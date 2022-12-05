Read full article on original website
Google's working to speed up Pixel software update install times
Back in the day, installing an OTA update on a Pixel meant downtime of at least 10 to 15 minutes as the device would boot into recovery mode and restart a couple of times during the process. The introduction of Seamless Updates with Android 7.0 Nougat changed that, and Google has been tweaking the update mechanism ever since. Thanks to these (yet-to-be-officially-mandated) improvements, your Pixel now installs a software update in the background on a secondary virtual system partition and switches to it with a reboot, reducing the total downtime to just a few minutes. But the fact that an install can take as long as 20 minutes still remains the biggest hurdle to tackle. A new set of patches submitted to the Android Open Source Project gerrit indicates that Google wants to change that.
Google Pixel 7 camera tips: 7 tips for smartphone shutterbugs
Google's Pixel phones are some of the greatest, and the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro feature the company's best cameras yet. While the camera hardware in the Pixel 7 series is pretty close to what we saw in 2021's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Google continues to make advances in software and photo processing that make for a better camera experience year-over-year. Some of the best features aren't immediately obvious, though. Here are a few of our favorite Google Pixel 6 camera tricks.
OnePlus is making a mechanical keyboard that you can buy next year
While OnePlus may be primarily known as a smartphone manufacturer, the brand has spent the last few years expanding its portfolio to headphones, smartwatches, and accessories plus there are even rumors of the company introducing its first Android tablet. In a surprise move, OnePlus has now announced it will be making a mechanical keyboard in collaboration with the established brand Keychron.
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Check out what your community searched for on Google in 2022
As December is moving on, every company under the sun is releasing their own takes on a year in review. Some versions of these have probably existed ever since humankind started writing history, but Spotify really popularized it with its Spotify Wrapped format, which it only released a few days ago for 2022. Google is also at it with its Year in Search 2022, and for the first time, it is possible to search for the most popular queries by region in the US.
The iQOO 11's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is only one of its many innovations
Smartphone manufacturer iQOO might not ring a bell for you, but it's definitely an up-and-coming brand you should pay attention to. Originally launched as Vivo's gaming/enthusiast-focused sub-brand, iQOO has long made a name for itself as a company that is among the first to add some brand-new components to its phones. That's no different with the iQOO 11 that launched today, one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones—and that's only one of many innovations inside this handset.
Nest Audio could be getting a Fuchsia update soon
We haven't heard much in the way of news about smart speakers from Google lately — the last major development was the Google Home Max being discontinued in late 2020. We still haven't seen anything about new hardware, but now, according to 9to5Google, Google's latest Nest Audio speaker is due for a relatively major software update, albeit one you may not notice day to day.
8 of the best file managers on Android in 2022
A file manager is a handy program that shows you how your device's files and folders are organized, all so you can create, copy, move, rename, and delete folders and files as you see fit. Since smartphones are essentially miniature computers that can fit in your pocket, along with offering some of the top Android apps available, having a functional file manager can be very helpful. You never know when you might need to move a few files, create a new folder to organize your media, or delete unnecessary clutter.
How to use mathematical formulas in Google Sheets
Even if you don't work with or around spreadsheets on a daily basis, you likely understand the basics: data (names, numbers, dates) are placed into cells and organized into rows and columns. Although this may be the limit of most people's understanding of spreadsheets, you need to push beyond this if you want to cross the line from the mundane world of data entry to the realm of data manipulation. Having a nice Chromebook wouldn't hurt, either.
Save up to $60 on Google’s ultra-fast Nest Wifi Pro mesh network routers
Despite its name, the Nest Wifi Pro is actually an novice-accessible Wi-Fi 6E mesh router made to be easy to set up and manage. Alone it can cover up to 2200 sq ft, and additional Pros can be added to expand the coverage.
What is the Google Common Knowledge Project?
We use Google every day to find the answers to our questions and to gather information for independent research. In a world powered by mobile devices, the best Android phones allow us to access this vast knowledge database anytime. We also often have to visit various websites and decide just how accurate their claims are. Worse yet, finding precise data points can often take time and effort without a guarantee of producing actual results.
Google Pixel Fold animations offer best look at the foldable yet
At this point, it's an open secret that Google is working on its very first folding phone, which will presumably be called Google Pixel Fold. We've already had a good look at what we can expect from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 competitor thanks to leaks, and now, some newly surfaced renders give us the closest look at the upcoming folding phone yet.
How to create an outline in Google Docs
Google Docs is a solid competitor to Microsoft Word that's both free and works on everything from a shiny new Chromebook to your phone. While features like menu shortcuts, drop-down menus, and real-time collaboration make writing in Docs easier, features such as document summaries and outlines make formatting documents a piece of cake and give you peace of mind. Let's glance over the steps to to create an outline in Google Docs.
Google is adding continuous scrolling to its search results
As long as many of us can remember, Google Search has always only shown you a limited amount of results on its first page. To dig deeper, you'd have to switch to a second, third, fourth, or n-th page, which is something many of us probably rarely do. This behavior is slowly starting to change, with Google introducing continuous scrolling for search results on mobile in 2021. And now, the company is rolling out the same capability to search results on desktops.
What is Google Stack?
The way we create and share documents has changed exponentially over the past several decades. And while file cabinets are all but extinct, document management is arguably more difficult as it opens up the opportunity to main your records on your phone, computer, and in the cloud as well.
New features are coming to that Pixel Watch you bought over Black Friday
The Pixel Watch, like many of Google's products, launched with a pretty robust feature set, but also a promise that more functionality would be coming soon. Today, Google's drawing attention to a handful of updates that are landing in the near future, ranging in importance from novel to potentially lifesaving.
How to install ChromeOS Flex on a Chromebook
Chromebooks are great devices that have long software support lifetimes. When your Chromebook reaches the end of its life, it's probably time to take a look at one of our favorite Chromebooks and recycle your old device. However, what if there was a way to use ChromeOS Flex to breathe new life into your Chromebook? Or maybe you want to turn an old Windows and Mac computer into a Chromebook. Let's dig in.
Pixel 7 Pro camera update rolls out an overhauled macro mode
The Google Pixel 7 Pro was released with a new ultra-wide camera that enables an automatic macro mode when you move your camera close enough to a subject. Sometimes, that's not the behavior that you want, though, and switching between macro and regular mode is somewhat unintuitive. Google attempts to fix that with the latest update to the Google Camera, version 8.7.250, which is now rolling out to the Pixel 7 Pro.
Google is done with Duplex on the Web
Google Assistant is about to get less useful this month. Google is sunsetting its Duplex on the Web service which allowed customers to book tickets or make reservations through a streamlined Assistant-led interface that automatically integrated personal information from the user's Google account.
How to use Google Stack to scan and organize documents
Although most people receive everything from apartment leases to prescriptions via digital documents, we have yet to become the paperless society that Frederick Wilfred Lancaster imagined nearly 50 years ago in his book, Toward Paperless Information Systems. Whether it's tax documents and bills for your personal life or contracts and plans for work, scanning documents is an essential part of life. If you're like many people, you probably don't own (or want) a multifunction printer, and the thought of scanning something at work and accidentally directing it to the wrong email is enough to leave you in hives.
