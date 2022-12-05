Retiring after 30 years at UNK, Mary Sommers will always remember the student success stories

Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
2022 Kearney Hub All-Region Volleyball Team
Amherst: Kayten Hagan, Saryn Prickett. Ansley/Litchfield: Kaylee Rohde, Katherine Paitz. Axtell: Jenna Marsh, Audrey Nelson. Bertrand: Katelyn Evans. Elm Creek: Denise Hunt. Holdrege: Avery Hurlbert. KCHS: Aibrey Mandernach, Payton Dzingle, Jenna Kruse, Maleigha Johnson. KHS: Emma Talbert, Sophie Vanderbeek, Ellie Mehlin. Lexington: Laikyn Seim, Reese Kuecker, Sierra Werger,. Loomis: Sadie Maloley, Adeline Larson. Minden: Sloane Beck, Kinsie Land. Overton: Daisy Ryan. Pleasanton: Natalie Rasmussen, Jaycee Flood. Ravenna: Tori Sklenar, Kennedy Hurt, Claire Coulter., Morgyn Fiddelke. Shelton: Jalyn Branson, Alia Gomez. Wilcox-Hildreth: Sarah Jensen.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kearney Hub
Bravo: Calendar of Kearney area events
Visit Santa at his Cottage, 4-7 p.m. today; 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 4-7 p.m. Dec. 8; 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10-11; 4-7 p.m. Dec. 15; and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17-18 at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photographs. Times and dates may be adjusted based on Santa’s schedule.
Kearney Hub
Attend a holiday party where it's OK to cry Tuesday in Kearney
KEARNEY — Lights are bright. Homes are festive. Christmas trees sparkle in the windows. The world appears to be celebrating. But for those navigating grief, the holidays can be a sad and lonely time. People who are mourning, regardless of how long ago they suffered a loss, are invited...
News Channel Nebraska
STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
Kearney Hub
Businesses will kick Goodfellows drive into gear Friday
KEARNEY — The annual Kearney Goodfellows season is entering an important phase, said Scott Anderson, president of the charitable organization. On Friday, volunteers will canvass the Kearney business community for donations. Last year, business operators generously contributed $25,640 to Goodfellows. Those donations helped boost the tally for the annual fund drive and inspired private donors to support Goodfellows.
KSNB Local4
Woman falls victim to Nebraska pet scam
Business Coalition of Veterans needs more donations for 'Christmas at the VA' gift drive. You can sign up for the Red Cross Chili Cook-Off now until December 16. Hastings man gets prison time for crash that killed two teens.
Kearney Hub
Life-saving Narcan nasal spray kits available at Holdrege, Alma pharmacies
HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 3 Behavioral Health System for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits at Fulmer Pharmacy in Holdrege and Hays Pharmacy in Alma.
KSNB Local4
Steele recommends city attorney to become next city administrator
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island City Council will vote on whether to approve or deny Mayor Roger Steele’s chose for his next city administrator. The mayor recommends City Attorney Laura McAloon to take on the role. It is currently held by Jerry Janulewicz, who plans to retire.
Kearney Hub
Sickler lauds community engagement, volunteerism shown during Give Where You Live
This year’s Give Where You Live event yielded nearly $1.6 million for Kearney nonprofits and causes. The record-breaking amount was achieved with community engagement and volunteerism, said Kearney Area Community Foundation President Judi Sickler at Monday’s Kearney Noon Rotary meeting. “One of the cool things about Give Where...
doniphanherald.com
Antique airplanes to be repaired, displayed, flown at Hastings Municipal Airport
Packed in with old couch cushions and big pieces of foam, a 1928 Lincoln Page and 1937 Lincoln Aerosport F model airplane made the trip to Hastings in pieces this weekend from the Air Power Museum in Blakesburg, Iowa. The planes are on loan to Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc....
KSNB Local4
Council rejects GI Mayor’s city administrator choice
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council Tuesday rejected Mayor Roger Steele’s choice for city administrator. On a 6-3 vote the council denied approval for Laura McAloon as city administrator. McAloon was hired recently as Grand Island City Attorney and she will continue in that role for the time being.
Kearney Hub
Kearney church offers Blue Christmas prayer service, open to anyone in need of comfort
KEARNEY — Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 2407 W. 56th St. will offer a Blue Christmas prayer service at 3 p.m. Sunday. The service is for people who are mourning the loss of a loved one, going through a significant lifestyle change or are facing the holidays alone.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Holiday Light Festival will shine soon at Yanney Heritage Park
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is coordinating the fifth annual Holiday Light Festival from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7-17 at Yanney Heritage Park. Thirty-six businesses and organizations will decorate trees and open areas along the walkway from the Peterson Senior Activity Center to the Gottschalk Observation Tower and through part of The Gardens at Yanney Park.
Kearney Hub
Celebrate the holidays Saturday in Holdrege with 5K, gingerbread houses, parade and more
HOLDREGE — Holdrege will celebrate the holiday season Saturday with the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Festival. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The day of holiday festivities will begin at 8 a.m. with the United...
News Channel Nebraska
Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hall County jury says a Grand Island man is guilty of first-degree murder. The jury returned the verdict against 35-year-old Donald Anthony on Monday morning. Anthony was accused of murder in the first-degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit felony and possession of a...
klkntv.com
Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
klkntv.com
One dead after a pursuit, fatal crash in Hamilton County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Giltner man was killed Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 10:15 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and overturned in...
1011now.com
NSP investigating Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office pursuit, fatal crash
The new Aging Partners Washington Street Senior Center, located in Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., will open Monday, December 5. Bennet Fire & Rescue volunteers hold first-ever ambulance fundraiser Saturday evening.
