ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, IA

Robert Myers Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkWpn_0jXrKvyP00

Memorial Services for 83 year old Robert Myers of Shelby will be Saturday, December 10th at 11AM at the Shelby United Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie Myers of Shelby, IA; children Laurie (Shane) Hoepner of Hancock, IA; Susan (David) Hulsebus of Tennant, IA; Charles (Jody) Myers of Shelby, IA; Steven (Natalie) Myers of Shelby, IA; Brenda Boyle of Papillion, NE; 14 grandchildren; sister Darla (Homer) Buell of Bassett, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Judy Robinson Obituary

Memorial Services for 75 year old Judy Robinson of Shelby will be Monday, December 12th at 11AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Family will greet friends on Sunday, December 11th from 5PM to 7PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Amber McClain Obituary

Amber McClain, age 82 of Adair, died at Community Care Center in Stuart, Iowa on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Orient Cemetery in Orient, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be held at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, Friday, December 9, 2022, from 5 pm until 7 pm. Memorial can be made to the United Methodist Church in Adair, Iowa and can be left or mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 523 – Atlantic, IA 50022. Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, Iowa is caring for Amber and her family at this time and condolences can be sent at: schmidtfamilyfh.com.
ADAIR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three injured in Mills County accident

(Mills Co) Three people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County on Friday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Joseph Bredberg, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2005 Nissan northbound on 315th Street, approaching the intersection of Highway 34 and 315th Street to turn westbound onto Highway 34. 52-year-old Melissa Pedersen, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2004 Dodge eastbound on Highway 34, approaching the intersection. A witness was stopped facing westbound on Highway 34 in the turning lane, waiting to turn southbound onto 315th Street. Bredberg failed to yield upon the left turn and was broadsided by Pedersen’s vehicle.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Debbie Bruck Obituary

Funeral Services for 53 year old Debbie Bruck of Manilla will be Wednesday, November 30th at 6PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4PM. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband Randy...
MANILLA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Doug Christensen Obituary

Doug Christensen, 63, of Fontanelle passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home. Funeral services are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
FONTANELLE, IA
WOWT

Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash

DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Latest wind farm project wraps up in Audubon County

(Audubon) Representatives from MidAmerican Energy appeared at the latest Audubon County Board of Supervisor’s meeting. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen reports they approved the closeout on the wind farm project in the southeast corner of the county. “Everything has gone well. They had a really good fall for doing it. It was dry so we didn’t have to deal with a lot of mud. That’s always a good benefit when you are doing those heavy load projects.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pilot Killed in Adams County Plane Crash

(Adams County) A fatal plane crash in Adams County is under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol says the plane left the Corning Municipal Airport just before 12:40 p.m. on Monday. They say the plane struck a power line during takeoff, killing the pilot. The pilot was the only person on board. Their name has not yet been released.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released their arrest report from November 24th through December 5th. Michael Martens, 58, of Lewis, was arrested December 5th on the charge of Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. Martens was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlas Atlantic Cinema Turns Down the Atlantic Chamber, and CADCO to Save the Theater

(Atlantic) The City of Atlantic may soon be without a theater if the Atlantic Board of Adjustment approves a rezoning request from the New Life Church. (Update: The City of Atlantic says the Board of Adjustment meeting originally scheduled for 7:30 am Monday, December 12th will be postponed due to lack of a quorum of members available at that time. A new public hearing will be re-scheduled and the public will be notified when that meeting will take place.)
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

7th rated Stanton girls roll to 3-0 start

(Griswold) Stanton picked up a 63-11 road win against Griswold in girls basketball on Tuesday. The Viqueens led 15-2 at the end of the 1st quarter and 38-4 at halftime. Jenna Stephens scored 14 of her game high 17 points before the break. Hannah Olson chipped in with 11 while Leah Sandin, Marleigh Johnson, and Lauren Johnson all scored 7. Stanton used a 23-2 2nd quarter edge to blow the game wide open. Griswold was led by Abby Gohlinghorst with 7 points.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co) Two men were arrested on warrants in Adair County. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Cody Neil Daugherty, of Greenfield, on November 29th on a warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness. Daugherty was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond. The Stuart Police...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests

SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy