ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 3

Slim Boy
2d ago

Me and my wife travel from Nashville to Las Vegas 3 or 4 times a year. This gonna be amazing. I can't wait to add this to the list of things to do in Vegas 🌱🍫🤤🍪

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jalopnik

Uber Robotaxis Go Live In Las Vegas

Uber robotaxis are live in Las Vegas, marking the first time that Uber is offering app users rides in autonomous vehicles in a major U.S. city. But the ride-hailing service is not debuting a fleet of its own robotaxis, and, instead, is partnering up with Motional for a 10-year agreement that will kick off in Las Vegas, Nevada, before expanding to other major cities throughout America.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Oxygen supplies struggle to keep up with demand in Las Vegas as ‘tripledemic’ continues to surge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The surge of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus has recently been called the “tripledemic”; with the rise in respiratory illnesses, doctors are using oxygen to treat their patients.  Necessary supplies have been limited in many places, however, including Las Vegas.  “Maybe 70 percent of the items are gone as soon […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Free program helps Las Vegas residents seal their records

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Legal Aid Center’s “clean slate” program is aiming to help those who want to seal their records for good. Free consultations were held Wednesday at the Cambridge Recreation Center. Legal Aid attorneys provided information on how to get the process started.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Seven Openings From Las Vegas’s Recent Restaurant Boom That You Need to Know About

December is here and restaurants all over the Las Vegas Valley are angling to squeeze in their openings before the year ends. The result is about a 10-day span in which seven restaurants are opening just before the holiday rush. Among them, a rooftop bar, a European-inspired party spot, a Summerlin brunch eatery, and a dart bar. Here are all the major restaurant openings you need to know about.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

5 Coolest Airbnbs In Las Vegas

If you’re a Las Vegas veteran then you know that The Strip has some of the fanciest hotel rooms in the world. But hidden in the outskirts of the shiny Strip are some of the coolest Airbnbs in Las Vegas. From mid-century modern, classic casino style and even over-the-top...
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Packed casinos a sign of good things to come in Las Vegas

Las Vegas has seen almost two years of monthly gaming revenue records, previously unseen numbers at Reid International Airport, and if you walk into a casino right now? It’s wall-to-wall people almost every night of the week. The world of gambling, gaming and casinos is continuing to grow. And...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

How Clark County pet store ban impacts Las Vegas-area breeders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County voted Tuesday to ban pet store sales of most animals across the county. Pet stores have one year to sell the animals until they have to stop. The decision has created a whirlwind of emotions for some in the pet industry, including pet...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
businesspress.vegas

The long winter ahead for Las Vegas tourism

The tourism industry, both domestic and international, in Las Vegas is finally recovering from the adverse impacts of the pandemic. However, headwinds abound that will make the recovery challenging well into 2023. Inflation is taking a bite out of the discretionary, or extra, money people have for travel. I sure...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week. According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The new store, which will mark the company’s...
HENDERSON, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Headliner Legend for Dozens of Shows

Certain performers -- like Liberace, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley -- have been synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip. Pianist Liberace began appearing in Las Vegas residencies in the 1940s and continued for over 40 years until his final show in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip. Frank Sinatra's residencies in Las Vegas began in the 1950s, and he would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Entertainer’s Dream Home with Movie Theater, Enormous Wine Cellar and Fabulous Outdoor Area Listed for $5.5 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

26 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 26 Meadowhawk Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a beautiful home at end of a quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable Falcon Ridge neighborhood in The Ridges perfect for a large or multigenerational family. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas restaurant gaining attention for hand-pulled noodles, techniques from China

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With every stretch, pull, and twist, artisans at Shang Artisan Noodle in Las Vegas are getting the perfect balance. “It’s an art after I saw it back in China and noodles now a days have become so popular and still not a lot of people are familiar with handmade noodles Chinese dishes, so I decided to bring it over to the Las Vegas market,” said Sam Huang, owner of Shang Artisan Noodle.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy