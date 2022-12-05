Read full article on original website
Death of Karl Frederick Carter
Karl Frederick Carter, 86 of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 6, 2022, at Carlinville Area Hospital. Karl was born April 6, 1936, in Carlinville a son of Harold C. (Pat) and Reah Thelma (Chapman) Carter. Karl graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1954. He married Mary...
Death of Larry Dean Keffer Sr.
Larry Dean Keffer Sr., 63, of Wilsonville, died at his residence on Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born on December 31, 1958, in Alton to Robert L. Keffer and Charlene J. Keffer. He married Lenora Vester Keffer. He was a bricklayer. He was a veteran of the US Army.
Death of Hunter Jacob Niehaus
Hunter Jacob Niehaus, 18 of Litchfield, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 8:56 a.m. at home. He was born on September 10, 2004, in Springfield a son of Richard W. Niehaus and Michele S. Wolff. Hunter was a student at Litchfield High School who loved listening to music,...
Death of Rosemary T. Messner
Rosemary T. Messner, 86 of Gillespie, passed away on November 30, 2022, at 1:15 am at Heritage Health of Gillespie. She was born on May 12, 1936, in Graz, Austria to Karl and Regina (Pongraz) Messner. She was a pianist and choir director at SS Simon & Jude Church for...
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 20-December 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Shawn Evans, 36 of Irving, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an October 31 incident. Richard Wilson...
Gillespie Police Report: November 27-December 3, 2022
An officer was dispatched to a business in the 300 block of North Macoupin Street in reference to an alarm sounding. An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street in reference to a suspicious noise. An officer was dispatched to North 2nd Street in Benld in reference...
