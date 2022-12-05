ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

CBS Miami

Mail theft suspects involved in rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Four suspects were in custody after the group were involved in a rollover crash after allegedly stealing mail in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said Wednesday.Police said the incident occurred in southwest Miami-Dade and involved two scenes, one at SW 143rd Street and SW 137th Avenue and another at SW 137th Place and SW 145th Street, where one of the suspects ran from the scene.Police said the two women were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials didn't immediately say what charges the suspects could face.According to police, investigators received reports about mail being stolen. A patrol vehicle saw the suspected vehicle, which drove from the scene and crashed into another vehicle. The suspects drove away from that scene before crashing and flipping the car over near nearby train tracks. One of the suspects ran from the scene but was later caught.
WSVN-TV

Sinkhole opens on downtown Miami intersection

MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. That intersection will remain closed until repairs...
CBS Miami

Death investigated in Miami Gardens after body found in trash bin

MIAMI – Several law enforcement agencies conducted a death investigation Wednesday in Miami Gardens after a body was found in a trash bin.Police received a Crime Stoppers tip at around 10:40 a.m. The call led authorities to a neighborhood off 206 Street and 29 Avenue.Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the neighborhood for hours. Eventually, police found an unidentified dead man stuffed in a trash can. Then, at around 6:40 in the evening, police told CBS4's crew to move back for their safety. The investigation shifted to the home across the way. Detectives spoke with a man who owns the house...
NBC Miami

Worker Dies From Injuries in Crane Collapse on I-95 in Broward: FHP

One of the two workers who was hospitalized after a crane collapse on Interstate 95 in Broward County Monday has died, officials said. The worker, identified by the Broward County Medical Examiner as 46-year-old Joseph Jorel Bien Aime, died from his injuries suffered in the incident, Florida Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday.
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 17-year-old girl in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Vylett Pierre was last seen leaving her residence at around 1 a.m., Sunday. She was in possession of a purple backpack, and commonly wears spandex shorts, T-shirts and camouflage Croc’s...
WSVN-TV

Miramar man arrested, accused of shooting MDPD officer

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made involving a Miami-Dade police detective that was shot in Miami Gardens. On Tuesday morning, Gabrial Gongora, 20, was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. “Sir, you were arrested for one count of attempted...
Talk Media

8 Hurt in Vehicle Crash in Coral Springs

An accident involving multiple vehicles left eight people with minor injuries in Coral Springs Tuesday, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Wiles Road and Coral Springs Drive. No one was seriously hurt in the accident, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser. Authorities...
WSVN-TV

Man charged in shooting at Dadeland Mall parking garage

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who, police said, triggered a shooting at a Dadeland Mall parking garage made an appearance in court to be formally charged. Alex Antonio Bryant, Jr., 18, appeared in bond court Tuesday afternoon. “Good afternoon, Mr. Bryant. You are arrested for one count of...
