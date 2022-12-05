Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
South Carolina school employee arrested after 'unusual behavior' with minor was reported, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The "unusual" behavior between an Upstate school employee and a minor led to the employee's arrest and her being fired, according to authorities in Oconee County. Authorities say the investigation began on Monday when an investigator was contacted by an employee with the Oconee County...
live5news.com
Groups offering free legal assistance to those impacted by Hurricane Ian in S.C.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -When Hurricane Ian swept through South Carolina, the governor’s office said it destroyed 17 homes, badly damaged hundreds more, and cost state and local agencies more than $25 million. Individual homeowners and renters and other folks who live here have also felt the impact of the...
WYFF4.com
Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley dies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley has died. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirms Shirley died around 1 a.m. Thursday of natural causes. According to his biography on the Clerk of Court website, Shirley spent his entire career serving Anderson County. He became...
Sandersville man wanted in two states considered armed and dangerous
Investigators in Sandersville need your help in locating an armed and dangerous man wanted in multiple counties in both Georgia and South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
2 nurses charged after nursing facility residents wounds worsened, investigators say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Two Upstate nurses have been charged with neglecting to care for the wounds of two residents of a skilled nursing facility, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's office. Officials with the state's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit arrested Alyssa Paige Morris, 22, of Cowpens, and...
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating deadly shooting in Greer
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
Police find new evidence in North Carolina power grid attack
Nearly two dozen shell casings from a high-powered rifle have been recovered from the sites where gunfire disabled two North Carolina electric substations and left much of a county without electricity service for days, according to law enforcement sources. CNN's Whitney Wild reports.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of shooting victim in Greer, South Carolina
GREER, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the man killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Greer. Officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Turner Street and Lorla Street, according to Capt. Patrick Fortenberry with the Greer Police Department.
Three years a fair sentence for Anderson man involved in January 6th?
We reported on Tuesday, that an Upstate man has been sentenced to prison for his involvement in the events of January 6th at the U.S. Capitol.
wspa.com
Governor suspends Pickens city council member after arrest
PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South Carolina’s governor following his arrest and indictment. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/governor-suspends-pickens-city-council-member-after-arrest/. Governor suspends Pickens city council member after …. PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South...
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash in Laurens County, South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Laurens County, according to the coroner. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 14 and Old Laurens Road. No other details have been released.
WYFF4.com
Judge declares Spartanburg man, missing in industrial accident, dead, family says
GREER, S.C. — An Upstate man who was last seen on the job at a recycling plant — and is believed to have fallen into a machine — has been declared legally dead. The father of Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon confirmed to WYFF News 4 that a Spartanburg judge handed down the ruling Tuesday.
WYFF4.com
Coroner investigating death of missing woman in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner is investigating the death of a missing woman. The body of Amanda Deaton, 43, of Blacksburg, was found around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday near Piney Knob Drive in Gaffney, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Her body was about a half mile off...
Bond denied on woman accused of murder in Oconee County
Bond has been denied for a Georgia woman accused of murder in Oconee County. As we previously reported, 37 year old Lakeisha Mclendon was arrested following the stabbing death of 43 year old Terrance Boyd, earlier this year.
WYFF4.com
Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office calls on community to help with holiday operation
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Operation No Angel Left Behind is in full swing. This is the first year the Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office is taking on this task to provide presents for salvation army angels that are 12-18 years old. "Everybody goes for the kids that are younger. They...
Pair of Charlotte-area men sentenced for multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area men will serve time in federal prison after pleading guilty to financial crimes tied to a $4 million Ponzi scheme they ran for more than a year. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced Austin Delano Page and Brandon Alexander Teague had pled guilty...
Man who disappeared near shredding machine ruled legally dead
The family of a local man who was last seen near a shredding machine at a recycling plant in Greer received some closure today after a judge ruled that the missing worker is legally dead.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Co. deputies looking for 2 after man punches cashier barrier
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they need help identifying two people after an altercation at a store. Surveillance video caught a man punching through a cashier’s Plexiglas barrier. Deputies are looking to identify the man and a woman. Anyone with information is...
Former Oklahoma corrections supervisor sentenced for promoting white supremacist assault on Black inmates, ordering other abuse
A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees.
Comments / 0