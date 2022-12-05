ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champion Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Patricia Lou Jayne, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – NURTURER noun 1. Someone who nurtures others, offering food, protection, support and encouragement. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, our mother, Patricia Lou Rosenberger Jayne, 77, was reunited with her daddy, momma and sister in Heaven. A mother to many and a friend to all, her...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Brian Michael Placer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Michael Placer, 51, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 21, 1971 in Warren, the son of Donald and Patricia (Sutton) Placer, Sr. He was of Protestant faith. He was a...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

George Richard Cole, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Richard Cole, 70, died of Parkinson’s disease on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was born October 28, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of the late Murray and Norma (Opria) Cole. Raised in Boardman, George was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Lisa Elouise Newell, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Elouise Newell (McDevitt), 58, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at University Hospitals in Cleveland. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 17, 1964, to the late Walter Miles McDevitt and Mildred Louise Green. Left to...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Dennis Godoy, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Godoy, age 75, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, with his family by his side. He was born July 8, 1947 in Utuado, Puerto Rico and was a son of Jose Nicholas Godoy and Delfina Maldonado. He came to this area at the young age of five with his family.
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Aldridge Butler Jones, Sr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aldridge Butler Jones, Sr., 72, of 137 Roosevelt Drive, Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 1:05 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Mercy Boardman Health Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born October 31, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son...
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Faneromeni “Fanny” Diamandis, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Faneromeni “Fannie” Diamandis, 74, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side. Fannie was born January 3, 1948, in Kalymnos, Greece, the daughter of Pantelis and Irini (Gialamas) Kiousis. She came to the United States...
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Clare L. Rhodes, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clare L. Rhodes, age 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 1, 2022. She was born on October 9,1950 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She married Charles W. Rhodes, Jr. on August 9,1974 and they had two beautiful daughters named...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
27 First News

William John Schoenfeld, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William John Schoenfeld, 87 of Canfield, died Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022 at AustinWoods Nursing Center. William was born September 1, 1935 in Butler, a son of the late Walter and Blanche “Sal” (Walker) Schoenfeld and came to this area in the 60s.
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Mary L. Cox, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Cox, 77, of Salem, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Akron City Hospital. She was born to the late William “Bill” and Pearl (McClish) Ingledue in Salem on February 11, 1945. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Travis...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Ray Allen Starr, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray Allen Starr, Jr., 58, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Broward Health Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Ray was born June 19, 1964, in Youngstown, the son of Ray Allen, Sr. and Beverly Ann (Hash) Starr. He was a graduate of Canfield...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Waynne Charles Kozak, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Waynne Charles Kozak, age 53 of Warren, passed away at his residence on Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born on May 29, 1969 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Russell Kozak and Janice (Bertuzzi) Yartz. A lifetime area resident, Waynne worked as...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Faye Perdue, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Faye Perdue, of Canfield, died Monday, December 5 at the age of 82. Faye was born October 13, 1940, in Beckley, West Virginia, a daughter of Frank Witter and Bertha Mae Foster Smith. She married Alfred Eugene Perdue on March 2, 1955 and he preceded...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Rick Harman, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rick Harman, 71, of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home. Rick was born on March 13, 1951, in Salem, a son of Dewey Wilbur and Shirley Elizabeth (Rupert) Harman. An East Palestine High School graduate, he went on to attain...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Edward C. Stacy, Peterburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward C. Stacy, 92, passed away Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Edward, known by his family and friends as “Ed,” was born on April 9, 1930, in New Middletown, Ohio, a son of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Pitts) Stacy.
PETERSBURG, OH
27 First News

Ernest “BoBo” Roberson, Jr., Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Ernest Roberson will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Crossroads United Methodist Church, 120 Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton, Ohio. Mr. Roberson departed this life Monday, November 28, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. Arrangements...
CANTON, OH
27 First News

Deborah Jean Pratt-Hudak, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Jean Pratt-Hudak, 55, along with her youngest daughter Katie, died Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022, as a result of a domestic violence crime. Deborah was born June 23, 1967 in Vienna, Ohio, the youngest child of the late Roy and Joyce Kiddon Pratt. Raised...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
27 First News

Diane E. Hunsbarger, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane E. Hunsbarger, 66, passed away Monday morning, December 5, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side after a six-year battle with cancer. She was born August 6, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Charlene Walter Hunsbarger. Diane was...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Lauri Ann Powell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lauri Ann Powell, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a ten year battle with cancer, on Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home. She was born January 8, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert Wayne Lindsay...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

William E. “Bill” Janosko, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. “Bill” Janosko, 90, passed away peacefully at home on December 6, 2022. He was born July 17, 1932 in Dixonville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Andrew G. and Anna (Betsa) Janosko. He was a proud veteran of the United States...
BOARDMAN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy