Florence, AL

AL.com

Christopher Vizzina, Earl Woods give Alabama All-Stars a different look at quarterback

Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina didn’t think twice about coming to Mobile this week to compete in the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. “You only get to do this once,” the Briarwood Christian senior said. “I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to do it. I know some people don’t want to get injured and stuff, but I think it’s totally worth it. I’m for sure glad to be here.”
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Auburn, Ole Miss offer Saraland state champion quarterback KJ Lacey

New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and his staff already have been hitting the recruiting trail hard. Freeze and assistant head coach Carnell Williams watched KJ Lacey quarterback Saraland to the Class 6A title Friday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. On Monday, Auburn officially offered the sophomore. “I’m really excited for...
SARALAND, AL
WAAY-TV

James Clemens' Gio Lopez signs with South Alabama

James Clemens Jets quarterback Gio Lopez will continue his football career in Alabama. The dual-threat passer signed his letter of intent to play for the South Alabama Jaguars on Tuesday morning. “I’m excited to get down there and compete,” Lopez said after putting pen to paper. The Jaguars’...
MOBILE, AL
ourmshome.com

Mississippi "Mr. Football" winners set for all-star game

Five Mississippi prep football products recently honored as “Mr. Football” in their respective classifications, including a pair from the “Southern Six”, are set to represent their state in one of the biggest all-star games in the South this weekend. The Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Football Classic is set...
MOBILE, AL
WAFF

City of Madison approves bid for community center

Ukrainian refugee builds new home with Madison family. UNA football hires Alabama native for head coach position. UNA football hires Alabama native for head coach position. UNA announced the hiring of former Florida Atlantic offensive coordinator, Brent Dearmon. Three years later: investigators believe foul play involved after disappearance of Florence...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks on death penalty

Ukrainian refugee builds new home with Madison family. UNA football hires Alabama native for head coach position. UNA football hires Alabama native for head coach position. UNA announced the hiring of former Florida Atlantic offensive coordinator, Brent Dearmon. Ukrainian refugee finds new home in north Alabama. Updated: 19 hours ago.
MADISON, AL
trbnews.net

Tiffin Motorhomes lays off ‘significant number’ of employees

RED BAY | After being told by management in November that this day was likely coming, dozens of area Tiffin Motorhomes employees received the news last week they did not want to get, especially at this time of year. Tiffin Motorhomes laid off a “significant number” of employees at each...
RED BAY, AL
usahealthsystem.com

USA Health Endocrine & Diabetes moves to Mapp Campus

The practice sees patients with diabetes, adrenal disorders, osteoporosis, and thyroid and pituitary disorders, and helps patients manage their weight and metabolism. The USA Health Endocrine & Diabetes clinic located in Daphne has now relocated to the USA Health Mapp Family Campus at 21950 Alabama 181 in Fairhope. “We are...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WAFF

Falkville woman killed in U.S. 31 crash near Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash near Cullman claimed the life of a Falkville woman on Wednesday. Marquetta Vinson, age 41, was critically injured in the crash which occurred four miles north of Cullman on U.S. 31, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. The driver of the second vehicle was also injured in the crash.
CULLMAN, AL
utv44.com

Hangout Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup for the Ultimate Beach Vacation

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Hangout Music Festival has announced the soundtrack to your quintessential beach vacation on the majestic white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 19-21. Hangout is the ultimate kickoff to summer, a weekend defined by dancing in the sand with your best friends while listening to your favorite pop, dance, and rock artists at one of North America’s most beautiful beaches.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

I-10 West reopens near Loxley following multiple-vehicle crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. today and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 10. ALEA reports the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 57 mile marker in the Loxley area of Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be so for an undetermined amount of time.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

