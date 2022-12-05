Read full article on original website
Christopher Vizzina, Earl Woods give Alabama All-Stars a different look at quarterback
Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina didn’t think twice about coming to Mobile this week to compete in the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. “You only get to do this once,” the Briarwood Christian senior said. “I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to do it. I know some people don’t want to get injured and stuff, but I think it’s totally worth it. I’m for sure glad to be here.”
Auburn, Ole Miss offer Saraland state champion quarterback KJ Lacey
New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and his staff already have been hitting the recruiting trail hard. Freeze and assistant head coach Carnell Williams watched KJ Lacey quarterback Saraland to the Class 6A title Friday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. On Monday, Auburn officially offered the sophomore. “I’m really excited for...
South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb says he’s returning for 2023 season
South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb announced Tuesday he will return for the 2023 season. Webb, a fourth-year junior, has rushed for 1,014 yards and a school-record 13 touchdowns in 11 games this season. He had been considering turning pro, but posted his decision on Instagram, writing “Let’s run it back one more year with the gang.”
WAAY-TV
James Clemens' Gio Lopez signs with South Alabama
James Clemens Jets quarterback Gio Lopez will continue his football career in Alabama. The dual-threat passer signed his letter of intent to play for the South Alabama Jaguars on Tuesday morning. “I’m excited to get down there and compete,” Lopez said after putting pen to paper. The Jaguars’...
ourmshome.com
Mississippi "Mr. Football" winners set for all-star game
Five Mississippi prep football products recently honored as “Mr. Football” in their respective classifications, including a pair from the “Southern Six”, are set to represent their state in one of the biggest all-star games in the South this weekend. The Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Football Classic is set...
WAFF
City of Madison approves bid for community center
UNA football hires Alabama native for head coach position. UNA announced the hiring of former Florida Atlantic offensive coordinator, Brent Dearmon. Three years later: investigators believe foul play involved after disappearance of Florence...
WAFF
Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks on death penalty
UNA football hires Alabama native for head coach position. UNA announced the hiring of former Florida Atlantic offensive coordinator, Brent Dearmon.
North Alabama teen and mother to be featured on national cooking show
Gingerbread Bakery's 'master chef,' Madison Howton is only 18 years old.
trbnews.net
Tiffin Motorhomes lays off ‘significant number’ of employees
RED BAY | After being told by management in November that this day was likely coming, dozens of area Tiffin Motorhomes employees received the news last week they did not want to get, especially at this time of year. Tiffin Motorhomes laid off a “significant number” of employees at each...
utv44.com
South's Director of Broadcasting and "Voice of the Jags" J.D. Byars in "significant" crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — J.D. Byers, the Director of Broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, also affectionately known as the "voice of the Jags", was injured in a significant crash Friday night. In a statement made on Twitter on Saturday, Byars thanked the community for its well wishes...
Will Mobile become Alabama’s second largest city? Key decisions loom ahead on annexation
Mobile city officials are vowing to fast-track an annexation process that could lead to a public vote by March that would determine if the Port City’s overall population will rise by 26,000 new residents. The vote, which would occur during a special election sometime after the city’s Mardi Gras...
usahealthsystem.com
USA Health Endocrine & Diabetes moves to Mapp Campus
The practice sees patients with diabetes, adrenal disorders, osteoporosis, and thyroid and pituitary disorders, and helps patients manage their weight and metabolism. The USA Health Endocrine & Diabetes clinic located in Daphne has now relocated to the USA Health Mapp Family Campus at 21950 Alabama 181 in Fairhope. “We are...
WAFF
Falkville woman killed in U.S. 31 crash near Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash near Cullman claimed the life of a Falkville woman on Wednesday. Marquetta Vinson, age 41, was critically injured in the crash which occurred four miles north of Cullman on U.S. 31, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. The driver of the second vehicle was also injured in the crash.
Alabama man drives into dealership, damages 12 vehicles: Pensacola Police
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Bon Secour, Ala. man is behind bars after hitting several vehicles at Centennial Imports in Pensacola, a dealership that sells Volvos and Mercedes-Benz, according to Pensacola police officers. This happened Monday. William Paul Taylor, 34, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, driving […]
4 arrested on bribery, corruption charges following Alabama prison investigation
Four former officers with the Alabama Department of Corrections - one of them a 10-year veteran - have been arrested on corruption charges following an investigation. Limestone County Reserve Deputy Michelle Williamson said Alex Andrews, Andrew Taylor Roy, John Paul Ketterman and Shamarion Dozier are all being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.
Baldwin beach renourishment project in jeopardy of being pushed back a year
Rebuilding the beaches in Baldwin County is something that hasn't been done in 10 years but was supposed to get started later this month but that may not happen which could be devastating during the next hurricane season.
utv44.com
Hangout Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup for the Ultimate Beach Vacation
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Hangout Music Festival has announced the soundtrack to your quintessential beach vacation on the majestic white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 19-21. Hangout is the ultimate kickoff to summer, a weekend defined by dancing in the sand with your best friends while listening to your favorite pop, dance, and rock artists at one of North America’s most beautiful beaches.
Christmas parades postponed due to weather
Multiple Christmas parades across North Alabama are being postponed or rescheduled due to weather concerns.
Mobile police defend policy after chase started due to lack of tag leads to teen’s death
A Mobile police official defended the agency’s vehicle pursuit policy as “very stringent” following a tragic crash that occurred early Sunday minutes after authorities called off a police chase. Assistant Police Chief William Jackson said on Monday that police attempted to stop a vehicle for not having...
WALA-TV FOX10
I-10 West reopens near Loxley following multiple-vehicle crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. today and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 10. ALEA reports the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 57 mile marker in the Loxley area of Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be so for an undetermined amount of time.
