CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a shooting death in Capitol Heights that took place Tuesday night. According to police, detectives are trying to identify the suspects who shot and killed 65-year-old Leon Steadham, a D.C. resident. Police said that at around 7:10 pm, officers responding to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue discovered Steadham lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post 65-year-old man found shot in middle of road in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO