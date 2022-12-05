ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Shore News Network

D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man that took place in Northwest D.C. on May 30th. Police were called at approximately 4:30 am to the 1700 Block of Rhode Island Avenue for the sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, they discovered 29-year-old Christian Gabriel Monje of Virginia suffering from a gunshot wound. Monje was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on June 16th. 28-year-old James Carl Jackson of Maryland was arrested yesterday and charged with murder. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

65-year-old man found shot in middle of road in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a shooting death in Capitol Heights that took place Tuesday night. According to police, detectives are trying to identify the suspects who shot and killed 65-year-old Leon Steadham, a D.C. resident. Police said that at around 7:10 pm, officers responding to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue discovered Steadham lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post 65-year-old man found shot in middle of road in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

DC police arrest man in connection to October homicide

WASHINGTON — Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in an October homicide that occurred in Southeast DC. The homicide happened on Oct. 10 in the 600 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 5:15 p.m. that day, members of the Sixth District were flagged down for...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Officer-involved shooting at Metro Center leaves 2 people injured

WASHINGTON - Shots were fired at Metro Center station Wednesday night leaving two people injured, according to police. D.C. police said it is responding to assist another agency with an officer-involved shooting at the station. Around 6:30 p.m., the police department said it received a call for a shooting on...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

FBI officer shoots and kills suspect at Metro Center station

The evening commute for some was interrupted by gunfire on Wednesday when police say an off-duty FBI special agent shot a suspect inside Metro Center station. D.C. police is investigating the shooting that left one dead and a federal officer in the hospital. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from outside Metro Center with the latest.
Shore News Network

20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 20-year-old man was shot to death in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday night. The shooting happened at a residence at the 4200 Block of 4th Street. Shortly after 10:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting report. When they arrived at the 4th Street address, they found 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under The post 20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Police arrest man in connection to deadly November shooting

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting that left another man dead in November. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened on Nov. 9 in the 1300 block of Savannah Street. When officers were called to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

37-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting identified

WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Southeast DC on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 10:17 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 3200 block of E Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2-alarm DC apartment fire leaves man dead

WASHINGTON - One person is dead after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 20th Street. Firefighters found flames on both floors of the four unit vacant building. The fire also reached the rear porches and attic.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Young Man Dead After Yet Another Baltimore Shooting

A 20-year-old man is dead after a violent shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Park Heights Terrace after reports of a shooting shortly before noon on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Baltimore police. Once on the scene, officers found the 20-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Several Dead After Shootings Tear Across Maryland, Two Mysteriously Shot While Driving

Three people are dead after two separate incidents in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. The first shooting left one man dead after he was found laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Two more people were found dead a short time later around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

