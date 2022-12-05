ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley dies

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley has died. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirms Shirley died around 1 a.m. Thursday of natural causes. According to his biography on the Clerk of Court website, Shirley spent his entire career serving Anderson County. He became...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating deadly shooting in Greer

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner releases name of shooting victim in Greer, South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the man killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Greer. Officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Turner Street and Lorla Street, according to Capt. Patrick Fortenberry with the Greer Police Department.
GREER, SC
wspa.com

Governor suspends Pickens city council member after arrest

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South Carolina’s governor following his arrest and indictment. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/governor-suspends-pickens-city-council-member-after-arrest/. Governor suspends Pickens city council member after …. PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South...
PICKENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Deadly crash in Laurens County, South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Laurens County, according to the coroner. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 14 and Old Laurens Road. No other details have been released.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner investigating death of missing woman in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner is investigating the death of a missing woman. The body of Amanda Deaton, 43, of Blacksburg, was found around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday near Piney Knob Drive in Gaffney, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Her body was about a half mile off...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy