ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Retiring after 30 years at UNK, Mary Sommers will always remember the student success stories

By TYLER ELLYSON UNK Communications
Kearney Hub
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

2022 Kearney Hub All-Region Volleyball Team

Amherst: Kayten Hagan, Saryn Prickett. Ansley/Litchfield: Kaylee Rohde, Katherine Paitz. Axtell: Jenna Marsh, Audrey Nelson. Bertrand: Katelyn Evans. Elm Creek: Denise Hunt. Holdrege: Avery Hurlbert. KCHS: Aibrey Mandernach, Payton Dzingle, Jenna Kruse, Maleigha Johnson. KHS: Emma Talbert, Sophie Vanderbeek, Ellie Mehlin. Lexington: Laikyn Seim, Reese Kuecker, Sierra Werger,. Loomis: Sadie Maloley, Adeline Larson. Minden: Sloane Beck, Kinsie Land. Overton: Daisy Ryan. Pleasanton: Natalie Rasmussen, Jaycee Flood. Ravenna: Tori Sklenar, Kennedy Hurt, Claire Coulter., Morgyn Fiddelke. Shelton: Jalyn Branson, Alia Gomez. Wilcox-Hildreth: Sarah Jensen.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Bravo: Calendar of Kearney area events

Visit Santa at his Cottage, 4-7 p.m. today; 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 4-7 p.m. Dec. 8; 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10-11; 4-7 p.m. Dec. 15; and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17-18 at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photographs. Times and dates may be adjusted based on Santa’s schedule.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Attend a holiday party where it's OK to cry Tuesday in Kearney

KEARNEY — Lights are bright. Homes are festive. Christmas trees sparkle in the windows. The world appears to be celebrating. But for those navigating grief, the holidays can be a sad and lonely time. People who are mourning, regardless of how long ago they suffered a loss, are invited...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Businesses will kick Goodfellows drive into gear Friday

KEARNEY — The annual Kearney Goodfellows season is entering an important phase, said Scott Anderson, president of the charitable organization. On Friday, volunteers will canvass the Kearney business community for donations. Last year, business operators generously contributed $25,640 to Goodfellows. Those donations helped boost the tally for the annual fund drive and inspired private donors to support Goodfellows.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Woman falls victim to Nebraska pet scam

Business Coalition of Veterans needs more donations for 'Christmas at the VA' gift drive. You can sign up for the Red Cross Chili Cook-Off now until December 16. Hastings man gets prison time for crash that killed two teens. A Hastings man is heading to prison in connection with a...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Life-saving Narcan nasal spray kits available at Holdrege, Alma pharmacies

HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 3 Behavioral Health System for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits at Fulmer Pharmacy in Holdrege and Hays Pharmacy in Alma.
HOLDREGE, NE
KSNB Local4

Steele recommends city attorney to become next city administrator

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island City Council will vote on whether to approve or deny Mayor Roger Steele’s chose for his next city administrator. The mayor recommends City Attorney Laura McAloon to take on the role. It is currently held by Jerry Janulewicz, who plans to retire.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Sickler lauds community engagement, volunteerism shown during Give Where You Live

This year’s Give Where You Live event yielded nearly $1.6 million for Kearney nonprofits and causes. The record-breaking amount was achieved with community engagement and volunteerism, said Kearney Area Community Foundation President Judi Sickler at Monday’s Kearney Noon Rotary meeting. “One of the cool things about Give Where...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Council rejects GI Mayor’s city administrator choice

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council Tuesday rejected Mayor Roger Steele’s choice for city administrator. On a 6-3 vote the council denied approval for Laura McAloon as city administrator. McAloon was hired recently as Grand Island City Attorney and she will continue in that role for the time being.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Holiday Light Festival will shine soon at Yanney Heritage Park

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is coordinating the fifth annual Holiday Light Festival from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7-17 at Yanney Heritage Park. Thirty-six businesses and organizations will decorate trees and open areas along the walkway from the Peterson Senior Activity Center to the Gottschalk Observation Tower and through part of The Gardens at Yanney Park.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hall County jury says a Grand Island man is guilty of first-degree murder. The jury returned the verdict against 35-year-old Donald Anthony on Monday morning. Anthony was accused of murder in the first-degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit felony and possession of a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One dead after a pursuit, fatal crash in Hamilton County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Giltner man was killed Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 10:15 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and overturned in...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

NSP investigating Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office pursuit, fatal crash

The new Aging Partners Washington Street Senior Center, located in Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., will open Monday, December 5. Bennet Fire & Rescue volunteers hold first-ever ambulance fundraiser Saturday evening. Updated: 4 hours ago. The funds raised at the event will go towards the department's new ambulance, as...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy