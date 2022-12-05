ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

98.1 The Hawk

After Nearly 200 Years, New York’s Cazenovia College To Close

It’s the end of an era for one private college in Upstate New York. After nearly 200 years, Cazenovia College has announced it will soon permanently close. Named one of "America’s Best Colleges" by U.S. News for nineteen consecutive years, Cazenovia College has produced some incredible minds. Alumni include Carole Cole, daughter of Nat King Cole and CEO of King Cole Productions, Leland Stanford, co-founder of Central Pacific Railroad; Governor of California, and founder of Stanford University, and Lucinda L. Combs, the first female physician to serve in China with the Women's Foreign Ministry Society.
CAZENOVIA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

25 Businesses That Could Fill that Empty Space in Downtown Binghamton

Since I moved here, Court Street in downtown Binghamton has had a huge chunk of unused real estate. Here's 25 businesses that could make better use of the prime location. Months later, the reason that Dos Rios and The Colonial closed down is pretty common knowledge. As reported by WNBF's Bob Joseph, the locations shut down while members of the ownership group fought felony sexual assault charges, though they cited financial issues as the reason for the closure. Since then, both the popular restaurants have been shuttered, with Dos Rios being placed for sale in September.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WKTV

Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
CAZENOVIA, NY
SUNY Cortland

Doing it all to help others

Sydney Jennison ’20 of Homer, N.Y., grew up seeing firsthand what helping her community meant. A daughter of Robert Jennison, a captain in the City of Cortland Fire Department, and Sandra Jennison ’96, a teacher at Appleby Elementary School in Marathon, N.Y., Jennison watched as her parents exemplified selflessness.
MARATHON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

The Vestal Parkway Then & Now

The Southern Tier landscape continues to change. It's so interesting to look at pictures of the area from the past. It can be hard to get your bearings on the area you are looking at in pictures of the area from 50, 75, or 100 years ago. I'd love to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Women Helps Ring in Christmas Spirit for Over 25 Years

The sound of a bell ringing outside your local grocery store usually means one thing -- it's the holiday season. It's a time for giving and helping others. No better example embodies that than Barbara Rhoden, a Binghamton resident who's been a Salvation Army Bell Ringer since 1996. "A friend...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Questions Loom Over Broome Legislature District Map

Broome Officials Weigh In (or not) on Voiding of Legislative District Map. A number of political camps are weighing in on a ruling by Supreme Court Justice Joseph McBride, tossing out Broome County’s redrawing of its legislative district maps. Both Republican and Democratic leaders have offered opinions on the declaring of the new maps "void."
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign

The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Former Elmira Knitting Mills lost in massive fire

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The fire that took place in Elmira Heights Monday night tore through the remainder of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. Part of the textile industry, the building was one of the first to move into what's now known as Elmira Heights, as part of the Industrial Elmira Association.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: November 28 to December 4

During the week of Monday November 7, to Sunday December 4, the Owego Police Department had 72 service calls, 8 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Brandon J. Sugars of Owego was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree after an...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Holiday Artisan Fair Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

Vestal teachers gathered from across the school district for the annual Holiday Artisan Fair. Over 80 vendors set up shop at Vestal Senior High School -- along with raffles, snacks and holiday music. Today marked the fair's first return since the pandemic began two years ago, according to Krista Little, an organizer of the event and a teacher in the Vestal Central School District.
VESTAL, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

