Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How to watch Croatia vs Brazil in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
The World Cup quarterfinals are finally upon us! This is the part of the tournament that the fans love, as only the best and most in-form teams remain and will start to harbour real dreams of winning the World Cup. The quarterfinals get underway with Brazil — who are considered...
Sporting News
How to watch Netherlands vs Argentina in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for 2022 World Cup clash
The Netherlands face old foes Argentina in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals as the two teams renew a decades-old rivalry in the tournament. The head-to-head record between Netherlands and Argentina in the World Cup reads two wins each and one draw in their five meetings. Their first meeting came in 1974 when the Netherlands won 4-0 in the second round group stage.
Sporting News
Who is in the World Cup final? Teams that will play 2022 championship match on December 18 in Doha, Qatar
After a group stage that halved the field and removed former champions including Germany and Uruguay, the knockout phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is ruling more teams out of contention for the final in Qatar. The most momentous match in football will take place in mid-winter for the...
Sporting News
Agent reveals struggling Argentina & Inter star Lautaro Martinez has been playing through injury at World Cup
Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez has been playing through the pain barrier during the World Cup, according to his agent. WHAT HAPPENED? Lautaro's representative offered a possible explanation for his sub-par performances in Qatar, revealing his ankle problem is serious enough to require painkilling injections. WHAT THEY SAID: "Lautaro has been...
Sporting News
When is the Hopman Cup 2023? Dates, host city and how to watch returning tennis tournament
The Hopman Cup will return to the international tennis calendar next year for the first time since 2019. The mixed team competition has changed hands from the traditional host city of Perth, and will now head to the French Riviera. Ahead of the 2023 event, The Sporting News takes you...
Sporting News
'Ronaldo showed great personality' - Portugal star won't cause World Cup dressing room rift, insists Bernardo
Bernardo Silva has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo won't cause a rift in Portugal's World Cup camp after being dropped. WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal coach Fernando Santos decided to bench Ronaldo against Switzerland for their round of 16 encounter after the manager admitted he was not happy with the forward's reaction to being substituted against South Korea. Ronaldo cut a frustrated-looking figure among the substitutes before coming on for a late cameo in the 6-1 victory, however, Bernardo has insisted that he has not been a disruptive influence in the dressing room.
Sporting News
Arsenal vs. Lyon live score, updates, highlights & lineups from mid-season friendly
Arsenal's preparations for the return of competitive club football will ramp up in the coming weeks, as the Gunners, along with several other European clubs, take part in friendly matches at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, UAE. They'll take on French side Lyon in the first of these games, before facing AC Milan five days later.
Sporting News
Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland
Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
Sporting News
Serbia facing FIFA disciplinary action after heated World Cup defeat to Switzerland
Serbia are in hot water with FIFA for matters on and off the pitch during their World Cup defeat to Switzerland. WHAT HAPPENED? Serbia are facing FIFA disciplinary action after an ill-tempered group stage game against Switzerland at World Cup 2022. Dragan Stojkovic's side lost 3-2 and were eliminated from the tournament, but the game was marred by alleged racist chanting and fans displaying fascist slogans. FIFA warned fans about the language being used during the game and tempers boiled over on the pitch too. Seven Serbia players were booked and four Switzerland stars also saw yellow during a stormy encounter.
Sporting News
Japan's departure from 2022 World Cup against Croatia was brutal, but their time in Qatar was something to see
If we hadn't had the opportunity to witness their technically astute, precise brand of soccer, powered by an unrelenting belief they belonged on the field with established world powers, we might never have known Japan had visited the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They left nothing behind to remember them but...
Sporting News
Maddison 'desperate' to get World Cup chance as England midfielder makes honest admission over bench role
England's James Maddison says he is ''desperate'' to get in on the action at the World Cup after being left on the bench for all four games so far. WHAT HAPPENED? Leicester midfielder Maddison has not played a single minute of action in Qatar yet, and while he is happy to be part of the Three Lions squad as he gains invaluable career experience, he wants to be given a chance to shine on the big stage.
Sporting News
World Cup yellow card suspension warning list: Players who are one caution away from missing semifinals
Yellow cards are a common part of football matches, and you'll be hard pressed to find a game where a single one isn't handed out by the referee. Yellow cards can be given out for bad fouls, consistent fouling from one player, dissent or time wasting. They serve as a warning to the player to change their behaviour on the pitch, as if they don't they could receive a second yellow card that results in them being expelled for the rest of the game and the next match.
Comments / 0