Autel Selects Qmerit for Turnkey Home Charger Installations
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. – Autel Energy, a leading developer of residential and commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has partnered with Qmerit, a nationwide network of certified EV charger installers, to provide customers with a seamless, stress-free home charger installation. Qmerit offers a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified...
Faraday Future Selects Innovusion as LiDAR supplier for Flagship FF 91 Futurist Luxury Electric Vehicle
LOS ANGELES – Faraday Future (FF), a California-based electric vehicle company, announced the selection of Innovusion’s Falcon LiDAR to power the FF 91’s autonomous driving system. The system is intended to seamlessly integrate into the FF 91 Futurist to deliver additional real-time 3D vision, even in adverse weather conditions or the darkest of nights, providing a safer and more reliable driving experience.
GM Advances Dealer Community Charging Program
DETROIT — GM celebrated the official launch of its Dealer Community Charging Program with the installation of the first community charging stations in Wisconsin and Michigan. Since the program was announced in late 2021, nearly 1,000 GM dealers have enrolled — representing almost a quarter of all GM dealers in North America. The program initially opened to Chevrolet dealers earlier this year and will expand to Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers in January 2023.
Volkswagen starts update program for ID.4 software, with performance improvements and new features
Herndon, VA — Volkswagen of America announces the next advancement of the ID.4 EV with software updates. New features to enhance the charging experience and further improve system performance will be available on MY21 and certain MY22 vehicles. This first update is a prerequisite for future features. Eligible vehicle owners will receive formal notification once the update is made available to them.
Volkswagen AG creates the largest charging network in Europe with Elli
Milestone of 400,000 charging points reached – charging in 27 countries. Wolfsburg – Volkswagen AG and its charging and energy brand Elli have reached their next milestone: With 400,000 charging points, Elli is now operating the most significant charging network in Europe, with over 800 providers in 27 countries. Over the past 18 months, the network has doubled by adding about 200,000 new charging points. Elli most recently expanded its network in western and northern Europe by adding the Swedish energy company Vattenfall and the Dutch fast-charging specialist Fastned.
Volkswagen accelerating transformation of Wolfsburg plant
Company making an initial investment of some €460 million to convert the Wolfsburg site into a highly productive e-mobility factory. Wolfsburg – Volkswagen is making the Wolfsburg site fit for the future: the brand will be making an initial investment of €460 million in the main factory at the Group headquarters by the beginning of 2025. This was announced on Wednesday by CEO Thomas Schäfer during a works meeting in Wolfsburg. The investment is primarily earmarked for preparations to produce the new ID.3. The compact electric car will be leaving the assembly line in Wolfsburg from 2023 – initially in partial production, with full production slated from 2024. Ramp-up is due for completion by the end of 2025. The necessary training measures for the workforce are currently being prepared. Post-ID.3 ramp-up, a further all-electric model for the booming SUV segment, is to boost Wolfsburg’s capacity utilization for EV production over the long term. The technical basis for the new model is the Modular Electric Drive System (MEB). Volkswagen’s e-car platform will undergo substantial further development as the MEB+, thus becoming even more efficient.
EverCharge Opens Hayward Factory to Meet Growing Demand and Further Ongoing Commitment to U.S.-Based Production
PALO ALTO, Calif. – EverCharge, a leading provider of turnkey electric vehicle charging solutions for fleet and multi-family homes, is expanding its manufacturing footprint and opening a new 30,000-square-foot production factory in Hayward, California. With international supply chain shortages continuing to limit and delay production around the world, EverCharge...
ADS-TEC Energy Announces Strategic Partnership with GP JOULE CONNECT
GP JOULE CONNECT orders 30 ChargePost and 10 ChargeBox ultra-fast charging systems from ADS-TEC Energy. NÜRTINGEN, Germany – ADS-TEC Energy, a leading manufacturer of battery storage-based ultra-fast charging solutions, announced a strategic partnership with sustainable mobility solutions company GP JOULE CONNECT, a leading systems provider for new mobility. As part of the collaboration, GP JOULE CONNECT will deploy 30 ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost and 10 ChargeBox systems in 2023. Both companies aim to actively drive the expansion of charging infrastructure and the transformation of energy systems and jointly plan to build numerous battery storage-based, ultra-fast charging stations in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.
Volvo receives record order for electric trucks in Australia
GOTHENBURG, Sweden – Australian express freight company Team Global Express has placed an order for 36 Volvo electric trucks. This is Volvo’s largest electric truck order to date in Australia. The trucks will hit the streets of Sydney during the first quarter of 2023. The shift to sustainable...
Factorial Announces New Operations in Japan
EV solid-state battery manufacturer is expanding in Asia to strengthen supplier relationships and talent acquisition opportunities. WOBURN, Mass. & TOKYO – Factorial, an industry leader in developing solid-state battery technology for electric vehicle applications, announced a new presence in Japan. Factorial’s presence in Japan follows a recent announcement of the opening of a new office in South Korea as part of Factorial’s growth and investment in the Asian market.
Splitvolt Unveils Next-Generation Splitter Switch with New Features and Safety Certification for Affordable Level 2 EV Fast Home Charging
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Splitvolt announced its next-generation Splitter Switch™ product that can save electric vehicle buyers thousands of dollars. It includes cETLus safety certification, new components and a more stylized look. Its splitter switch is designed to make home EV charging simple, affordable and safe. Instead of...
#saveSion Campaign Has Begun at Sono Motors, 3,500 Reservations Needed
Sono Motors posted a video and has provided a statement on the company’s lack of funding needed to continue developing the Sion vehicle. Sono Motors has achieved important operational and commercial milestones throughout the year. These include signing promising partnerships in our solar business and presenting our first Sion series-validation vehicles. At the same time, financial markets have experienced a negative downturn, with many tech companies losing up to 90+% of their respective market cap, and shares in mobility tech companies have been hit particularly hard. As a result, financing our Sion program through equity has become increasingly challenging and dilutive. Raising money takes much longer than expected, since we failed to explain to investors why the Sion has the potential to become the world’s first affordable solar-electric vehicle and that there is a huge demand for it.
Cenntro to Unveil Logimax 864 Hydrogen Powered Semi Tractor at CES
FREEHOLD, N.J. – Cenntro Electric Group Limited, a leading EV and alternative fuel technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, will unveil the Logimax H864 (“LMH864”), a hydrogen-powered Class 8 Semi Tractor, at the upcoming 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES®), taking place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas.
