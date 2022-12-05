Serbia are in hot water with FIFA for matters on and off the pitch during their World Cup defeat to Switzerland. WHAT HAPPENED? Serbia are facing FIFA disciplinary action after an ill-tempered group stage game against Switzerland at World Cup 2022. Dragan Stojkovic's side lost 3-2 and were eliminated from the tournament, but the game was marred by alleged racist chanting and fans displaying fascist slogans. FIFA warned fans about the language being used during the game and tempers boiled over on the pitch too. Seven Serbia players were booked and four Switzerland stars also saw yellow during a stormy encounter.

2 DAYS AGO