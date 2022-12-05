ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Daily Mail

Suspect accused of gunning down Migos rapper Takeoff insists he's innocent - as it's revealed he had 'large amount of cash' on him and planned to travel to Mexico on expedited passport when he was arrested

An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the Migos star's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors...
HOUSTON, TX
pethelpful.com

Dog Ends Up in Most Ridiculous Place After Mom Lets Him Outside

Dogs are so funny. We always assume that they have very distinct routines which usually consist of eating, sleeping, going on walks, doing their business, playing fetch and possibly chasing a squirrel. But every now and then they do something totally outrageous that no pet owner would expect. Just check...
Outsider.com

Lion Gets Tossed Around Like a Ragdoll by Huge Buffalo, Miraculously Survives: VIDEO

In this insane viral video, a lion got absolutely thrown around like a ragdoll by a huge buffalo. However, fortunately for the big cat, it survived the encounter. The “King of the Jungle” almost got dethroned by this wild buffalo at the Sabi Sands Game Reserve in South Africa. The cape buffalo can prove to be just as lethal as a lion, and this case demonstrated that.
Maya Devi

Mother Elephant Spends 11 Hours Trying to Save Baby Stuck in Muddy Well Before Villagers Came to Rescue

A desperate mother elephant spends 11 hours trying to pull out her baby from a well in a heartwarming video. Mother elephant trying to pull out her baby;Photo byFacebook. The video of a mother elephant trying to pull out her baby from a well in India for 11 hours has gone viral after melting the hearts of several viewers. In the viral video, the determined mother first tried using her trunk and then her feet to get her calf out which got stuck in the well from 9 PM to 8 AM the next morning.
Outsider.com

Massive Alligator Filmed Chasing After Baby Gator in Zoo Enclosure

A bystander experienced quite an unusual sight when a large alligator began chasing a little gator around a zoo enclosure. At the beginning of the clip, the large alligator is seen stalking the smaller reptile before beginning the chase. However, the little gator is quicker and manages to escape numerous times. At the end of the video, the small reptile ends up walking away unscathed. The person who recorded the interaction proclaimed in the comment section, “They were just playing!”
MARION COUNTY, FL
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of German Shepherd Saving Little Boy's Life Is Amazing

Dogs are man's best friend for a very good reason, and this German Shepherd is here to remind us what that reason is. He's the literal definition of loyalty! When Tank's 6-year-old human brother was playing in the yard, he was able to step in and protect him from a random, unprovoked attack from a neighbor's dog...all in a matter of seconds!
Whiskey Riff

Coyote Scares The Crap Out Of Grizzly Cub, Mother Bear Comes To The Rescue

Nature is just flat out amazing. I know that animals interacting is an inevitable thing, but every time I see different species interacting I am amazed. Coyotes only weigh around 30 pounds on average, whereas a grizzly sows can weigh up to 350 pounds. That’s a big difference even if it’s a small bear and a large coyote. It’s not the kind of battle a coyote wants to take on.
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love.

 https://krforadio.com

