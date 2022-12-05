ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Canyon Arts Festival Jan. 28

Apache Junction Independent
Come to the beautiful Superstition Mountains 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, for the 22nd annual Gold Canyon Arts Festival. It takes place on the grounds of Gold Canyon United Methodist Church at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon.

The festival is a gift to the community and features no admission fee and free parking. Please, no dogs or skateboards.

An average of 4,500 people a year attend and exhibitors call it the best one-day festival in the region. The juried art show features the work of 85-plus artists in a wide variety of genres and styles. Programs will be available listing the artists, their specialties and booth locations. Some of the juried artists are from Artists of the Superstitions.

There will be live musical performances throughout the day featuring local Latin, jazz/pop and Native American musical and dance performers.

A food court will offer a variety of foods and beverages which includes, Native American selections, barbeque, hamburgers/hot dogs and kettle corn. There is truly something for everyone.

The Gold Canyon Arts Council, a nonprofit organization, brings world class concerts to the East Valley through its Canyon Sounds Performance Series. Its core mission is student arts education whereby all of its performing artists provide tutorials and workshops at regional schools.

Go to goldcanyonarts.org.

