Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Patricia Lou Jayne, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – NURTURER noun 1. Someone who nurtures others, offering food, protection, support and encouragement. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, our mother, Patricia Lou Rosenberger Jayne, 77, was reunited with her daddy, momma and sister in Heaven. A mother to many and a friend to all, her...
27 First News
Brian Michael Placer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Michael Placer, 51, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 21, 1971 in Warren, the son of Donald and Patricia (Sutton) Placer, Sr. He was of Protestant faith. He was a...
27 First News
George Richard Cole, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Richard Cole, 70, died of Parkinson’s disease on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was born October 28, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of the late Murray and Norma (Opria) Cole. Raised in Boardman, George was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of...
27 First News
Lisa Elouise Newell, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Elouise Newell (McDevitt), 58, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at University Hospitals in Cleveland. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 17, 1964, to the late Walter Miles McDevitt and Mildred Louise Green. Left to...
27 First News
Dennis Godoy, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Godoy, age 75, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, with his family by his side. He was born July 8, 1947 in Utuado, Puerto Rico and was a son of Jose Nicholas Godoy and Delfina Maldonado. He came to this area at the young age of five with his family.
27 First News
Aldridge Butler Jones, Sr., Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aldridge Butler Jones, Sr., 72, of 137 Roosevelt Drive, Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 1:05 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Mercy Boardman Health Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born October 31, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son...
27 First News
Faneromeni “Fanny” Diamandis, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Faneromeni “Fannie” Diamandis, 74, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side. Fannie was born January 3, 1948, in Kalymnos, Greece, the daughter of Pantelis and Irini (Gialamas) Kiousis. She came to the United States...
27 First News
Clare L. Rhodes, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clare L. Rhodes, age 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 1, 2022. She was born on October 9,1950 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She married Charles W. Rhodes, Jr. on August 9,1974 and they had two beautiful daughters named...
27 First News
William John Schoenfeld, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William John Schoenfeld, 87 of Canfield, died Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022 at AustinWoods Nursing Center. William was born September 1, 1935 in Butler, a son of the late Walter and Blanche “Sal” (Walker) Schoenfeld and came to this area in the 60s.
27 First News
Mary L. Cox, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Cox, 77, of Salem, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Akron City Hospital. She was born to the late William “Bill” and Pearl (McClish) Ingledue in Salem on February 11, 1945. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Travis...
27 First News
Ray Allen Starr, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray Allen Starr, Jr., 58, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Broward Health Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Ray was born June 19, 1964, in Youngstown, the son of Ray Allen, Sr. and Beverly Ann (Hash) Starr. He was a graduate of Canfield...
27 First News
Waynne Charles Kozak, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Waynne Charles Kozak, age 53 of Warren, passed away at his residence on Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born on May 29, 1969 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Russell Kozak and Janice (Bertuzzi) Yartz. A lifetime area resident, Waynne worked as...
27 First News
Faye Perdue, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Faye Perdue, of Canfield, died Monday, December 5 at the age of 82. Faye was born October 13, 1940, in Beckley, West Virginia, a daughter of Frank Witter and Bertha Mae Foster Smith. She married Alfred Eugene Perdue on March 2, 1955 and he preceded...
27 First News
Rick Harman, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rick Harman, 71, of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home. Rick was born on March 13, 1951, in Salem, a son of Dewey Wilbur and Shirley Elizabeth (Rupert) Harman. An East Palestine High School graduate, he went on to attain...
27 First News
Edward C. Stacy, Peterburg, Ohio
PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward C. Stacy, 92, passed away Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Edward, known by his family and friends as “Ed,” was born on April 9, 1930, in New Middletown, Ohio, a son of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Pitts) Stacy.
27 First News
Ernest “BoBo” Roberson, Jr., Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Ernest Roberson will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Crossroads United Methodist Church, 120 Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton, Ohio. Mr. Roberson departed this life Monday, November 28, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. Arrangements...
27 First News
Deborah Jean Pratt-Hudak, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Jean Pratt-Hudak, 55, along with her youngest daughter Katie, died Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022, as a result of a domestic violence crime. Deborah was born June 23, 1967 in Vienna, Ohio, the youngest child of the late Roy and Joyce Kiddon Pratt. Raised...
27 First News
Diane E. Hunsbarger, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane E. Hunsbarger, 66, passed away Monday morning, December 5, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side after a six-year battle with cancer. She was born August 6, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Charlene Walter Hunsbarger. Diane was...
27 First News
Lauri Ann Powell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lauri Ann Powell, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a ten year battle with cancer, on Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home. She was born January 8, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert Wayne Lindsay...
27 First News
William E. “Bill” Janosko, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. “Bill” Janosko, 90, passed away peacefully at home on December 6, 2022. He was born July 17, 1932 in Dixonville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Andrew G. and Anna (Betsa) Janosko. He was a proud veteran of the United States...
Comments / 0