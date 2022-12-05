Read full article on original website
BornTexan
3d ago
People have lost all grip on reality. Why and what reason could have happened to make this person so angry to throw hot soup in the face of a person working. Have a complaint??? Address a manager, but don’t throw food
KWTX
Man who strangled nephew in Waco ordered back to secure mental facility after violations at group home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Gainesville man found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2009 strangulation death of his nephew in Waco was ordered returned to a secure mental facility Wednesday, five months after he was transferred to a group home in Seguin. Judge Thomas West, of Waco’s...
Teenager accused of murdering mother, hiding body in crawl space
BELTON, Texas — A Texas teenager was charged with murder after police said they found his mother’s body while doing a well-being check at the family’s home. Belton police officers were called to do a welfare check for Jennifer James on the afternoon of Dec. 1, police told KCEN. When police arrived at the house, they met with James’ niece, Kayla, who said that she had received a phone call about Jennifer not showing up to work.
KWTX
No arrests made in Killeen Mall shooting on one year anniversary
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One year later after the Killeen mall shooting, the community is still left wondering: who is responsible? The Killeen Police Department has not released the name of the suspect. On Dec. 7, 2021 a gunman walked into the Killeen Mall and shot someone inside a store....
'God was with me': Milam Co. deputy shot in the head speaks out
Seven weeks after being shot in the line of duty, Milam County Chief Deputy Sam Ferguson knows he’s fortunate to be alive.
Temple Police looking for two suspects in Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a theft at a Walmart in Temple. According to police, the theft occurred at a Temple Walmart on Dec. 6. It was not specified which Walmart the theft occurred at. The department is asking...
KWTX
Affidavit: Belton mother was fatally stabbed by son; body found in home’s crawlspace
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The body of slain Belton mother, Jennifer James, riddled with stab wounds to her face and neck, was found in the crawlspace under her home after her son told police officers conducting a welfare check that she was not home at the time, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX reveals.
Robinson Police honor sergeant with Life-Saving Award for heroic deed
ROBINSON, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is of a previous segment dealing with Law Enforcement in Central Texas. Wednesday, the Robinson Police Department honored Sergeant Noel with a Life-Saving Award for his actions during a house fire, according to the station's Twitter. On the morning of...
Woman arrested again with new charges after deadly hit and run in Waco
WACO, Texas — Tanisha Crawford, 23, is facing charges for the death of 50-year-old Alexander Melendez, according to the Waco Police Department. Waco Police were called to N.16 Street and W. Waco Drive at 8:44 p.m. on Oct. 31. When officers arrived, police found Melendez who had been hit while trying to cross the street in a wheelchair and was taken to the hospital, according to police.
KWTX
Retired attorneys appointed as weekend jail magistrates in McLennan County at a cost of $90K to taxpayers
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County officials on Tuesday appointed three retired attorneys to serve as weekend jail magistrates, a duty historically performed on a rotating basis by the county’s justices of the peace. The decision to appoint the lawyers instead of relying on the justices of the peace...
Temple Police Officer wins American Legion Officer of the Year
TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple Police Officer has been awarded the American Legion Officer of the Year award. The department posted a picture on Facebook congratulating Officer Robert Johnson for receiving the award, and thanking him for his service to both the community and the department. The award, which...
Person wanted in Temple Lowe's theft, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department needs your help in finding the individual they believe stole from Lowe's Home Improvement back in October. Police say the individual, pictured below, stole from the store on Oct. 10. Details about what was stolen or the value weren't released. If you...
Killeen Police Chief to retire in 2023
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble will retire in 2023, according to Executive City of Killeen Director of Communications Janell Ford. Ford said Kimble's retirement will be effective Jan. 27. She did not provide any other information about his future. “I began my career more than three...
KWTX
West Texas student arrested after threat to shoot administrator
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday afternoon ECISD police arrested a female student from Wilson & Young Middle School after reports were made that the 13 year old threatened to shoot an administrator and shoot up the school. According to ECISD the student was charged with Threat of Exhibition/ use of...
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Temple Cefco robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help finding an individual suspected of aggravated robbery. Temple Police officers responded at 3:01 a.m. Sunday to a robbery at a Cefco convenience store located at 1212 W. Central Avenue. The suspect is reported to be about 6’2″, and was wearing a blue sweatshirt and ski mask.
Woman killed in deadly Hit and Run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Killeen on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police said that they were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 9:59 p.m., near Ft. Hood Road St. and West Ln.
fox44news.com
Collision kills Copperas Cove man
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a Sunday night vehicle accident in Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 6:33 p.m. to the 300 block of Summers Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who was involved in a motorcycle collision. He had life threatening injuries.
San Angelo LIVE!
Dangerous Escaped Fugitive is December Top 10 Most Wanted
AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Bandon Wayne Hogan is December's Featured Fugitive. His reward is increased to $6,000 for this month if information leading to his arrest is received from tips. Hogan, 37, escaped from his work crew at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction in Coryell County...
cun.news
Round Rock Police update on incident that occurred on I35 this morning
This morning shortly before 8 am, officers responded to the 2800 block of northbound Interstate 35 for a motorist assist after it was determined the stalled vehicle on the shoulder was listed as stolen. Officers attempted to have the female driver exit the vehicle, but she refused to comply and...
KWTX
Police in Copperas Cove investigating deadly motorcycle wreck
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic collision that claimed the life of 50-year-old James Michael Sims on Sunday, Dec. 4, in the 300 block of Summers Road. The single-vehicle wreck was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Police and firefighters who arrived at the scene found...
KCEN
