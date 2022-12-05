Read full article on original website
theevreport.com
Volkswagen accelerating transformation of Wolfsburg plant
Company making an initial investment of some €460 million to convert the Wolfsburg site into a highly productive e-mobility factory. Wolfsburg – Volkswagen is making the Wolfsburg site fit for the future: the brand will be making an initial investment of €460 million in the main factory at the Group headquarters by the beginning of 2025. This was announced on Wednesday by CEO Thomas Schäfer during a works meeting in Wolfsburg. The investment is primarily earmarked for preparations to produce the new ID.3. The compact electric car will be leaving the assembly line in Wolfsburg from 2023 – initially in partial production, with full production slated from 2024. Ramp-up is due for completion by the end of 2025. The necessary training measures for the workforce are currently being prepared. Post-ID.3 ramp-up, a further all-electric model for the booming SUV segment, is to boost Wolfsburg’s capacity utilization for EV production over the long term. The technical basis for the new model is the Modular Electric Drive System (MEB). Volkswagen’s e-car platform will undergo substantial further development as the MEB+, thus becoming even more efficient.
theevreport.com
VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles
BELLEVUE, Wash. & HANOI, Vietnam – T-Mobile and VinFast announced an agreement for the Un-carrier to be the exclusive provider of connectivity for VinFast’s smart electric vehicles in North America and Europe. This long-term, multi-million-dollar deal will deliver more personalized in-car experiences and the ability to leverage near real-time telemetry data for more informed and timely maintenance and service decisions.
theevreport.com
Volvo receives record order for electric trucks in Australia
GOTHENBURG, Sweden – Australian express freight company Team Global Express has placed an order for 36 Volvo electric trucks. This is Volvo’s largest electric truck order to date in Australia. The trucks will hit the streets of Sydney during the first quarter of 2023. The shift to sustainable...
theevreport.com
Faraday Future Selects Innovusion as LiDAR supplier for Flagship FF 91 Futurist Luxury Electric Vehicle
LOS ANGELES – Faraday Future (FF), a California-based electric vehicle company, announced the selection of Innovusion’s Falcon LiDAR to power the FF 91’s autonomous driving system. The system is intended to seamlessly integrate into the FF 91 Futurist to deliver additional real-time 3D vision, even in adverse weather conditions or the darkest of nights, providing a safer and more reliable driving experience.
theevreport.com
Polestar announces 68 horsepower performance software upgrade for North American customers
Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, has released an affordable performance software upgrade for the Long range Dual motor Polestar 2 in North America, raising the vehicle’s power output by 68 horsepower to a total of 476 hp. This upgrade marks the first time that Polestar has applied its software tuning heritage to an electric car, which is available to customers in the United States and Canada via an Over-the-Air (OTA) download. The permanent upgrade is a one-time cost of $1,195, delivering exceptional value without the hassle of a subscription.
theevreport.com
FLO to Supply GM’s Dealer Community Charging Program
QUEBEC CITY and AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and smart charging solutions provider, has been selected as the supplier for General Motors’ Dealer Community Charging Program. This program will install up to 40,000 public Level 2 EV chargers in local communities across North America. This project is the single largest deployment of EV chargers across North America.
theevreport.com
EverCharge Opens Hayward Factory to Meet Growing Demand and Further Ongoing Commitment to U.S.-Based Production
PALO ALTO, Calif. – EverCharge, a leading provider of turnkey electric vehicle charging solutions for fleet and multi-family homes, is expanding its manufacturing footprint and opening a new 30,000-square-foot production factory in Hayward, California. With international supply chain shortages continuing to limit and delay production around the world, EverCharge...
theevreport.com
Schneider to add nearly 100 battery electric trucks to its fleet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Schneider, a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, will soon begin taking delivery of nearly 100 Class 8 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) at its intermodal operations in Southern California. Schneider’s first Freightliner eCascadia, manufactured by Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), is set to...
theevreport.com
ADS-TEC Energy Announces Strategic Partnership with GP JOULE CONNECT
GP JOULE CONNECT orders 30 ChargePost and 10 ChargeBox ultra-fast charging systems from ADS-TEC Energy. NÜRTINGEN, Germany – ADS-TEC Energy, a leading manufacturer of battery storage-based ultra-fast charging solutions, announced a strategic partnership with sustainable mobility solutions company GP JOULE CONNECT, a leading systems provider for new mobility. As part of the collaboration, GP JOULE CONNECT will deploy 30 ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost and 10 ChargeBox systems in 2023. Both companies aim to actively drive the expansion of charging infrastructure and the transformation of energy systems and jointly plan to build numerous battery storage-based, ultra-fast charging stations in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.
theevreport.com
Mercedes-Benz doubles production capacity at the Untertürkheim plant
New works agreement: Doubling the production capacity of electric drive units for Mercedes-EQ vehicles from 2024. STUTTGART – Mercedes-Benz continues to realign its global production network towards electric vehicles. The world’s most valuable luxury car brand is preparing to go fully electric by the end of the decade – wherever market conditions allow. The Stuttgart-Untertürkheim plant plays a decisive role in this: In addition to conventional drive units and components, it is already responsible for producing batteries and axles for plug-in hybrids and fully electric Mercedes-EQ models. With the launch of the Mercedes-Benz eCampus a few months ago, the plant laid another milestone in its transformation. The production and assembly of electric drive units from 2024 onwards was part of the plant’s vision for the future in 2019 already. Now the company and employee representatives have agreed on the significant expansion of production capacities for electric drive units as part of a new works agreement. The previously planned capacities will be doubled in the course of the new agreement: from 2024, the ramp-up will begin at the Untertürkheim location. In the target scenario, one million electric drive units can be produced, for example for vehicles on the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform.
theevreport.com
Factorial Announces New Operations in Japan
EV solid-state battery manufacturer is expanding in Asia to strengthen supplier relationships and talent acquisition opportunities. WOBURN, Mass. & TOKYO – Factorial, an industry leader in developing solid-state battery technology for electric vehicle applications, announced a new presence in Japan. Factorial’s presence in Japan follows a recent announcement of the opening of a new office in South Korea as part of Factorial’s growth and investment in the Asian market.
theevreport.com
Autel Selects Qmerit for Turnkey Home Charger Installations
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. – Autel Energy, a leading developer of residential and commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has partnered with Qmerit, a nationwide network of certified EV charger installers, to provide customers with a seamless, stress-free home charger installation. Qmerit offers a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified...
theevreport.com
Xeal Partners with StreetLights Residential for EV Charging Station Rollout Across Six States
NEW YORK – Xeal, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry, announced an agreement with StreetLights Residential, one of the nation’s leading developers, designers and builders of multifamily communities, to install a significant number of charging stations across the company’s nationwide pipeline of new developments.
theevreport.com
Hyundai Motor UK announces IONIQ 6 range pricing and specification
Premium and Ultimate trim levels, prices starting from £46,745. Leatherhead – Hyundai Motor UK has announced pricing and specifications for the IONIQ 6 range. Built on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), IONIQ 6 is equipped with an array of advanced technologies and a customer-centric, spacious interior, with a focus on ethical design IONIQ 6’s streamliner design provides an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.21, assisted by its low-sitting front surface, active air flaps at the front and wheel gap reducers. The cocoon-shaped interior serves as both a comfortable hideaway and personal space, replete with optimized legroom, practical features and sustainable materials to facilitate a mindful, eco-friendly mobility experience.
theevreport.com
Splitvolt Unveils Next-Generation Splitter Switch with New Features and Safety Certification for Affordable Level 2 EV Fast Home Charging
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Splitvolt announced its next-generation Splitter Switch™ product that can save electric vehicle buyers thousands of dollars. It includes cETLus safety certification, new components and a more stylized look. Its splitter switch is designed to make home EV charging simple, affordable and safe. Instead of...
