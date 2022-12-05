Robert Myers Obituary

Memorial Services for 83 year old Robert Myers of Shelby will be Saturday, December 10th at 11AM at the Shelby United Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie Myers of Shelby, IA; children Laurie (Shane) Hoepner of Hancock, IA; Susan (David) Hulsebus of Tennant, IA; Charles (Jody) Myers of Shelby, IA; Steven (Natalie) Myers of Shelby, IA; Brenda Boyle of Papillion, NE; 14 grandchildren; sister Darla (Homer) Buell of Bassett, NE