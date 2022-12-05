Read full article on original website
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man that took place in Northwest D.C. on May 30th. Police were called at approximately 4:30 am to the 1700 Block of Rhode Island Avenue for the sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, they discovered 29-year-old Christian Gabriel Monje of Virginia suffering from a gunshot wound. Monje was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on June 16th. 28-year-old James Carl Jackson of Maryland was arrested yesterday and charged with murder. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man appeared first on Shore News Network.
65-year-old man found shot in middle of road in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a shooting death in Capitol Heights that took place Tuesday night. According to police, detectives are trying to identify the suspects who shot and killed 65-year-old Leon Steadham, a D.C. resident. Police said that at around 7:10 pm, officers responding to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue discovered Steadham lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post 65-year-old man found shot in middle of road in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC police arrest man in connection to October homicide
WASHINGTON — Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in an October homicide that occurred in Southeast DC. The homicide happened on Oct. 10 in the 600 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 5:15 p.m. that day, members of the Sixth District were flagged down for...
3 shot at Benning Road Metro station after juvenile gunman opens fire during fight
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a woman and two teens were shot Thursday morning at the Benning Road Metro station in northeast D.C. after a juvenile gunman opened fire during a fight. The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at the station in the 4500 block of Benning Road. Police say...
Off-duty FBI agent involved in altercation, fatal shooting at Metro Center station
UPDATE 12/6 8:50 p.m. — Police said that an off-duty FBI special agent officer shot and killed someone during an altercation at Metro Center station. Police said the altercation happened around 6:20 p.m. They said that from a preliminary video, one person grabbed the other. They went over a side wall that lead to a […]
Officer-involved shooting at Metro Center leaves 2 people injured
WASHINGTON - Shots were fired at Metro Center station Wednesday night leaving two people injured, according to police. D.C. police said it is responding to assist another agency with an officer-involved shooting at the station. Around 6:30 p.m., the police department said it received a call for a shooting on...
FBI officer shoots and kills suspect at Metro Center station
The evening commute for some was interrupted by gunfire on Wednesday when police say an off-duty FBI special agent shot a suspect inside Metro Center station. D.C. police is investigating the shooting that left one dead and a federal officer in the hospital. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from outside Metro Center with the latest.
Metro operations back to normal after off-duty FBI agent shoots, kills suspected attacker at station
WASHINGTON - Metro operations are back to normal Thursday after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside a downtown Washington, D.C. station after investigators say he was attacked. Officials say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Metro Center station along the Red Line...
Woman Fights For Life, Man Killed After Violent Early Morning Attack In Baltimore
Police are investigating a double shooting of a man and a woman in Baltimore, authorities say. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, around 10 a.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue, for a report of a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Once there, officers located a 27-year-old...
20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 20-year-old man was shot to death in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday night. The shooting happened at a residence at the 4200 Block of 4th Street. Shortly after 10:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting report. When they arrived at the 4th Street address, they found 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under The post 20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Murder Suspect Nabbed In DC Shooting Death Of VA School Worker Christian Monje
Authorities announced the arrest of a Maryland charged with the murder of a popular Fairfax, VA schools employee who was gunned down on Memorial Day in Washington DC. Montgomery County resident James Carl Jackson, 28, of Silver Spring, has been arrested and charged on a warrant for first-degree mur…
Police arrest man in connection to deadly November shooting
WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting that left another man dead in November. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened on Nov. 9 in the 1300 block of Savannah Street. When officers were called to...
37-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting identified
WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Southeast DC on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 10:17 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 3200 block of E Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
2-alarm DC apartment fire leaves man dead
WASHINGTON - One person is dead after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 20th Street. Firefighters found flames on both floors of the four unit vacant building. The fire also reached the rear porches and attic.
Young Man Dead After Yet Another Baltimore Shooting
A 20-year-old man is dead after a violent shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Park Heights Terrace after reports of a shooting shortly before noon on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Baltimore police. Once on the scene, officers found the 20-year-old man suffering from...
Man found fatally shot in Prince George's County roadway
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Capitol Heights Tuesday night. The police department received a report around 7:10 p.m. about a shooting that happened on Abel Avenue, nearby Heath Street,...
Man tries to steal car with woman, child inside after police chase
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in February of 2021. A man wanted for armed robbery and armed carjacking allegedly tried to steal a car with a woman and child still inside, but was quickly stopped by officers.
Residents blame police shortage for ongoing crime in Virginia neighborhood
Residents in a Fairfax County neighborhood are speaking out after ongoing crime in the area including home burglaries and break-ins. They’re blaming a massive shortage of police. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the latest details.
Several Dead After Shootings Tear Across Maryland, Two Mysteriously Shot While Driving
Three people are dead after two separate incidents in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. The first shooting left one man dead after he was found laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Two more people were found dead a short time later around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
One dead after shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Abel avenue around 7:10 p.m. They found the victim, who had been shot, in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital […]
