Ashe County arrest reports

The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 28

Jama D. Roberts, 43, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor probation violation out of the county. Roberts is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Nov. 29

Glenn R. Garrow, 60, of Todd, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. Garrow was released on Nov. 29 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.

Nov. 30

David M. Bennett, 32, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor probation violation and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Bennett was released on Dec. 1 under a $16,000 secured bond.

William A. Dillard, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license, driving with a canceled/revoked/suspended tag, driving with a fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, driving with no registration and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Dillard was released on Nov. 30 under a $10,000 secured bond.

Geoff A. Lewis, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of communicating threats, assault on a female, breaking or entering and injury to real property. Lewis was released on Dec. 2 under a $4,000 secured bond.

Michael W. Matkins, 55, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of communicating threats. Matkins was released on Nov. 30 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.

Dec. 1

Timothy D. Baker, 37, of Boone, was charged with not paying child support and failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving a vehicle with no registration. Baker is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.

Victoria L. Goodman, 34, of Helton, was charged with simple assault. Goodman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.

Alexander W. Jarrell, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Jarrell is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.

Rebecca M. Miller, 47, of Grassy Creek, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was released on Dec. 1 under a $2,500 secured bond.

James M. Pennington, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with injury to personal property and injury to real property. Pennington is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.

Dec. 2

Joseph V. Cranford, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Cranford was released on Dec. 2 on a written promise to appear.

Darrell L. Medley, 51, of Jefferson, was charged with driving with a canceled/revoked/suspended tag and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Medley was released on Dec. 2 under a $249.98 secured bond.

Johnathan L. Rash, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation out of the county. Rash was released on Dec. 3 under a $26,000 secured bond.

Ethan L. Sizemore, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and failure to pay monies. Sizemore was released on Dec. 2 under a $343 cash bond.

Dec. 3

Richard W. Chaisson, 62, of Zionville, was charged with being a fugitive from another state. Chaisson was released on Dec. 3 under a $3,500 secured bond.

Johnathan L. Rash, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Rash was released on Dec. 3 under a $2,000 secured bond.