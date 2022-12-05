ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

jammin1057.com

First Multi-roaster Evergreen Coffeehouse Opens In Henderson, Nevada

If you need a sign to try a new coffeehouse, here it is! Evergreen Coffeehouse opened in Henderson, Nevada, located at 40 N Valle Verde Dr. Unit 100. One can find them tucked in between Bodyheat Tanning and Ready Set Gig! Music Education Amplified. They are welcoming new customers with happy vibes and open arms.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Free program helps Las Vegas residents seal their records

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Legal Aid Center’s “clean slate” program is aiming to help those who want to seal their records for good. Free consultations were held Wednesday at the Cambridge Recreation Center. Legal Aid attorneys provided information on how to get the process started.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range

Fighters flying over the Fallon Range Training Complex in 2015. (U.S. Navy photo) Nevada lawmakers have secured legislation that would triple the size of a Naval air station bombing range near Fallon. The bill is set to be included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual appropriations bill...
NEVADA STATE
businesspress.vegas

ON THE MOVE: Law firms add staff

• Southwest Medical has added new health care providers to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. — Shanna McManus, APRN, joins Southwest Medical’s Eastern Healthcare Center location (4475 S. Eastern Ave.) and specializes in adult medicine. — Eric Lee, MD, joins Southwest...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada announces final awards for affordable housing initiative

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has announced the final awards for a $500 million affordable housing initiative. The initiative was first launched in April, with the first awards being announced in October. $39.4 million was awarded to the Northern Nevada Community Housing Resource Board to develop...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Oxygen supplies struggle to keep up with demand in Las Vegas as ‘tripledemic’ continues to surge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The surge of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus has recently been called the “tripledemic”; with the rise in respiratory illnesses, doctors are using oxygen to treat their patients.  Necessary supplies have been limited in many places, however, including Las Vegas.  “Maybe 70 percent of the items are gone as soon […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

The long winter ahead for Las Vegas tourism

The tourism industry, both domestic and international, in Las Vegas is finally recovering from the adverse impacts of the pandemic. However, headwinds abound that will make the recovery challenging well into 2023. Inflation is taking a bite out of the discretionary, or extra, money people have for travel. I sure...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada enters into agreement with Walmart, American Drug Stores over opioid litigation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be entering into a new agreement with two companies as part of ongoing opioid litigation. The Silver State will be getting $32.2 million from a multistate agreement with Walmart, and $1.5 million from an agreement with American Drug Stores. The bankruptcy plan for Mallinckrodt has also been approved, netting the state an additional $1.8 million.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Established back in 2005 by Congress, it set forth uniform identification standards for all 50 states to follow. That way identification presented at say the airport could be trusted. The DMV’s Kevin Malone says here in Nevada we have a more than 70% compliance with Real...
Nevada State

