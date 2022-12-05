ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it time for a FAMU-FSU football game?

Home to two schools that are members of Florida’s State University System, a battle for city bragging rights in Tallahassee seems inevitable at some point. Although the universities have never met each other on the football field, they have faced off in softball, volleyball and basketball. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the last time FAMU and FSU played each other on the basketball court, the infamous 1991 brawl occurred that concluded with FAMU forfeiting the game after 15 of its players were ejected.
FSU DE George Wilson Jr. enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida State redshirt freshman defensive end George Wilson Jr. has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive end from Virginia Beach, Va. was rarely used in his two seasons at FSU. This past season, as a redshirt freshman, he appeared in three games. He played against Duquesne,...
Report: FSU offensive lineman Rod Orr enters transfer portal

Florida State offensive lineman Rod Orr has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by On3. Orr, who redshirted in 2021, was a four-star prospect out of high school and was considered as the No. 22 offensive tackle prospect. Our original analysis from when he signed:. Orr was a target...
Five potential transfer targets for the Gators

The transfer portal opened up on December 5th and already has over 1,000 division one athletes in the system. The Florida Gators have 29 scholarship departures this offseason, which includes players that ran out of eligibility, transfers, and dismissals. I expect to see several more, which creates plenty of room for Florida to work within the transfer portal.
Florida’s University and College Presidents meeting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - University and College presidents from across Florida will be gathering in Tallahassee Wednesday afternoon for a closed-door meeting at TCC’s Downtown Innovation Center. An invitation from the Florida Department of Education and the Office of the Board of Governors says the purpose of the meeting...
Fog, humid, warm, repeat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense Fog Advisories remain in place until 10 AM Thursday morning. We start out with very dense, patchy fog throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia reducing visibility to a mile or less. After fog mixes out throughout the late-morning hours, Thursday sets up to...
School of Nursing appears back on track

Since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the demand for nurses and healthcare professionals has been at an all-time high. The Florida A&M University School of Nursing aims to produce top-notch and knowledgeable nurses. Despite accreditation mishaps in the past, the school is eager to welcome its Spring 2023 cohort to the program in January.
15 Free Things to Do in Tallahassee, FL

Get your dose of Florida sunshine in the beautiful city of , the capital of Florida. Located in Leon County, this pretty and unexpected destination offers you a dose of the urban-suburban mix that will make you feel at home. It invites you to explore historic sites, outdoor attractions, family-friendly...
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering

FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
