Read full article on original website
Related
jammin1057.com
First Multi-roaster Evergreen Coffeehouse Opens In Henderson, Nevada
If you need a sign to try a new coffeehouse, here it is! Evergreen Coffeehouse opened in Henderson, Nevada, located at 40 N Valle Verde Dr. Unit 100. One can find them tucked in between Bodyheat Tanning and Ready Set Gig! Music Education Amplified. They are welcoming new customers with happy vibes and open arms.
From Summerlin to Henderson, businesses are taking water conserving action
Water conservation efforts continue in the valley, and many businesses have already removed thousands of square feet of grass from Summerlin to Henderson.
Fox5 KVVU
Free program helps Las Vegas residents seal their records
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Legal Aid Center’s “clean slate” program is aiming to help those who want to seal their records for good. Free consultations were held Wednesday at the Cambridge Recreation Center. Legal Aid attorneys provided information on how to get the process started.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range
Fighters flying over the Fallon Range Training Complex in 2015. (U.S. Navy photo) Nevada lawmakers have secured legislation that would triple the size of a Naval air station bombing range near Fallon. The bill is set to be included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual appropriations bill...
First Lake Mead public meeting gets mixed reactions
An estimated 100 people showed up Tuesday night at the Meadview Civic Association Building in Arizona to discuss 'concepts' for the future of marinas and boat launches at Lake Mead with the National Park Service (NPS).
businesspress.vegas
ON THE MOVE: Law firms add staff
• Southwest Medical has added new health care providers to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. — Shanna McManus, APRN, joins Southwest Medical’s Eastern Healthcare Center location (4475 S. Eastern Ave.) and specializes in adult medicine. — Eric Lee, MD, joins Southwest...
Boaters express concern with Lake Mead’s boating future
The future of Lake Mead's boat ramps is questionable as water levels continue to fall. The National Park Service is now investigating the lake's future leisure opportunities.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces final awards for affordable housing initiative
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has announced the final awards for a $500 million affordable housing initiative. The initiative was first launched in April, with the first awards being announced in October. $39.4 million was awarded to the Northern Nevada Community Housing Resource Board to develop...
Outgoing elections head in key Nevada county details threats
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, the elections director in the largest county in one of the nation’s most important battleground states had a lot on his mind. A new Nevada law required every voter to get a mailed ballot, new processes...
‘You’re just living to exist,’ Working multiple jobs on the rise in Las Vegas amidst inflation concerns
Hundreds of thousands of new jobs were added to the U.S. economy last month, but many are working one job on top of another.
Oxygen supplies struggle to keep up with demand in Las Vegas as ‘tripledemic’ continues to surge
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The surge of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus has recently been called the “tripledemic”; with the rise in respiratory illnesses, doctors are using oxygen to treat their patients. Necessary supplies have been limited in many places, however, including Las Vegas. “Maybe 70 percent of the items are gone as soon […]
Nevada flu hospitalizations more than doubled toward end of November
Hospitalizations for the flu have more than doubled over the past week in Clark County.
businesspress.vegas
The long winter ahead for Las Vegas tourism
The tourism industry, both domestic and international, in Las Vegas is finally recovering from the adverse impacts of the pandemic. However, headwinds abound that will make the recovery challenging well into 2023. Inflation is taking a bite out of the discretionary, or extra, money people have for travel. I sure...
Report: Home prices continue to drop in Southern Nevada, but nobody's buying
The report shows that the median price of previously-owner single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada during November was $430,990.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada enters into agreement with Walmart, American Drug Stores over opioid litigation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be entering into a new agreement with two companies as part of ongoing opioid litigation. The Silver State will be getting $32.2 million from a multistate agreement with Walmart, and $1.5 million from an agreement with American Drug Stores. The bankruptcy plan for Mallinckrodt has also been approved, netting the state an additional $1.8 million.
news3lv.com
Mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas valley neighborhood euthanized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities say a mountain lion has been captured and euthanized after it was spotted in a northwest Las Vegas valley neighborhood Tuesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report of the sighting around 8:52 p.m. near Farm Road and Grand Canyon Drive.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Established back in 2005 by Congress, it set forth uniform identification standards for all 50 states to follow. That way identification presented at say the airport could be trusted. The DMV’s Kevin Malone says here in Nevada we have a more than 70% compliance with Real...
NEW: COVID-19 cases up 50% since last week in Clark County; hospitalizations increase
After weeks of COVID-19 hospitalization increases, new cases have started to grow faster in Clark County and around the state, according to information released Wednesday.
2news.com
Northern Nevada Mourns Passing Of Mills B. Lane
Lane was a professional boxer at UNR in the early 60’s and served at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame referee and District Court Judge Mills B. Lane has died. He was 85.
Comments / 0