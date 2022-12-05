Read full article on original website
Student arrested for allegedly stabbing another boy near Oakland high school
A student was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly stabbing another boy near an Oakland high school. The stabbing was reported about 11:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Skyline Boulevard, near Skyline High School, according to the Oakland Police Department. The OPD reported officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a male student who was possibly stabbed in the parking lot of the school following an altercation with another person. ...
Antioch Habit Burger assault suspect charged with assault, mayhem
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — The suspect in a violent attack that cost a fast food worker in Antioch her eye has been charged with assault and mayhem, the Contra Costa County District Attorney said in a press release. Isaac White-Carter, a 20-year-old Hayward man, was arrested earlier this week by United States Marshals. The arrest […]
Brentwood car stop leads to gun arrest: Police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old Stockton man was arrested for having a loaded gun in his waistband during a police stop, according to a Facebook post from police. Willie Simpson Jr. was driving late at night in the area of Brentwood Blvd. and Balfour Road, the post stated. The car was stopped when an […]
Murder, weapons charges in brazen daylight shooting on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO -- Murder and weapons charges were filed against a 23-year-old San Francisco man Wednesday in the brazen August fatal afternoon shooting of a passenger aboard a Muni bus.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said that 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo was a danger to the community and should be held without bail on murder, assault with a deadly weapon and other weapons charges."The crimes that Faalogoifo is accused of are horrifying and are examples of why I am doing everything in my power to restore public safety for our residents," Jenkins said in a news release. "Passengers and operators should not have...
KTVU FOX 2
Family questions why no arrest two years after motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Wednesday marked two years since a motorcyclist from Antioch was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver. There has been no arrest. Richard Wiltz's family expressed sadness and frustration. His niece Shalena Mosby returned to the scene of the crash on this anniversary. She said her uncle...
Student stabbed by classmate at Oakland’s Skyline High School
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A student was stabbed by another student Wednesday at Skyline High School, according to the school’s acting principal. Oakland police said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and underwent surgery for serious injuries. The suspect is 15 years old and the victim is 14 years old. The reported stabbing was just […]
2 arrested after shoplifting from Target in Sunnyvale: police
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911. The store recognized the person as someone who […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Stabbing Involving Oakland's Skyline High School Students
A student at Oakland's Skyline High School was stabbed Wednesday morning by another student, police said. The stabbing occurred just after 11:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of Skyline Boulevard, where the school is located. Police said they were called initially about a possible stabbing and when officers arrived at...
Woman, 82, killed in Hayward crash
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Hayward, the Hayward Police Department said. Police responded to the intersection of Harris Road and Manon Avenue at about 7:50 a.m. for the report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The 82-year-old victim was found […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect charged in killing of beloved Newark father, prosecutors say, was case of 'revenge killing'
NEWARK, Calif. - Murder charges have been filed against a man accused in what prosecutors called an act of revenge, stemming from the death of the suspect's 16-year-old daughter. On Tuesday, the Alameda County district attorney announced the charges against 52-year-old Louie Sixto Lopez in the shooting death of 40-year-old...
NBC Bay Area
Man Accused of Revenge Killing in Newark Held Without Bail
A father accused of murdering the father of his daughter's former boyfriend faced a judge Wednesday. Louie Sixto Lopez is being charged with shooting and killing Reynaldo Cantu - the father of Lopez daughter's former boyfriend - in what law enforcement is calling revenge killing. According to officials, Lopez allegedly...
80-year-old Oakland man reported missing located safely
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — An 80-year-old man reported missing by Oakland police on Tuesday has been located, Oakland PD announced. Earlier, OPD had been asking for help locating him. Robert Shipp was last seen at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of 55th Street. “Thanks to our community and media partners, Robert Shipp […]
Man accused of punching elderly Asian man in the face, yelling ‘go back to your country’
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly punched an elderly Asian man six times and told him to “go back to your country,” the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said. The victim had minor injuries and did not require medical attention. Jesse Fausto Correa, 29, was identified as the […]
Man, woman ordered to stand trial in San Mateo for 2020 fatal shooting of rapper
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– A man and woman have been ordered to stand trial on murder charges for a 2020 shooting in San Mateo, prosecutors said Tuesday. Isaiah Reupena, 36, and Amanda Young, 30, are accused in the killing of Melota Lasi, a 30-year-old San Mateo resident, on Dec. 19, 2020, in the parking lot […]
3 arrested for stealing Amazon van in San Leandro: police
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in San Leandro Tuesday morning after an Amazon van was stolen, the San Leandro Police Department said. The van was found in Oakland, which is where the arrests were made. Police were made aware of the theft at 11:45 a.m. The crime was reported in the […]
3 arrested for attempted murder in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Three men were arrested for a shooting that took place November 19, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday. SRPD say they responded to a 2 a. m. call in November from someone in the process of transferring their friend to a local hospital for a […]
SFGate
Deputies Arrest Man Suspected Of Selling Lethal Fentanyl Dose
SAN JOSE (BCN) A San Jose man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to a man who overdosed and died. According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, investigators spent months investigating a suspected fentanyl dealer in connection with the overdose death in April of Jeffrey Diaz, 61.
SFGate
Man Shot On Bike Trail Expected To Survive
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police say the condition of a man shot while on a bike trail Tuesday night has stabilized and he is now expected to survive. Police are investigating a shooting reported about 7:25 p.m. on a bike trail near Willow and Lelong streets south of downtown San Jose.
12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
Antioch Habit Burger attack suspect identified, arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Antioch police officers said they arrested a man who attacked an employee of The Habit Burger Grill when she tried to stop him from bullying a boy with special needs in Antioch. On Monday, the Antioch Police Department identified the man as Isaac White-Carter, 20, of Hayward. “There are no outstanding […]
