(CBS DETROIT) - Home is where the heart is.The safe haven for families and individuals to find rest and relaxation, and the threat of losing that comfort can be stressful."It can make you very nervous. It's the roof over your head, "said Detroit Board Review Director Willie Donwell."This is where you sleep at night. This is where you and your family come to as a place of solace on a daily basis and so reaching out to us in order to get those property taxes under control can help you maintain that homeownership."The City of Detroit is offering relief on your...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO