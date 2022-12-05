Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Related
HOPE program offers property tax relief for Detroit Homeowners
(CBS DETROIT) - Home is where the heart is.The safe haven for families and individuals to find rest and relaxation, and the threat of losing that comfort can be stressful."It can make you very nervous. It's the roof over your head, "said Detroit Board Review Director Willie Donwell."This is where you sleep at night. This is where you and your family come to as a place of solace on a daily basis and so reaching out to us in order to get those property taxes under control can help you maintain that homeownership."The City of Detroit is offering relief on your...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mayor moves to fund paratransit services with emergency money
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Mayor Mike Duggan plans to use emergency funds to keep Detroit's transportation services for disabled citizens at full capacity after a contract that would have funded 70% of daily trips failed in a city council vote. Without a continuation of paratransit services, Detroit would be violating...
outliermedia.org
The perils and pitfalls of renting in Detroit
For the last 13 years Jerome Butts has been living downtown next to Grand Circus Park in the Fyfe Apartments. His apartment near the top of the building has unparalleled views down Woodward Avenue and Washington Boulevard. “This view is so unique,” he said. “That’s why I’ve never left.”...
michiganchronicle.com
Bank of America Awards $500,000 Grant to Invest Detroit
The support will help fund new and existing programs that drive neighborhood revitalization and generate economic growth in underserved communities in Detroit. Bank of America will grant $500,000 to Invest Detroit, a mission-driven lender and investor, to support small business and real estate lending programs that generate economic growth in underserved communities in Detroit. The bank’s grant will help facilitate $100 million in additional economic development activity in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods over the next three years.
fox2detroit.com
Master home inspector raises alarm on DMC, Henry Ford parking structure safety
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A recent trip to the doctor put a master home inspector and attorney on high alert because of where he had to park at Henry Ford Hospital’s main campus in Detroit. "I first (noticed) a column that was cracked on both sides vertically," said Scott...
grocerydive.com
First Meijer Grocery locations set to debut in January
Meijer expects to open the first two stores based on its new Meijer Grocery concept on Jan. 26, 2023, the retailer announced Monday. The locations, which are in the southeast Michigan communities of Orion Township and Macomb Township, will be between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet each — substantially smaller than the hundreds of supercenters Meijer operates across six Midwestern states.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Mayor Duggan will use emergency powers to fund city’s paratransit services
Mayor Mike Duggan promised Monday to use his emergency powers to continue paratransit services after federal officials said the City of Detroit violated the law with its current plan. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. Detroit City Council voted...
Cockroaches found on food at Detroit Popeyes, restaurant closed for ‘maintenance’
DETROIT -- A Popeyes chicken location in Detroit was closed this week for “maintenance” just days after a DoorDash driver filmed cockroaches crawling over food containers in the restaurant. According to WXYZ-Detroit, a spokesperson with the Detroit Health Department said an inspector went to the restaurant Monday and...
fox2detroit.com
Henry Ford parking structure concerns • 45-year career with DPD • Smash and grab at gun shop
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A recent trip to the doctor put a master home inspector and attorney on high alert because of where he had to park at Henry Ford Hospital’s main campus in Detroit. "I first (noticed) a column that was cracked on both sides vertically," said Scott...
Duggan may use emergency powers after City Council rejects paratransit services contract
Mayor Mike Duggan is poised to tap his emergency powers to put a paratransit contract in place after the city received a notice that it was violating federal law. The Federal Transit Administration sent a letter to Detroit Department of Transportation Director Mikel Oglesby on Nov. 17 indicating the city has an obligation to provide paratransit services under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Failing to do so would expose DDOT to enforcement by federal authorities and a...
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Focus: HOPE needs 400 volunteers to help distribute food boxes
A Detroit-based non-profit is in need of volunteers to take part in its annual food delivery campaign for seniors living across metro Detroit.
Detroit News
Feds bag fugitive Detroit rapper on the run in $5.5M IRS case
A female rapper accused of helping steal more than $5.5 million from the Internal Revenue Service by filing phony tax returns has been arrested in Tennessee after living as a fugitive for more than a month. Sameerah Marrell of Detroit, 42, half of the rap duo "Deuces Wild," was captured...
40 affordable housing units brought to Southwest Detroit after renovation of two apartment buildings
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Southwest Solutions announced that renovation is complete on two historic apartment buildings in Southwest Detroit, bringing 40 units of affordable housing to the city.The Savannah and Wilshire apartment buildings are located at 250 W. Grand Blvd. and 33 W. Grand Blvd.Neither of the 20-unit buildings have been renovated since the 1990s."The Hubbard-Richard neighborhood, like many others in Detroit, has experienced quite a renaissance over the past two decades," said Sean de Four, president and CEO of Southwest Solutions. "We're proud of role Southwest Solutions played in helping to kick start the revitalization...
WNEM
Five Michigan Lottery players to play The Big Spin
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Five Michigan Lottery players have been selected to play The Big Spin game after winning the second chance drawing. The five winners are Allen Burbary, of Sterling Heights, Charlotte Hooks, of Detroit, Dan Drabek, of Allen Park, Kaitlyn VanDamme, of Fenton, and Michael Thompson, of Lansing. Each player will have a chance to win up to $2 million but are each guaranteed to win at least $100,000.
fox2detroit.com
Livonia City Council votes against non-discrimination ordinance to add protections for LGBTQ+
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Livonia City Council voted against a non-discrimination ordinance that would have added protections for LGBTQ+ people in real estate transactions, housing, employment, and public accommodations. Read the full proposed ordinance below. At Monday's meeting, two members voted in favor of the ordinance, while five...
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit neighborhood without water due to broken valve
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says it hopes to have water access restored to a northwest neighborhood by the end of the day Wednesday after pressure dropped. Neighbors in the Rosedale Park neighborhood, near McNichols and Grand River called the water department on Monday, though...
michiganchronicle.com
First One-Mile Segment of Joe Louis Greenway Completed, Upcoming Second Mile Stretch
Debris and dumping cleanup is the first preparation for the groundwork of the Joe Louis Greenway. Pictured is a before and after photo of an abandoned property at 12385 Cloverdale (adjacent to the greenway). Photo courtesy of City of Detroit. The city of Hamtramck prepares for their section of the...
Well, That Sucks – Family Finds SUV on Blocks at Detroit Metro Airport
Imagine walking into the parking garage at Detroit Metro Airport after a long day's travel only to find your vehicle sitting on blocks. Well, that's exactly what happened recently to a man and his family when they walked into the big blue deck at the Evans terminal. Joe Hebeka found...
Comments / 1