New works agreement: Doubling the production capacity of electric drive units for Mercedes-EQ vehicles from 2024. STUTTGART – Mercedes-Benz continues to realign its global production network towards electric vehicles. The world’s most valuable luxury car brand is preparing to go fully electric by the end of the decade – wherever market conditions allow. The Stuttgart-Untertürkheim plant plays a decisive role in this: In addition to conventional drive units and components, it is already responsible for producing batteries and axles for plug-in hybrids and fully electric Mercedes-EQ models. With the launch of the Mercedes-Benz eCampus a few months ago, the plant laid another milestone in its transformation. The production and assembly of electric drive units from 2024 onwards was part of the plant’s vision for the future in 2019 already. Now the company and employee representatives have agreed on the significant expansion of production capacities for electric drive units as part of a new works agreement. The previously planned capacities will be doubled in the course of the new agreement: from 2024, the ramp-up will begin at the Untertürkheim location. In the target scenario, one million electric drive units can be produced, for example for vehicles on the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform.

2 DAYS AGO