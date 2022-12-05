Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ RI Breweries celebrate National Lager Day Saturday, Dec. 10
Rhode Island breweries will be joining their national counterparts this weekend to celebrate “National Lager Day” on December 10. The cold, refreshing lager is the most popular American beer, a key component at backyard barbeques, ball games, and neighborhood pubs. Check out some of our favorite lagers brewed locally from around the state.
Lifespan will close Wayland Square Surgery Center in January
The disclosure comes a day after Target 12 revealed that Lifespan's operations lost $77 million this year.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Annette Reynolds
Annette L. Reynolds, 95, Newport, RI, passed away serenely with family at her bedside on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Grand Islander Center in Middletown, RI. Annette was born in Springfield, MA to Alfordor LaRiviere and Bessie (Mygrants) LaRiviere on July 28, 1927. Annette was the first in her family to be born in a hospital.
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOT to shift lanes on Route 138 West and open new Connector Road for traffic to Pell Bridge
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced that during the week of December 12 that they will be changing the traffic patterns at the Pell Bridge Ramps project in Newport which will affect drivers on Route 138 West and Newport’s North End headed to the Pell Bridge and Downtown Newport.
rinewstoday.com
“We hate that” – Ch. 19, LOST Providence – David Brussat
Photo, top: View of Old Stone Square (1984) from Turk’s Head Building (1913), site of author’s Turk’s Head Club luncheon with Journal publisher Michael Metcalf in 1984. (Photo by author) I decided to go with Chapter 19, of LOST PROVIDENCE, “We Hate That” because how could you...
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: Cranston Street Armory to open “after December 7”. Status today.
This morning it is 52 degrees in Providence – it will rain throughout the day – it is December 7th. When the Cranston Street Armory was proposed to be activated as an emergency shelter in response to the state’s growing homeless crisis, on November 30th, the Governor’s office began the process of seeking approval from the various groups necessary to open the doors “starting after December 7” for a maximum of 50 people to be located in the “ballroom” room. Portable toilets and shower facilities need to be brought in. Cooking will not be allowed.
Valley Breeze
Town discussing idea of a hotel at old safety complex
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Shane Piche, the Planning Board member and local developer who was the lone no vote on the board against a plan to build a self-storage facility at the former public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue, says he’s come up with a much better plan for the property.
whatsupnewp.com
Beech Tree at Redwood Library comes down
Another Beech Tree has fallen victim to Beech Leaf Disease in the City of Newport. The latest is one of the Beech trees in front of Redwood Library. “The Beech Tree disease did end its long life,” Patricia Barry Pettit, Chief Communications Officer, for Redwood Library tells What’sUpNewp. “The good news is that the remaining tree to the left of the entrance gate, which is older, thankfully is still with us and has been part of a cloning process with the Newport Tree Conservancy…with some successful results thus far.”
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island
Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
whatsupnewp.com
Dine Local, Shop Local: Newport County Dinner Club returns for its 34th year
The Newport County Dinner Club is returning for its 34th year, continuing its mission of making dining out more affordable. The Newport County Dinner Club offers two-for-one dining at more than 50 local restaurants. “This year the Newport County Dinner Club is celebrating 34 years. We have over 50 wonderful...
ecori.org
Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting
A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
rinewstoday.com
$1.44M given to agency to run homeless program, then state evicts them – Richard Asinof
Despite a crisis in homelessness and a desperate need for expanded mental health services, the state evicts a community agency. The eviction letter sent to Community Care Alliance, asking them to vacate 181 Cumberland St. in Woonsocket. A professor of American musical blues and heart ache, Tom Waits, once penned...
ecori.org
End of an Era: R.I.’s Last Municipal Dump Buried
TIVERTON, R.I. — After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Luxury Penthouse Overlooking Narragansett Bay
This Rhode Island condo near Newport offers more space than some single-family houses, on top of its gorgeous views. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $6,500,000. Size: 8,235 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. Luxury...
ABC6.com
Safety report shows Rhode Island among safest, Massachusetts most dangerous
Massachusetts was ranked as one of nine states in the country to be considered most unsafe for traffic safety laws, landing in the “danger” category, according to a new report by the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. Meanwhile, Rhode Island found itself on the opposite end of...
WPRI
Rhode Islanders compete on Jeopardy!
Matthew Harvey and Meghan Mello, both from Rhode Island, share their experiences competing on Jeopardy!. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
Lifespan, Care New England lost over $100 million combined this year
Newly released annual reports reveal Rhode Island's two largest hospital groups are struggling financially in the wake of the pandemic.
whatsupnewp.com
Two Division Newport employees win Black Engineer of the Year STEM awards
NEWPORT, R.I. – Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport engineers Abner Barros and Calvin Roldan recently won Career Communications Group (CCG) Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) STEM Outstanding Achievement Awards for 2023. Barros, a resident of Fall River, Massachusetts, won in the Science Spectrum Trailblazer category, which...
Peter Culpo Owns a Variety of Restaurants in Rhode Island and Massachusetts
While we knew we would be obsessed with our girlies Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia, we didn't know that their reality show would bring about two true stars in their own right. Low key, no actually high key, our favorite people on the TLC show, The Culpo Sisters, are their parents: Susan and Peter Culpo.
Comments / 0