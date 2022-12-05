Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Person Killed, Another Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Miami Gardens
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Miami Gardens early Monday. The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the area of Northwest 207th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue. Miami Gardens Police officials said a blue Subaru was speeding when it collided with a white...
CBS Miami
Mail theft suspects involved in rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- Four suspects were in custody after the group were involved in a rollover crash after allegedly stealing mail in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said Wednesday.Police said the incident occurred in southwest Miami-Dade and involved two scenes, one at SW 143rd Street and SW 137th Avenue and another at SW 137th Place and SW 145th Street, where one of the suspects ran from the scene.Police said the two women were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials didn't immediately say what charges the suspects could face.According to police, investigators received reports about mail being stolen. A patrol vehicle saw the suspected vehicle, which drove from the scene and crashed into another vehicle. The suspects drove away from that scene before crashing and flipping the car over near nearby train tracks. One of the suspects ran from the scene but was later caught.
WSVN-TV
Police find body stuffed in garbage can in Miami Gardens; death investigation underway
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were tipped off to a crime, which led them to find a deadly discovery inside a garbage bin. Miami Gardens Police arrived to the scene at the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after receiving an anonymous tip of an unidentified body at the rear of a residence, Wednesday morning.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police officer airlifted to hospital after being shot in the face; American Senior High School placed on lockdown
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the injuried officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the officer...
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole opens on downtown Miami intersection
MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. That intersection will remain closed until repairs...
NBC Miami
NBC Miami
Worker Dies From Injuries in Crane Collapse on I-95 in Broward: FHP
One of the two workers who was hospitalized after a crane collapse on Interstate 95 in Broward County Monday has died, officials said. The worker, identified by the Broward County Medical Examiner as 46-year-old Joseph Jorel Bien Aime, died from his injuries suffered in the incident, Florida Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 17-year-old girl in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Vylett Pierre was last seen leaving her residence at around 1 a.m., Sunday. She was in possession of a purple backpack, and commonly wears spandex shorts, T-shirts and camouflage Croc’s...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspected hit-and-run driver who killed 35-year-old man in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected hit-and-run driver has been caught and cuffed by police. The suspect, Janae Lewis, was arrested in Miramar, Tuesday morning. According to detectives, on Nov. 27, Lewis was behind the wheel of a white Chevy Malibu that struck 35-year-old Slivio Ortega Martinez as he was crossing Pembroke Road.
WSVN-TV
1 in custody, 1 hospitalized after driver crashes into SW Miami-Dade food mart during altercation
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An altercation led to a smashing stop at a food mart in Southwest Miami-Dade, sending one person to the hospital and leading officers to take another into custody. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at a Chevron gas...
NBC Miami
Fatal Rollover Crash Causes Road Closure in Northwest Miami-Dade
An early morning fatal traffic crash in northwest Miami-Dade caused a major roadway to be closed Monday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are at the scene of the crash, located on Northwest 27th Avenue at 207th Street. MDFR said the crash took place just before 5 a.m. with two cars involved. One...
NBC Miami
16-Year-Old Critically Injured, Other Teens Sought After Shooting in Lauderhill
A 16-year-old was critically injured and other teens were being sought after a fight escalated to a shooting in Lauderhill Tuesday, police said. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Northwest 18th Court, according to Lauderhill Police. Officers who responded to the scene found the 16-year-old...
WSVN-TV
Miramar man arrested, accused of shooting MDPD officer
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made involving a Miami-Dade police detective that was shot in Miami Gardens. On Tuesday morning, Gabrial Gongora, 20, was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. “Sir, you were arrested for one count of attempted...
NBC Miami
Man Facing DUI Manslaughter in Deerfield Beach Crash That Killed Motorcyclist: BSO
A Coral Springs man is facing multiple charges in connection with a crash in Deerfield Beach this week that left a motorcyclist dead, authorities said. Antonio Rosario Jr., 46, is charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, DUI property damage and DUI second offense, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.
Talk Media
8 Hurt in Vehicle Crash in Coral Springs
An accident involving multiple vehicles left eight people with minor injuries in Coral Springs Tuesday, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Wiles Road and Coral Springs Drive. No one was seriously hurt in the accident, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser. Authorities...
NBC Miami
Homicide Investigation After Woman's Body Found in Miami Beach Hotel Room: Police
Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman's body was found in a Miami Beach hotel room Tuesday night. Miami Beach Police were called to the Sherry Fronternac Hotel, located at 6565 Collins Avenue, just before 7 p.m. after a woman called and asked for a welfare check for her co-worker after not hearing from her for four days.
Click10.com
Police investigating shooting at Dadeland Mall, 1 person hospitalized as trauma alert
MIAMI – An investigation is ongoing after a reported shooting occurred Monday night at a Miami-Dade shopping mall. Authorities said one person was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a parking garage outside Dadeland Mall in...
WSVN-TV
Man charged in shooting at Dadeland Mall parking garage
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who, police said, triggered a shooting at a Dadeland Mall parking garage made an appearance in court to be formally charged. Alex Antonio Bryant, Jr., 18, appeared in bond court Tuesday afternoon. “Good afternoon, Mr. Bryant. You are arrested for one count of...
