This Week’s Episode of WWE’s The Bump Is Online, MLW War Chamber Tickets On Sale Tomorrow, Latest MLW Insider with EJ Nduka
– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring X-Pac and the Street Profits. – Tickets for MLW War Chamber go on sale tomorrow. The event happens at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on April 6. – The latest MLW Insider with EJ...
411mania.com
ROH Honor Club Website Back Online
ROH Honor Club looks to be back in session, with the website back online. As first noticed by Wrestling Inc, the website for the streaming service is once again online and shows eeveral past ROH PPVs and episodes of ROH TV. The list of PPVs includes the ones from the...
411mania.com
WWE News: Karrion Kross Set For Next Celtic Warrior Workout, Most Watched WWE Videos of 2022, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– Sheamus revealed that Karrion Kross and Scarlett are set for the next Celtic Warrior Workout, which debuts on Youtube at 10 AM ET tomorrow. – WWE has shared a new video looking at the most watched clips of 2022. – Today’s WWE Main Event features the following:. *...
411mania.com
More Details on Upcoming WWE Return to India, Update on Venue
– As previously reported, WWE is planning a return to India for January 18, 2023. According to an update by PWInsider, the event will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The venue has a capacity of about 5,000 people. Additionally, the card is expected to feature “mostly”...
411mania.com
Colby Corino Reportedly Exiting NWA Soon, WWE Interested In Him
Colby Corino’s run in the NWA is expected to be over soon, and he is potentially heading to WWE according to a new report. Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes reports that Corino’s contract with the NWA is set to expire at the end of the month and he will be a free agent at the start of the year.
411mania.com
Valerie Loureda Gets WWE NXT Ring Name
MMA fighter-turned-WWE recruit Valerie Loureda has her official WWE NXT ring name. Loureda took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she will be known as Lola Vice, as you can see below. Loureda officially signed WWE in August and made her debut at an NXT live event last month.
411mania.com
AEW Reportedly Returning To Orlando For Dark Taping This Month
AEW is returning to Orlando in order to tape episodes for AEW Dark later this month. Fightful Select reports that the current plan for AEW is to return to Universal Studios in the city on December 17th to tape episodes of AEW Dark. This will be the first set of AEW Dark tapings in Orlando since their August tapings in at the location.
wrestlinginc.com
Jamie Hayter Once Found Herself Homeless Alongside Fellow AEW Star
AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter is currently on top of the world following her victory over Toni Storm at Full Gear. However, just a few short years ago, Hayter found herself struggling like so many other independent wrestlers. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hayter revealed that, at one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, she found herself homeless upon returning to the United Kingdom after a stint wrestling in Japan.
tjrwrestling.net
Jeff Hardy’s Initial Ring Of Honor Debut Got Such A Bad Reaction, He Called The Promotion “Ring Of Horror”
Jeff Hardy’s brother Matt has revealed how reluctant ‘The Charsimatic Enigma’ was to go back to Ring Of Honor after the response his debut received. Bringing his Willow persona to Ring Of Honor, Jeff Hardy made his first appearance for the company at Death Before Dishonor 2003 following his release from WWE in April that year. However, his triple-threat match with Joey Matthews and Krazy K certainly didn’t get the reception he would have been hoping for.
411mania.com
Spoiler On Appearance At AEW Rampage
A wrestling star made their debut at this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. As noted during the spoilers, NXT UK alumnus Trent Seven made his debut for the company as Orange Cassidy’s AEW All-Atlantic Championship opponent. Cassidy defeated Seven to retain his title. Seven is a former NXT...
