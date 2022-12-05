Read full article on original website
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
fox29.com
Route 420 Bridge over Darby Creek in Prospect Park closed indefinitely for structural repairs
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - Commuters in Delaware County using the Wanamaker Avenue Bridge are going to have to find a different way around as officials closed the southbound portion of the bridge. According to PennDOT, the Wanamaker Avenue Bridge over Darby Creek in Prospect Park and Tinicum Township, or Route...
NJ mayor says he won't support proposed warehouse development
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The local mayor says he does not support a proposed warehouse development that has drawn the ire of residents.Neighbors have contested a plan to build four warehouses totaling 2 million square feet on farmland in Mullica Hill, at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.At a packed Harrison Township committee meeting last night, Mayor Louis Manzo said he plans to oppose the warehouse construction. "I'm going to vote no," Harrison Township mayor Louis Manzo said. The comment spurred cheers from the crowd.A lawsuit opposing the warehouse plan has already been filed by a homeowners association.A zoning board meeting on the project last week had to be postponed because the room was over capacity. That meeting will now be held on December 15th at Pleasant Valley School.
Pa.’s governor spends thousands on private law firms but won’t disclose why
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Gov. Tom Wolf entered office eight years ago as a champion of government transparency. He posted his public schedule online. He banned members of his administration from accepting gifts. And he urged other state agencies, as well as the legislature, to do the same.
Some New Jersey high schools are wising up (Opinion)
With millennials and already some Gen Z-ers already in huge debt from college degrees that don't qualify them for much meaningful employment, finally a step in the right direction. The high school that all of my kids graduated from, Cherokee High School in Evesham, is offering probably the most useful...
Main Line Media News
Fentanyl supplier in Upper Merion drug deal sent to prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man who authorities said supplied heroin/fentanyl to a woman who then sold the drugs to an undercover state agent during a meeting in Upper Merion is on his way to prison. Emmanuel Nunez Santos, 29, of the 3100 block of Fanshawe Street, was sentenced in...
Shapiro taps former Philadelphia public officials for Pa. cabinet roles
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has filled several appointments in his cabinet, two with longtime ties to Philadelphia public service. They will lead as his executive deputy chief of staff, general counsel and budget secretary, respectively.
Pa. Democrat Joanna McClinton swears herself in as majority leader
The fight for power in the Pennsylvania House took a turn Wednesday when Philadelphia Democrat Joanna McClinton had herself sworn in as majority leader and acting speaker.
Bensalem’s Latest Eatery Has Announced Their Opening Date. Read to Learn When and Where
One of Bucks County’s newest dining establishments has announced their opening date, giving hungry customers something to look forward to. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new restaurant in the Bensalem Patch. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, has announced their opening date...
buckscountyherald.com
Pennridge Regional Police Department seeks public’s help
Pennridge Regional Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the people in this photograph. They are suspected of being involved in two thefts from vehicle incidents at Park Club Fitness in East Rockhill Township. They were later observed attempting to make fraudulent account transactions from one of the victim’s bank accounts. The attempted transactions occurred at the American Heritage Bank in Warminster Township.
PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
rtands.com
Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
Woman Falls from Atlantic City Expressway Overpass in Winslow Twp., NJ in Broad Daylight
It was a tense situation above the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp. for woman who fell from an overpass and the first responders hoping to save her. The incident took place around 1:30 in the afternoon last Thursday near Exit 41 on the Expressway after police received reports of a woman sitting on the ledge of the overpass.
Main Line Media News
Chester County man jailed for DUI crash that injured others in New Hanover
NORRISTOWN — A Chester County man was jailed after he admitted to driving under the influence of methamphetamine and causing a two-vehicle head-on crash in New Hanover that seriously injured two men in the second vehicle. David Alexander Kaeck, 39, of the unit block off Charles Street, Malvern, was...
glensidelocal.com
Four-story, multi-use building on E. Glenside Avenue under review
Plans for a four-story, multi-use building in Glenside are currently under review by Cheltenham Township. Property owner Brian Regli has proposed the demolition of parcels located at 29, 35, 105 and 115 E. Glenside Avenue, and the construction of a single building in their place. The first floor of the...
Five things you may not know about Gov. Tom Wolf
Tom Wolf has been Pennsylvania’s governor for eight years. By now, people have come to know a little bit about the man. He hails from Mount Wolf, York County. He drives a Jeep. He used to own a successful cabinet business, making him wealthy enough that he chose to donate all of his gubernatorial pay – more than $1.5 million in total – to charity.
N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy
Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
GOP now embracing mail-in ballots
There is nothing partisan about mail-in voting, but in Pennsylvania, participation is certainly partisan.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Abington
I believe you are looking for the excellent hospital completed list in the Pennsylvania metropolis? You are going to know a hospital completed list details in Pennsylvania. You will get a approximate regular users reviews, details direction, Hotline, Website information, and also a directional link from your location. All information has been gathered from these hospital ‘, official page.
fox29.com
Record-breaking $2.4 million Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Did you buy a Fast Play lottery ticket this weekend? Was it at a Sunoco gas station in Philadelphia? Well, then today might just be your lucky day!. The largest-ever Fast Play ticket worth $2,419,372 was sold at the Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Philadelphia on Saturday.
The Top 3 Fitness Clubs and Gyms in Pennsylvania, According to Tripadvisor
Thinking about joining a fitness club or a local gym these days? Or perhaps holding off until the new year starts? Either way, Pennsylvania has a wide variety of options primarily focusing on exercise and an active lifestyle, whether you're looking for a longtime commitment or a day pass to boost your energy.
