Newport, RI

whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ RI Breweries celebrate National Lager Day Saturday, Dec. 10

Rhode Island breweries will be joining their national counterparts this weekend to celebrate “National Lager Day” on December 10. The cold, refreshing lager is the most popular American beer, a key component at backyard barbeques, ball games, and neighborhood pubs. Check out some of our favorite lagers brewed locally from around the state.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Annette Reynolds

Annette L. Reynolds, 95, Newport, RI, passed away serenely with family at her bedside on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Grand Islander Center in Middletown, RI. Annette was born in Springfield, MA to Alfordor LaRiviere and Bessie (Mygrants) LaRiviere on July 28, 1927. Annette was the first in her family to be born in a hospital.
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

“We hate that” – Ch. 19, LOST Providence – David Brussat

Photo, top: View of Old Stone Square (1984) from Turk’s Head Building (1913), site of author’s Turk’s Head Club luncheon with Journal publisher Michael Metcalf in 1984. (Photo by author) I decided to go with Chapter 19, of LOST PROVIDENCE, “We Hate That” because how could you...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in RI: Cranston Street Armory to open “after December 7”. Status today.

This morning it is 52 degrees in Providence – it will rain throughout the day – it is December 7th. When the Cranston Street Armory was proposed to be activated as an emergency shelter in response to the state’s growing homeless crisis, on November 30th, the Governor’s office began the process of seeking approval from the various groups necessary to open the doors “starting after December 7” for a maximum of 50 people to be located in the “ballroom” room. Portable toilets and shower facilities need to be brought in. Cooking will not be allowed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Town discussing idea of a hotel at old safety complex

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Shane Piche, the Planning Board member and local developer who was the lone no vote on the board against a plan to build a self-storage facility at the former public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue, says he’s come up with a much better plan for the property.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Beech Tree at Redwood Library comes down

Another Beech Tree has fallen victim to Beech Leaf Disease in the City of Newport. The latest is one of the Beech trees in front of Redwood Library. “The Beech Tree disease did end its long life,” Patricia Barry Pettit, Chief Communications Officer, for Redwood Library tells What’sUpNewp. “The good news is that the remaining tree to the left of the entrance gate, which is older, thankfully is still with us and has been part of a cloning process with the Newport Tree Conservancy…with some successful results thus far.”
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Dine Local, Shop Local: Newport County Dinner Club returns for its 34th year

The Newport County Dinner Club is returning for its 34th year, continuing its mission of making dining out more affordable. The Newport County Dinner Club offers two-for-one dining at more than 50 local restaurants. “This year the Newport County Dinner Club is celebrating 34 years. We have over 50 wonderful...
NEWPORT, RI
ecori.org

Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting

A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

End of an Era: R.I.’s Last Municipal Dump Buried

TIVERTON, R.I. — After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
TIVERTON, RI
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Luxury Penthouse Overlooking Narragansett Bay

This Rhode Island condo near Newport offers more space than some single-family houses, on top of its gorgeous views. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $6,500,000. Size: 8,235 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. Luxury...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
WPRI

Rhode Islanders compete on Jeopardy!

Matthew Harvey and Meghan Mello, both from Rhode Island, share their experiences competing on Jeopardy!. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Two Division Newport employees win Black Engineer of the Year STEM awards

NEWPORT, R.I. – Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport engineers Abner Barros and Calvin Roldan recently won Career Communications Group (CCG) Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) STEM Outstanding Achievement Awards for 2023. Barros, a resident of Fall River, Massachusetts, won in the Science Spectrum Trailblazer category, which...
NEWPORT, RI

