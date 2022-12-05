ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Merion Township, PA

CBS Philly

NJ mayor says he won't support proposed warehouse development

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The local mayor says he does not support a proposed warehouse development that has drawn the ire of residents.Neighbors have contested a plan to build four warehouses totaling 2 million square feet on farmland in Mullica Hill, at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.At a packed Harrison Township committee meeting last night, Mayor Louis Manzo said he plans to oppose the warehouse construction. "I'm going to vote no," Harrison Township mayor Louis Manzo said. The comment spurred cheers from the crowd.A lawsuit opposing the warehouse plan has already been filed by a homeowners association.A zoning board meeting on the project last week had to be postponed because the room was over capacity. That meeting will now be held on December 15th at Pleasant Valley School. 
MULLICA HILL, NJ
Main Line Media News

Fentanyl supplier in Upper Merion drug deal sent to prison

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man who authorities said supplied heroin/fentanyl to a woman who then sold the drugs to an undercover state agent during a meeting in Upper Merion is on his way to prison. Emmanuel Nunez Santos, 29, of the 3100 block of Fanshawe Street, was sentenced in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Pennridge Regional Police Department seeks public’s help

Pennridge Regional Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the people in this photograph. They are suspected of being involved in two thefts from vehicle incidents at Park Club Fitness in East Rockhill Township. They were later observed attempting to make fraudulent account transactions from one of the victim’s bank accounts. The attempted transactions occurred at the American Heritage Bank in Warminster Township.
EAST ROCKHILL TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rtands.com

Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
glensidelocal.com

Four-story, multi-use building on E. Glenside Avenue under review

Plans for a four-story, multi-use building in Glenside are currently under review by Cheltenham Township. Property owner Brian Regli has proposed the demolition of parcels located at 29, 35, 105 and 115 E. Glenside Avenue, and the construction of a single building in their place. The first floor of the...
GLENSIDE, PA
PennLive.com

Five things you may not know about Gov. Tom Wolf

Tom Wolf has been Pennsylvania’s governor for eight years. By now, people have come to know a little bit about the man. He hails from Mount Wolf, York County. He drives a Jeep. He used to own a successful cabinet business, making him wealthy enough that he chose to donate all of his gubernatorial pay – more than $1.5 million in total – to charity.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy

Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
FLORIDA STATE
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA

