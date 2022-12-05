Champlin Park boys hockey off to a solid start in 2022-23

Through the first four games of the Champlin Park boys hockey season, the offense has been firing on all cylinders. They’ve posted a 3-1 record, having scored 16 goals across their three wins.

It started with a 6-3 win over Eagan in the season opener on Friday, Nov. 25. It was a well rounded effort by the Rebels with five different goal scorers and ten different skaters recording at least a point.

They followed that game up with a 5-2 loss to Woodbury. Since then, they defeated Forest Lake 5-2 and Spring Lake Park 5-1. Senior forwards Evan Williams and Jordan Ronn had two goals apiece against Forest Lake. Ronn added two more goals against Spring Lake Park and Williams had two assists.

It’s not much of a surprise that Champlin Park have had success putting the puck in the back of the net early on in 2022. They return their top two scorers from last year in Jordan Ronn (18 goals, 25 assists) and Williams (25 goals, 13 assists).

They’ve been leading the way again so far this year. Ronn has 5 goals and 4 assists while Williams has 4 goals and 3 assists.

The third-leading scorer back is senior forward Matthew Blodgett, who had 12 goals and 15 assists last year. He has 4 assists this season, tied for a team-best.

Senior defenseman Drew Belleson and his 21 points from defense are also back. With Ronn, Williams and Belleson returning as captains, the Rebels have both production and experience back from last year's team that finished 15-11-1 and lost in the Section 5AA semifinals.

Joining Belleson back on defense are senior Cade Simonson, juniors Austin Anderson and Brody Olson, and sophomore Jax Warren. Junior Cole Jerpseth and sophomores Evan Long and Cole Perkins round out the rotation in the back.

In goal, senior goaltender Coen Neu and junior Evan Whipple have split time anchoring the Rebels’ defense this season, each playing in two games.

Other notable returning forwards are juniors Trevor Aberwald (6 goals, 13 assists), Will Burnevik (7 goals, 5 assists) and Matthew Lange.

Seven different players currently have at least three assists, showcasing the depth Champlin Park have at creating scoring opportunities no matter who is on the ice. Lange and Anderson have both recorded two goals apiece through four games.

It’s an experienced group that has a tough road ahead with four teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference currently ranked inside the top 20 in the latest coaches poll, including the defending state champions Andover at No. 3. Maple Grove (4th), Rogers (5th) and Centennial (18th) are the other teams ranked.

They’ll also take on #6 Benilde-St. Margarets and #8 Hill-Murray this season.