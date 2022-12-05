Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: Her husband pleads innocent to helping her dispose of pregnant victim’s bodyLavinia ThompsonSpringfield, MO
KTTS
Springfield Police Working Murder-Suicide
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have ruled the deaths of a couple Saturday in the 700 block of West Whiteside a murder-suicide. Police say Lavare W.D. Everett, 44, shot and killed 45-year-old Christina Lopez, and then shot himself. Press Release. On Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 7:03 p.m., the...
KYTV
Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walmart greeter suffered minor injuries after attempting to stop a shoplifter. It happened Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on East Independence. The Springfield Police Department says the greeter tried stopping a shoplifter from leaving and was pushed out of the way. Police...
Lawrence County Record
Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
UPDATE: Springfield Police Department find missing child
UPDATE: SPD says “Mia” F. Kendrix has been safely located. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an endangered missing person. Tamiah “Mia” F. Kendrix, 10, is a five-foot-tall, 120-pound girl with black hair and brown eyes. Kendrix was last seen today at 4 p.m., wearing a black Adidas […]
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Caitlin Paige Bolton. The 37-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in Greene County court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Springfield police describe Bolton as approximately 5′08″ tall, 130 pounds. She has green eyes. Investigators...
Home destroyed by fire in Sarcoxie
SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 5 a.m. reports of a fire in on the 200 block of 8th Street alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Carthage Fire toned as mutual aid. Fire reported to have started at the rear of the home. On arrival active flames and smoke visible....
2 people found dead in Monday morning shooting in Douglas County
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of E 1550 Road in Lawrence after two people were found dead Monday morning.
KYTV
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a crash in Springfield over the weekend. Rita Deckard died in a crash near Glenstone and I-44 on Saturday afternoon. Police say she was trying to make a left-hand turn onto I-44 when a Tesla driven by a 22-year-old crashed into her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
KYTV
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One woman died after a two-car collision Saturday when she was turning onto I-44 from Glenstone Ave. According to Springfield Police, the woman has been identified as 57-year-old Rita Deckard of Marshfield. The accident happened around 3:18 p.m. Saturday when Deckard was driving south on Glenstone...
FBI arrests Nixa man on bank robbery charge
NIXA, Mo. — A Nixa man was arrested on a charge of bank robbery by force or violence yesterday, Dec. 6. Kyle Bradley Whitmore, 39, of Nixa, is being held in the Greene County Jail after being arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to federal court documents, Whitmore is accused of committing a […]
KMBC.com
Authorities say teenage girl, father found shot to death in a rural Douglas County home
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified two people who were found shot to death in a home south of Lawrence on Monday as a father and his daughter. Deputies were notified just after 7 a.m. of a possible shooting in the 700 Block of East 1550 Road in rural Douglas County.
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted for robbing Springfield bank
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for robbing a Springfield bank on Monday. Officers responded to the Great Southern Bank in the 300 block of South Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Investigators say the man became upset when he made a transaction using the drive-thru window. The man...
kttn.com
Man from California indicted for transporting 165 pounds of methamphetamine into Missouri
A Cucamonga, California, man was indicted by a federal grand jury after a state trooper found 165 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle. Rafael Solis, 30, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Solis on Nov. 30, 2022, which charged him with the same offense.
Springfield man indicted for illegal firearm and meth trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing a firearm and methamphetamine to distribute. Timothy S. Brandkamp, 62, was charged as an armed career offender due to his prior convictions for a violent felony and three serious drug offenses, which, if convicted, forces Brandkamp to a mandatory […]
KYTV
Winter preparedness event in Springfield Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the official start of winter approaching, officials from Greene County want people to be prepared for any incoming winter weather. The Greene County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting a free event this Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Springfield at the Library Station. Deputy Director Darren White says that while the agency hosts events like this often, it’s the first time they teamed up with the library to put this event on.
“Now you know not to mess with me”: man accused of assaulting 15-year-old
REPUBLIC, Mo. — A Republic man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old boy who would not disclose where he received $400. Adam Clark Dunlap, 43, of Republic, was formally charged with three felony counts of abuse and neglect of a child and was arrested on Dec. 1. Dunlap was jailed with a $25,000 bond […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Man arrested after leading Stone County deputy on chase
A Stone County man is in jail facing multiple charges after leading a police chase while driving an allegedly stolen motorcycle. Tucker Moore is currently facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest or detention or a stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Two dogs found running together in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, our featured lost dog was found running loose with a friend. Someone found the female dog with a younger, tan hound mix and animal control says the two might be related. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “at the...
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
KTTS
I-44 Crash Shuts Down Traffic In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Westbound lanes of I-44 were closed this morning at the 69.4 mile marker after a crash between a semi and at least one other vehicle. The crash near James River and I-44 in Springfield happened around 5:30 a.m. Firefighters spent the morning on the scene after...
