A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
4-year-old D’Wan Sims lived in Detroit, Michigan with his mother, D’Wanna, and D’Wanna’s boyfriend, Victor Jackson. D’Wanna shared custody of D’Wan with his father, Nicholas Sims.
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.
Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’
This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
The killer behind the Idaho student slayings likely left DNA behind but the college house crime scene could complicate the investigation, police expert says
"So you have all this blood, and there might be hair fibers, but you're also dealing with a college house," a retired NYPD sergeant told Insider.
Rabid Bobcat Attacks Woman And Her Dog On Their Doorstep In Florida
That’s as wild as urban encounters come, right there. As humans continue to sprawl out and take up more space, we will simply have more interactions with all animals as they adapt to the new environment around them. The truth is, sometimes human activity can actually help certain animals....
Suspect accused of gunning down Migos rapper Takeoff insists he's innocent - as it's revealed he had 'large amount of cash' on him and planned to travel to Mexico on expedited passport when he was arrested
An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the Migos star's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors...
pethelpful.com
Dog Ends Up in Most Ridiculous Place After Mom Lets Him Outside
Dogs are so funny. We always assume that they have very distinct routines which usually consist of eating, sleeping, going on walks, doing their business, playing fetch and possibly chasing a squirrel. But every now and then they do something totally outrageous that no pet owner would expect. Just check...
Lion Gets Tossed Around Like a Ragdoll by Huge Buffalo, Miraculously Survives: VIDEO
In this insane viral video, a lion got absolutely thrown around like a ragdoll by a huge buffalo. However, fortunately for the big cat, it survived the encounter. The “King of the Jungle” almost got dethroned by this wild buffalo at the Sabi Sands Game Reserve in South Africa. The cape buffalo can prove to be just as lethal as a lion, and this case demonstrated that.
Daily Beast
Police Called to Ted Cruz’s Texas Home for Teen With Self-Inflicted Wounds
Police and medical personnel were called to the Texas home of Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday night after reports of a 14-year-old girl at the property suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds to her arms. The teen was taken to the hospital shortly after. It’s unclear who the girl was—though Cruz does...
LOOK: Great Blue Heron Snatches Baby Alligator In Stunning Photo
This wasn't the first time these huge birds went viral for gobbling up Florida's iconic mascot.
Mother Elephant Spends 11 Hours Trying to Save Baby Stuck in Muddy Well Before Villagers Came to Rescue
A desperate mother elephant spends 11 hours trying to pull out her baby from a well in a heartwarming video. Mother elephant trying to pull out her baby;Photo byFacebook. The video of a mother elephant trying to pull out her baby from a well in India for 11 hours has gone viral after melting the hearts of several viewers. In the viral video, the determined mother first tried using her trunk and then her feet to get her calf out which got stuck in the well from 9 PM to 8 AM the next morning.
Massive Alligator Filmed Chasing After Baby Gator in Zoo Enclosure
A bystander experienced quite an unusual sight when a large alligator began chasing a little gator around a zoo enclosure. At the beginning of the clip, the large alligator is seen stalking the smaller reptile before beginning the chase. However, the little gator is quicker and manages to escape numerous times. At the end of the video, the small reptile ends up walking away unscathed. The person who recorded the interaction proclaimed in the comment section, “They were just playing!”
pethelpful.com
Viral Video of German Shepherd Saving Little Boy's Life Is Amazing
Dogs are man's best friend for a very good reason, and this German Shepherd is here to remind us what that reason is. He's the literal definition of loyalty! When Tank's 6-year-old human brother was playing in the yard, he was able to step in and protect him from a random, unprovoked attack from a neighbor's dog...all in a matter of seconds!
Enormous Albino Boa Constrictor Caught in Florida Backyard: 'This Is Crazy'
"That is the fattest boa constrictor I've ever seen," said snake-catcher Rhett Stanberry about the serpent, which measures more than nine feet in length.
Guy Gets Conned on I-94 in Minnesota, DON’T let This Happen to You!
Con artists are getting more creative by the moment. We know of them spamming your email, calling, sending text messages and now right on the side of the road in Minnesota on I-94. Seriously, learn from this guy and don't get conned, here's what user 5iddles recently shared on reddit:
Coyote Scares The Crap Out Of Grizzly Cub, Mother Bear Comes To The Rescue
Nature is just flat out amazing. I know that animals interacting is an inevitable thing, but every time I see different species interacting I am amazed. Coyotes only weigh around 30 pounds on average, whereas a grizzly sows can weigh up to 350 pounds. That’s a big difference even if it’s a small bear and a large coyote. It’s not the kind of battle a coyote wants to take on.
Mall of America Reaches Settlement with Family of Boy Who Was Thrown off a Balcony
After over three years, the settlement comes for when a 5-year-old boy named Landen was grabbed by a stranger and thrown from the third floor of the mall. When this occurred Landen miraculously survived but suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones. After four and a half months of medical care, Landen was then able to go home.
TikTok User Says She Found ‘Horrific’ Bathroom Livestream in Hotel Room: WATCH
This TikTok clip wins for creepiest video of 2022. In a viral video posted Nov. 25, user @darbyjjones documented the strange Bluetooth livestream she and another guest discovered in their hotel room. "Our hotel TV satellite picked up a horrific bluetooth camera signal," text in the video reads, as the...
