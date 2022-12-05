ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNEG Appoints Multiple Academy Award® and BAFTA Winner Guillaume Rocheron as Visual Effects Supervisor

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--

DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, announced today the appointment of Guillaume Rocheron as Visual Effects Supervisor. The multiple Oscar ® and BAFTA-winning supervisor joins DNEG with more than two decades of industry experience and is based at the company’s Los Angeles studio.

DNEG Appoints Multiple Academy Award® and BAFTA Winner Guillaume Rocheron as Visual Effects Supervisor (Photo: Business Wire)

Rocheron’s list of Production VFX Supervisor credits includes Jordan Peele’s otherworldly sci-fi thriller Nope , Sam Mendes’ groundbreaking war film 1917 , Michael Dougherty’s big budget monster movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters , and Rupert Sanders’ sci-fi techno-thriller Ghost in the Shell . He has most recently overseen the visual effects work for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths , which will release on Netflix on December 16, 2022.

In 2020, Rocheron was honored with an Academy Award ® and a BAFTA Award for his work on 1917 , for which Rocheron and his teams created long, seamless shots that maintained the illusion of the whole two hour movie being filmed in one continuous take. He had previously taken home an Academy Award ®, a BAFTA and a Visual Effects Society (VES) Award for his work on Ang Lee’s critically acclaimed Life of Pi .

“I’ve known and admired Guillaume for many years and he is a unique talent in our business,” said Namit Malhotra, DNEG Chairman and CEO. “As a widely respected and highly admired supervisor, Guillaume has produced some extraordinary work over the course of his career - from the technical achievements of 1917, to the futuristic world-building of Ghost in the Shell , to the sheer range of techniques and disciplines on display in Nope , he is a supervisor who always pushes the envelope and knows how to get the very best from his teams. 2023 will be a thrilling year for DNEG, with some big opportunities on the horizon, and I am excited to have Guillaume onboard as part of our senior creative team, to help chart the course for DNEG through next year and beyond.”

On joining DNEG, Guillaume Rocheron said: “It’s been incredible to see how DNEG has evolved over the last few years, and to see how Namit and his team have been transforming the company into a home for filmmakers to create amazing visual effects. I am excited to embark on this collaboration with DNEG’s outstanding artists, engineers, and technicians, and to join a global team that includes so many outstanding supervisors. DNEG’s filmmaker-oriented mentality, focus on innovation, and commitment to its people are all very appealing to me, and I am looking forward to exploring further opportunities for close collaboration with some of the world’s most visionary filmmakers.”

About DNEG

DNEG ( www.dneg.com ) is one of the world’s leading visual effects (VFX) and animation companies for the creation of feature film, television, and multiplatform content. DNEG employs nearly 8,000 people with worldwide offices and studios across North America (Los Angeles, Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver), Europe (London), Asia (Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai and Mumbai), and Australia (Sydney).

DNEG’s critically acclaimed work has earned the company seven Academy Awards ® for Best Visual Effects and numerous BAFTA and Primetime EMMY ® Awards for its high-quality VFX work. Current and upcoming DNEG projects on behalf of its Hollywood and global studio and production company partners include Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (December 2022), “The Witcher: Blood Origin” (December 2022), “The Last of Us” (January 2023), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (March 2023), Fast X (May 2023), The Flash (June 2023), Oppenheimer (July 2023), Coyote Vs Acme (July 2023), Meg 2: The Trench (August 2023), Haunted Mansion (August 2023), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 2023), Nimona (2023), Borderlands (2023), Garfield (February 2024), and Furiosa (2024).

