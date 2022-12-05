ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

How to watch Netherlands vs Argentina in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for 2022 World Cup clash

The Netherlands face old foes Argentina in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals as the two teams renew a decades-old rivalry in the tournament. The head-to-head record between Netherlands and Argentina in the World Cup reads two wins each and one draw in their five meetings. Their first meeting came in 1974 when the Netherlands won 4-0 in the second round group stage.
Sporting News

'Ronaldo showed great personality' - Portugal star won't cause World Cup dressing room rift, insists Bernardo

Bernardo Silva has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo won't cause a rift in Portugal's World Cup camp after being dropped. WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal coach Fernando Santos decided to bench Ronaldo against Switzerland for their round of 16 encounter after the manager admitted he was not happy with the forward's reaction to being substituted against South Korea. Ronaldo cut a frustrated-looking figure among the substitutes before coming on for a late cameo in the 6-1 victory, however, Bernardo has insisted that he has not been a disruptive influence in the dressing room.
Sporting News

Arsenal vs. Lyon live score, updates, highlights & lineups from mid-season friendly

Arsenal's preparations for the return of competitive club football will ramp up in the coming weeks, as the Gunners, along with several other European clubs, take part in friendly matches at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, UAE. They'll take on French side Lyon in the first of these games, before facing AC Milan five days later.
Sporting News

Serbia facing FIFA disciplinary action after heated World Cup defeat to Switzerland

Serbia are in hot water with FIFA for matters on and off the pitch during their World Cup defeat to Switzerland. WHAT HAPPENED? Serbia are facing FIFA disciplinary action after an ill-tempered group stage game against Switzerland at World Cup 2022. Dragan Stojkovic's side lost 3-2 and were eliminated from the tournament, but the game was marred by alleged racist chanting and fans displaying fascist slogans. FIFA warned fans about the language being used during the game and tempers boiled over on the pitch too. Seven Serbia players were booked and four Switzerland stars also saw yellow during a stormy encounter.
Sporting News

Maddison 'desperate' to get World Cup chance as England midfielder makes honest admission over bench role

England's James Maddison says he is ''desperate'' to get in on the action at the World Cup after being left on the bench for all four games so far. WHAT HAPPENED? Leicester midfielder Maddison has not played a single minute of action in Qatar yet, and while he is happy to be part of the Three Lions squad as he gains invaluable career experience, he wants to be given a chance to shine on the big stage.
Sporting News

World Cup yellow card suspension warning list: Players who are one caution away from missing semifinals

Yellow cards are a common part of football matches, and you'll be hard pressed to find a game where a single one isn't handed out by the referee. Yellow cards can be given out for bad fouls, consistent fouling from one player, dissent or time wasting. They serve as a warning to the player to change their behaviour on the pitch, as if they don't they could receive a second yellow card that results in them being expelled for the rest of the game and the next match.

Comments / 0

Community Policy