Poughkeepsie, NY

Hudson Valley Post

DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company

A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

CBS Newsman Gets Lost in Wappingers On His Way to Live Story

If you saw the CBS News truck driving frantically around the Hudson Valley this weekend, it's because they were lost. On Saturday morning the CBS New York News was scheduled to broadcast from Poughkeepsie. John Elliott was covering the holiday art sale at Poughkeepsie's Trolly Barn as a part of the program's Shop Local Saturday segment. The Arts Mid-Hudson annual pop-up event features dozens of local artisans selling their unique holiday gifts. This year's sale took place over the weekend and featured entertainment, local baked goods as well as handcrafted items for sale.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

You’ll Be Craving These 10 Kingston, NY Chinese Restaurants

If it wasn't for Chinese food, I doubt I would've gotten through school. I'm not just talking college, but like all my years of school. IT would be perfect to order after long nights of activities and then finally homework. I can still picture eating my chicken and broccoli while watching the early seasons of NCIS and Survivor on television. Now, Season 43 of Survivor is wrapping up next week for a two hour finale, and I am probably going to cuddle up on the couch with an order of Chinese food right in front of me.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hollywood Superstar Visits ‘Famed’ Pizza Shop in Connecticut

Even big celebrities are curious about where to get a great slice of pizza. Celebrities can pop up in some of the most random places and it's always great to see them supporting a local business. When you see someone famous out-and-about doing normal things, it makes you feel like they are one of us common folks. A HUGE celebrity was recently spotted and photographed at a local pizza place in Connecticut and internet went wild when the pictures surfaced.
CONNECTICUT STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Morning Grind Guest Bartending For Shop with a Cop

Nick and Producer Alex will be at Hoagie Barmichaels tonight in New Windsor pouring for charity. Stop by and help donate to WRRV's Shop with a Cop. The holiday season is here and for many of us it is a joyful time to spend with our friends and family. If you're a kid then this might truly be the most wonderful time of the year for you. You're anxiously waiting to see if Santa will bring you everything you asked for. This can also be a stressful time for parents especially ones who are struggling financially. It's been difficult for families all over the Hudson Valley for the past couple of years and though we may be recovering from the pandemic economy some households are still trying to catch up.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Have You Seen Missing Woman From Monroe, New York?

Family and friends are hoping that someone might have information on her whereabouts. The last time anyone heard anything from Nicole Brown was back on Wednesday, November 30th, and friends on social media are hoping that someone might have valuable information on where she could be. Missing: Nicole Brown. According...
MONROE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz piano bar opens this week

The path to a piano bar began with a meeting in February, 2021, when New Paltz Planning Board members heard about a new vision for 107 Main Street; it ended with a bar full of silver-haired patrons singing along to “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” A sneak peek of The Lemon Squeeze was offered on December 1 to a select list of community residents, who got to savor the atmosphere and taste the fare gratis for the evening with co-owner Ed Carroll playing host.
NEW PALTZ, NY
101.5 WPDH

Horrific Prank Turning Heads on Rte 9 in Fishkill

Did you have to do a double-take when looking at this photo? So did I. Is the bizarre decoration on the roof of this driver's car going too far?. I don't know if this is a prank or some sort of protest but it is horrifying Hudson Valley residents. Imagine...
FISHKILL, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Bully Hard Gang Member Charged With Murder Of A Minor Victim In Poughkeepsie

Elijah Bermudez, a/k/a “Quiet,” Charged With The Murder of a Minor Victim in the Vicinity of Charles Street in Poughkeepsie on June 20, 2020. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, William Grady, the District Attorney for Dutchess County, and Michael J. Driscoll, the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the filing of a superseding Indictment charging ELIJAH BERMUDEZ, a/k/a “Quiet,” with murder in aid of racketeering, the use of a firearm resulting in death, racketeering conspiracy, and illegal possession of ammunition, for the June 20, 2020, murder of a minor victim in the vicinity of Charles Street in Poughkeepsie, New York, in furtherance of BERMUDEZ’s participation in the Bully Hard Hunna Blood (“Bully Hard”) racketeering conspiracy.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

