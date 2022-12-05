ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria

CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Orlando Baking Co. in Cleveland Celebrates 150 Years

The family-owned bakery divulges the secrets behind the company's longevity. By Jacob DeSmit. The secret recipe to Orlando Baking Co.'s longevity, as it celebrates its 150th year anniversary, isn’t much of a secret at all — it’s in the name. A career in the family business tends...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Heights High honors 10 grads in Hall of Fame

Cleveland Heights High School honored 10 graduates during its homecoming weekend by inducting them into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. The 2022 inductees were: Diana Cohen ’97, Stan Silverman ’65, Nancy Eppler-Wolff ’71, Peter Bendix ’04, Al Carr ’84, Tenessa Gonzalez-Jennings ’98, Habbebah Rasheed Grims ’95, Jerome White ’88, Juliana Woda ’92, and James Wyban ’69.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Tenants of new Cleveland Police HQ building upset with moving timeline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Current tenants of the Artcraft building that is going to house the new Cleveland Police headquarters are not happy with the timeline they were given to vacate the property. The Artcraft building on Superior holds a lot of meaning for artist Wally Kaplan. She shares her...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tenancy dropping at Galleria at Erieview, future plans unknown

CLEVELAND — John Lane is a co-owner of the Winking Lizard Tavern. He originally picked the downtown location at the Galleria at Erieview because of its proximity to arenas, offices and apartments. He will stay in downtown, but he’s moving to a new building across the street. That’s because...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital

The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of Cleveland

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places in the suburbs. This place in Independence serves great Cajun-style seafood boils. Choose from fresh and flavorful seafood like Alaskan king crab legs, whole lobsters, snow crab legs, lobster tails, shrimp, crawfish, and mussels and seasoning options like Cajun butter, garlic butter, lemon pepper butter, and plain butter. If you prefer eating something less messy, check out their pho. They offer a great bowl of pho with a 4-ounce lobster tail, pho with shrimp, and spicy seafood pho, which comes with shrimp, scallop, and clams. The restaurant also has a delicious lobster roll with a quarter-pound of lobster.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Shaker Heights couple defends plan to build 'dream' home

The owners of a Shelburne Road house in Shaker Heights learned of opposition to their construction plans as they were heading to Israel. Hirsh Henfield, who owns the house with his wife, Deena, said they were on their way to the airport when he learned of opposition to their plans to tear down the existing house at 22276 Shelburne Road and replace it with one that will have 10 bedrooms, three kitchens, a simcha hall and mikvah hot tub.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Steiger-Lissemore

Allegra Steiger and Kevin Lissemore are excited to announce their engagement. Allegra and Kevin have been part of each other’s lives since they were kids. Mutual friends brought them closer together to form their “dynamic duo.” A September 2023 wedding in Cleveland is planned. Allegra is the...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Goodman, Edith

Edith Goodman (nee Pillersdorf) passed away on Nov. 23, 2022. Edith was born on April 17, 1934, to George and Estelle Pillersdorf. She was a lifelong Cleveland resident and a 1952 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School. She attended The Ohio State University and ran her own business before obtaining her real estate license.
CLEVELAND, OH

