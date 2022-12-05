Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Destiny 2 More Than A Weapon Seasonal Quest - How To Complete All Week 1 Steps
Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is inbound, presenting a reunion with Rasputin, Osiris, and many other characters. Season 19 will keep us busy until Lightfall releases next year, and it seems there'll be plenty to do until then, including the More Than a Weapon weekly quest. As per usual,...
Witcher: Blood Origin's Èile Is A "Child Soldier, Bred For War," Star Reveals
This Christmas, there's a new Witcher series headed to Netflix. Titled Witcher: Blood Origin, the four-episode standalone series follows the creation of the first Witcher--a thousand years before Geralt was out and about slaying beasts. In a new video for the upcoming show, we get to know a bit more about one of the lead characters of the show, Èile.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Every Battle Pass Skin Ranked
I'm not usually all that critical when it comes to battle pass skins--eight completely unique and multi-style skins for 950 V-Bucks is the sort of deal that's always gonna make me happy. But even by my relatively relaxed standards, the Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass is a great one, without a bad skin in the bunch.
Vampire Survivors DLC Adds New Characters, Weapons, And One Huge Stage On December 15
Vampire Survivors will be getting its first DLC expansion on December 15 on PC via Steam and Xbox, titled Legacy of the Moonspell. Priced at an eyewatering $2, this new content will add eight extra characters, over a dozen new weapons, six music tracks and one massive stage to use as a firing range for all these new tools.
Destiny 2 Heist: Battlegrounds Moon Guide - How To Complete Season Of The Seraph's New Activity
Like previous seasons, Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph features a new activity in the shape of Heist Battlegrounds, which forms a central part of the current storyline. Anyone who has dived into the Battlegrounds playlist will be familiar with the structure of this mode, which tasks three Guardians with a mission to help restore the Golden Age AI Rasputin by obtaining vital data from key points in the Solar system.
Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 1
The first week of Season of the Seraph has officially begun, and with it, a fresh selection of seasonal objectives are now available to pursue. Like previous seasons, Season 19 is all about breaking you into all the new activities and narrative content that has been added to Destiny 2. Transmat into the Heists Battlegrounds activity, equip some of your favorite long-range weapons, and go for precision damage to start generating progress for several of the challenges.
Valheim's Latest Update Adds New Biome And Magic System
To celebrate the latest update in Valheim, Iron Gates released a new cinematic trailer showing off the first biome update, The Mistlands. The newly introduced biome is currently the largest biome in-game and introduces a variety of new content. In addition, a new magic system is being introduced that will...
The Division Resurgence: Official World Introduction Trailer
The fight for New York is not over! Rediscover the world-acclaimed franchise now on mobile with The Division Resurgence. Enjoy a AAA experience featuring a new storyline set in a massive urban open-world.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Revealed Early Via Steam Listing
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's action-adventure game from Respawn, will be released in March 2023, according to the game's Steam page first spotted by Resetera. Some people are seeing a March 15 release date and others are seeing a March 16 date on the page. The Steam...
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Patch Fixes Its Most Famous In-Joke
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's free new-gen update is coming later in December, and it'll add improved visuals, a new quest, and a photo mode to the game. However, it'll also fix one of the most memetic oversights in the original game. In the Witcher 3 quest Destination: Skellige, Geralt's...
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All Oathbound Quests And How To Complete Them
Last season, Epic abandoned its normal weekly story quest structure in Fortnite, opting instead for a batch of quests that were available only in the first two weeks, followed by another batch of quests near the end of the season. And in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, it looks like it's taking a similar approach with the Oathbound quests on the awesome new island.
Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds Launch Trailer
Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds is available now, starting at €19.99. Conquer life-or-death trials in this all-new Dani Rojas story. Lost Between Worlds is a rich, action-packed gauntlet with deadly crystal enemies, multiple player paths, all-new lore, and a wide variety of unique gameplay challenges. Base game is required to play the Expansion.
Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph Trailer Focuses On Rasputin And Xivu Arath
Season 19 of Destiny 2's Witch Queen era is officially titled Season of the Seraph and will run from December 6 until February 28. Picking up shortly after the events of Season of Plunder, which ended with renegade Warlock Osiris being revived from his coma, tThe trailer for Season of the Seraph shows Guardians embarking on a new quest to resurrect the Golden Age AI Rasputin, the warmind that has played a crucial role in several Destiny events.
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass Rewards: All Skins, Emotes, And Highlight Intros
Overwatch 2 Season 2 has launched, bringing new tank hero Ramattra, a new map, and a new battle pass filled with skins and cosmetic items. The Season 2 battle pass features 80 tiers, including nine hero skins, emotes, highlight intros, voice lines and more. The paid version of the battle pass costs 1,000 Coins, which equates to roughly $10 USD. The season is themed around Greek mythology, with the Zeus Junker Queen skin, Poseidon Ramattra skin, and the Hades Pharah skin all included in the premium version of the battle pass. Blizzard also teased a Battle for Olympus event later in the season, where more Greek-inspired skins will be available for purchase.
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Season of the Seraph Trailer
The Hive God of War moves to seize control Rasputin’s network of weaponized satellites. In her hands, she would turn its devastating power on the Last City. To stop her, the Vanguard has authorized special covert operations armed with the Warmind’s most advanced weaponry. Agents conducting these operations are known as Seraphs.
Elden Ring: Where To Get The Dragonclaw Greatshield
There are plenty of excellent shields to pick from in Elden Ring, but very few look quite as cool as the Dragonclaw Shield. This greatshield sports a very unique aesthetic that goes with a basically any armor vibe you've got going--and even better, it's a solid choice for anyone who wants to be able to soak up some hits. In this guide, we'll tell you where you can round it up.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Video Review
Much like protagonist Zack Fair himself, the story of the self-proclaimed country-boy-turned-SOLDIER-First-Class is not one shrouded in mystery. If you've engaged with Final Fantasy VII or any of its various spin-offs, prequels, remakes, or animated movies, chances are you understand the weight of his legacy--which is, coincidentally, only rivaled by the weight of his sword. However, if you're looking for the definitive way to experience it, look no further than Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
The Witcher 3's Next Gen Upgrade Looks Incredible
The Witcher 3 is back with a fresh coat of paint. We had a chance to check it out, and it looks and plays better than ever. Jake and DeVante talk through their thoughts after an extended preview. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt originally came to PC, Xbox One, and PS4 back in 2015. It is widely considering one of the best games of that generation, and now it's getting a next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X. This version adds two modes: Performance and Ray Tracing. Both settings look great, but the Ray Tracing mode utilizes some subtle ray tracing techniques to enhance the visuals even more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is out on December 14 as a free upgrade.
Elden Ring Free Colosseum Update Adds Multiplayer This Week
Out of nowhere, Bandai Namco and From Software have announced that multiplayer is coming to Elden Ring, and it's launching this week in a free update. The Colosseum update, which arrives December 7, invites players into the colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid where they can fight in 1v1 duels, as part of a team, or in free-for-all matches. All of this comes to Elden Ring in update 1.08, but the full patch notes haven't been announced yet.
Metroid Prime Developer Retro Studios Once Pitched An XCOM Style Spin-Off
Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios once did preliminary work on an XCOM style tactics game set in the Metroid universe. As observed by Eurogamer, developer Paul Tozer discussed the pitch publicly for the first time on a recent episode of Did You Know Gaming about canceled Metroid games. It was one of several pitches the studio made following the conclusion of its Metroid Prime trilogy.
