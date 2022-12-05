ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Explains DDT Botch From WWE Survivor Series Match

There are times when a planned move or spot inside the squared circle cannot be executed as hoped; take Brock Lesnar's botched Shooting Star Press at WrestleMania 19, or the ladder spot that almost took off Joey Mercury's nose at Armageddon 2006. In a more recent occurrence, during Ronda Rousey's "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames, "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" blocked a DDT from Shotzi on the apron, which resulted in the challenger falling awkwardly to the floor. To provide an explanation, Rousey indicated that the uncomfortable incident, which received an adverse response from fans, was simply about protecting her opponent.
nodq.com

WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023

As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
411mania.com

WWE Sets Change to Smackdown Tag Team Title Match After Drew McIntyre Not Cleared

WWE has officially pulled Drew McIntyre from the WWE Tag Team Championship match on WWE Smackdown after he was not medically cleared. As noted earlier, McIntyre announced on Monday that he is not cleared to compete alongside Sheamus for The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on Friday’s show.
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air

Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Matt Hardy Recalls Chris Benoit Memorial Show On Raw, Why He Declined To Speak About Benoit During That Time

On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy recalled the Chris Benoit memorial show held on WWE’s Monday Night Raw shortly after Benoit had passed away. Hardy says he declined to say anything about Benoit as he was still suspicious as to the events that transpired, a suspicion that he was right about. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
411mania.com

Vickie Guerrero Wishes That AEW Women’s Division Had Some More TV Time

Vickie Guerrero believes in the AEW women’s roster; she just wishes they had more time on television. Guerrero was a guest on a recent episode of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn and spoke with Candace Cordelia about the division, expressing that the company has the talent and just needs the time to develop on screen.
411mania.com

Tony Khan Teases Update on ROH TV Situation This Weekend

– Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted during today’s media conference call that an update on Ring of Honor’s TV situation could be revealed during the event (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Khan announced the acquisition of ROH earlier this year. The deal officially closed in May.
ARLINGTON, TX
stillrealtous.com

Former World Champion Returns On WWE Raw

The United States Championship picture has been heating up over the last few weeks, and on Monday night Austin Theory defended his belt against Mustafa Ali. Ali has had his sights set on the US Title, but his opportunity got derailed when former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler interfered in the match and attacked Austin Theory causing a disqualification.
411mania.com

ROH Honor Club Website Back Online

ROH Honor Club looks to be back in session, with the website back online. As first noticed by Wrestling Inc, the website for the streaming service is once again online and shows eeveral past ROH PPVs and episodes of ROH TV. The list of PPVs includes the ones from the...
411mania.com

More Details on Upcoming WWE Return to India, Update on Venue

– As previously reported, WWE is planning a return to India for January 18, 2023. According to an update by PWInsider, the event will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The venue has a capacity of about 5,000 people. Additionally, the card is expected to feature “mostly”...
411mania.com

Colby Corino Reportedly Exiting NWA Soon, WWE Interested In Him

Colby Corino’s run in the NWA is expected to be over soon, and he is potentially heading to WWE according to a new report. Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes reports that Corino’s contract with the NWA is set to expire at the end of the month and he will be a free agent at the start of the year.
411mania.com

Valerie Loureda Gets WWE NXT Ring Name

MMA fighter-turned-WWE recruit Valerie Loureda has her official WWE NXT ring name. Loureda took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she will be known as Lola Vice, as you can see below. Loureda officially signed WWE in August and made her debut at an NXT live event last month.
411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Returning To Orlando For Dark Taping This Month

AEW is returning to Orlando in order to tape episodes for AEW Dark later this month. Fightful Select reports that the current plan for AEW is to return to Universal Studios in the city on December 17th to tape episodes of AEW Dark. This will be the first set of AEW Dark tapings in Orlando since their August tapings in at the location.
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Jamie Hayter Once Found Herself Homeless Alongside Fellow AEW Star

AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter is currently on top of the world following her victory over Toni Storm at Full Gear. However, just a few short years ago, Hayter found herself struggling like so many other independent wrestlers. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hayter revealed that, at one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, she found herself homeless upon returning to the United Kingdom after a stint wrestling in Japan.
tjrwrestling.net

Jeff Hardy’s Initial Ring Of Honor Debut Got Such A Bad Reaction, He Called The Promotion “Ring Of Horror”

Jeff Hardy’s brother Matt has revealed how reluctant ‘The Charsimatic Enigma’ was to go back to Ring Of Honor after the response his debut received. Bringing his Willow persona to Ring Of Honor, Jeff Hardy made his first appearance for the company at Death Before Dishonor 2003 following his release from WWE in April that year. However, his triple-threat match with Joey Matthews and Krazy K certainly didn’t get the reception he would have been hoping for.
411mania.com

Spoiler On Appearance At AEW Rampage

A wrestling star made their debut at this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. As noted during the spoilers, NXT UK alumnus Trent Seven made his debut for the company as Orange Cassidy’s AEW All-Atlantic Championship opponent. Cassidy defeated Seven to retain his title. Seven is a former NXT...

