Read full article on original website
Related
Boston Globe
Caroline Ellison, math whiz and Newton native, was bound for success. Then she got into crypto.
At an exclusive party in the Bahamas last spring, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was perched atop a patio railing, mingling with pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom. FTX was one of the hottest cryptocurrency exchanges of the moment, and Bankman-Fried was surrounded by people vying for attention. Across...
Boston Globe
‘A citizen of justice, a citizen of peace,’ Sabina Carlson Robillard dies at 34
During two decades as an activist, Sabina Carlson Robillard became a significant leader in humanitarian relief efforts as she insisted that the voices of those being assisted should always be the most prominent in every discussion. “While you’re listening to me, there are 1.5 million conversations happening on the ground,...
Comments / 0