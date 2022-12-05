Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
Is it time for a FAMU-FSU football game?
Home to two schools that are members of Florida’s State University System, a battle for city bragging rights in Tallahassee seems inevitable at some point. Although the universities have never met each other on the football field, they have faced off in softball, volleyball and basketball. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the last time FAMU and FSU played each other on the basketball court, the infamous 1991 brawl occurred that concluded with FAMU forfeiting the game after 15 of its players were ejected.
FSU DE George Wilson Jr. enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Florida State redshirt freshman defensive end George Wilson Jr. has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive end from Virginia Beach, Va. was rarely used in his two seasons at FSU. This past season, as a redshirt freshman, he appeared in three games. He played against Duquesne,...
Tomahawk Nation
Report: FSU offensive lineman Rod Orr enters transfer portal
Florida State offensive lineman Rod Orr has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by On3. Orr, who redshirted in 2021, was a four-star prospect out of high school and was considered as the No. 22 offensive tackle prospect. Our original analysis from when he signed:. Orr was a target...
Gator Country
Five potential transfer targets for the Gators
The transfer portal opened up on December 5th and already has over 1,000 division one athletes in the system. The Florida Gators have 29 scholarship departures this offseason, which includes players that ran out of eligibility, transfers, and dismissals. I expect to see several more, which creates plenty of room for Florida to work within the transfer portal.
Mike Norvell reacts to Jordan Travis' decision to return to Florida State for a fifth year
2023 could turn into something special for the Seminoles.
WATCH: FSU Football legend Marvin Jones Sr. on his College Football Hall of Fame induction and more
Legendary Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones Sr. will be officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Tuesday evening in Las Vegas, Nev. Jones Sr. played at FSU from 1990 to 1992. His full Hall of Fame bio appears under the video below, which is courtesy of the National Football Foundation:
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #16
Welcome to the 16th edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU’s 2023 class has 16 prep commitments and 2 transfer portal additions as the Seminoles begin preparations to meet Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. We are now in the recruiting home stretch of December, when FSU will host a couple of big weekends prior to the Early Signing Period.
WCTV
Florida’s University and College Presidents meeting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - University and College presidents from across Florida will be gathering in Tallahassee Wednesday afternoon for a closed-door meeting at TCC’s Downtown Innovation Center. An invitation from the Florida Department of Education and the Office of the Board of Governors says the purpose of the meeting...
wtxl.com
Fog, humid, warm, repeat
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense Fog Advisories remain in place until 10 AM Thursday morning. We start out with very dense, patchy fog throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia reducing visibility to a mile or less. After fog mixes out throughout the late-morning hours, Thursday sets up to...
Former Seminole helps outfit a home for the holidays for Tallahassee single mom
Bernice Sherman knew she was getting the keys to her new home Tuesday, but what she didn't know was that that home would be completely furnished, and she'd receive $5,000 for a down payment
thefamuanonline.com
School of Nursing appears back on track
Since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the demand for nurses and healthcare professionals has been at an all-time high. The Florida A&M University School of Nursing aims to produce top-notch and knowledgeable nurses. Despite accreditation mishaps in the past, the school is eager to welcome its Spring 2023 cohort to the program in January.
WCTV
Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Trulieve are experiencing a surge of layoffs right before the holidays. Employees at locations in multiple counties, including Madison, Jefferson and Gadsden, are being let go. WCTV has received several calls over the last week from people who have lost their jobs. A spokesperson...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Tallahassee, FL
Get your dose of Florida sunshine in the beautiful city of , the capital of Florida. Located in Leon County, this pretty and unexpected destination offers you a dose of the urban-suburban mix that will make you feel at home. It invites you to explore historic sites, outdoor attractions, family-friendly...
Tallahassee Urban League to host community forum
Tallahassee Urban League plans to host its first community policing forum of the season.
FAMU notes surveillance cameras in shooting investigation at outdoor hoops court
Florida A&M University said it credits its on campus surveillance cameras in law enforcement’s investigation into a deadly shooting at its outdoor basketball court late last month.
niceville.com
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering
FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
WCTV
Godby student rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High student was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car. A spokesperson with the school district said the student was on their way to school a little before 7 a.m. when they were struck by a car. The incident...
WCTV
TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
WCTV
Tallahassee Commissioners vote to remove CPRB member involved in mug message controversy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee City Commission voted to remove a member of the Citizens Police Review Board who was accused of bringing a controversial coffee mug to a board meeting. Taylor Biro will no longer serve on the board following Wednesday night’s 3-2 vote. Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and...
WALB 10
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
