Las Vegas, NV

Angels of Las Vegas holds Night of Hope Gala to raise money for locals battling terminal illnesses

By Candese Charles, Caroline Bleakley
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local non-profit is helping people battling a terminal illness and you can lend a helping hand.

Angels of Las Vegas started when a woman’s friend was diagnosed with cancer and she wanted to provide her and other women in the same situation with wigs. It has now grown into much more.

The non-profit now offers food, clothing, toys, and support for families dealing with various types of illnesses.

Founder Aynalem Getahun said the non-profit will hold its 10th-anniversary celebration, the Night of Hope Gala 2022, on Saturday, Dec. 10. If you are interested in attending, you can click here for more information , or to donate, even if you can’t attend.

