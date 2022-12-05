ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Tracker: South Carolina players entering NCAA Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Monday, and it will stay that way until Jan. 18. As of Thursday morning, five scholarship players from the South Carolina football team have jumped in. To keep up with who’s elected to leave the program, we’ve listed each player below, with all the latest details.
Wright offers Alabama QB/ATH

South Carolina tight ends coach Jody Wright recently extended a scholarship offer to this electrifying athlete from the state of Alabama. Find out more in this VIP update.
USC football offers Coastal Carolina transfer edge rusher Josaiah Stewart

USC football continues to make a push for defensive reinforcements on the secondary market with an offer to Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart on Wednesday. Stewart adds USC to portal offers from Michigan, Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Mississippi State. He entered the portal on Dec. 6. The...
Gamecocks OL officially enters NCAA Transfer Portal

A week after Jordan Davis announced he was leaving the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, his name appeared in NCAA Transfer Portal. The second-year offensive lineman wrote in a post on Twitter: “First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play football at USC. There are no amount of words for me to thank coach Beamer and his staff. My experience at USC has been the best experience I could ask for. They really took me in like family and taught me a lot of things. And for my brothers in the locker room, thanks for the countless memories that will last a lifetime and I'm thankful for the relationship we built.
NCAA Transfer Portal targets who make sense for South Carolina

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer brought in nine players on scholarship from the NCAA Transfer Portal last season and most of them made a significant impact on the program in 2022. There’s no doubt that the Gamecocks (8-4) are going to dive deep into the portal again this season looking for players to supplement next season’s roster.
Gamecocks Place Four on Coaches’ All-SEC Squads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Dec. 6, 2022) – The University of South Carolina was represented by four players on the Coaches’ All-SEC teams, announced by the Southeastern Conference office today. Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and punter Kai Kroeger earned spots on the Coaches’ All-SEC first-team unit, while offensive lineman...
Transferpalooza ‘22: Carolina transfer tracker

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 transfer portal officially opened Monday, December 5 and was flooded with athletes looking to make a change in their current college football situation. While South Carolina benefited greatly from the portal last year, every year has a give and a take. Here is...
Gamecocks Finalize 2023 Schedule with Non-Conference Slate

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team announced its non-conference schedule this morning (Tuesday, Dec. 6), with the annual three-game series against Clemson and the neutral site game against North Carolina in Charlotte as part of the out of conference slate. The Gamecocks will open 2023 with...
Williams signs with South Carolina State University

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. — Islands High School softball star Aaliyah Williams signed with South Carolina State University on Wednesday with her parents by her side. The right-handed pitcher has been a standout, multi-sport, student-athlete for the Sharks since she was a freshman. However, softball was always her main sport.
Women’s college basketball AP Top 25: South Carolina stays No. 1, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer sets record for most appearances

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer stands atop The Associated Press women’s basketball poll with the most appearances all time, breaking a tie with the late Pat Summitt. VanDerveer’s Cardinal remained No. 2 behind top-ranked South Carolina on Monday, giving her 619 weeks with one of her teams in the AP Top 25: 592 weeks with Stanford and 27 with Ohio State when she was in charge of that program. Summitt’s 618 weeks in the poll all came with Tennessee.
Report: Gamecocks analyst on the move

A member of the South Carolina Gamecocks support staff is said to have landed another job. According to FootballScoop, analyst Nick Coleman will join Trent Dilfer’s staff at UAB as an offensive assistant. Coleman has been at South Carolina since 2021. Coleman assisted former offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield in...
Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans

Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
Matt Lynch has been named head men’s basketball coach for the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie

Becoming the head men’s basketball coach at USC Salkehatchie “is a dream come true,” Lynch said. “Salkehatchie basketball has had great success in the past and I look forward to reinvigorating the program and engaging with the Walterboro community. I look forward to recruiting student-athletes who will make the university and community proud."
