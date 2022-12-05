Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Western Washington home prices level off; no longer a ‘seller’s market’
SEATTLE — As 2022 comes to a close, new numbers show that home prices may finally be leveling off across Western Washington. In November 2022, median home prices in Seattle were up only 6.5% compared to a year earlier, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. That compares to...
Seattle PSA: If you were impacted by recent layoffs, apply for unemployment immediately.
Photo byWashington State Unemployment Rate by County. Your severance should not affect your eligibility. Some people confuse severance with medical as being a non-active employee. If you aren’t receiving full benefits such as accumulating vacation and sick time, you should be eligible.
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle housing cools as recession fears continue to linger
Seattle had one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the country when tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft were hiring in droves. But with the current layoff environment, the housing market has been cooling. According to a report from Redfin, housing sales are down 42.2% from last year, as prices...
thetacomaledger.com
Loss of vital businesses on Pacific Avenue may explain enrollment numbers
Stopping at Granola’s for frozen yogurt, grabbing a pair of oddly-shaped ‘70s sunglasses at UXC, getting a haircut at London’s On The Ave, buying a Tacoma beanie at Bleach, seeing a show at The Swiss – watching bustling groups of students laughing and running to catch the Link – this is a vision of Downtown Tacoma that is long gone. All of these businesses are now closed.
KOMO News
Seattle-Tacoma ranked 2nd for most package thefts in the country
The Seattle-Tacoma area is once again at the top of the list for package thefts in the country’s major metro areas. The area ranks second in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year. SafeWise released its 5th Annual Package Theft Report that...
southsoundbiz.com
Home Prices Up Overall; Mostly Up In South Sound
Pending and closed home sales fell sharply in November from a year ago, but median sales prices of single-family homes and condominiums combined edged up 0.9 percent to $575,000 in the 26-county region represented by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, according to NWMLS figures released Monday. The combined median price...
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
nwnewsradio.com
Why your neighborhood Cannabis store may be back to “cash only”
(SEATTLE) A creative work-around that allowed Washington cannabis stores to accept debit cards may be about to end. It’s called a “work around” because cannabis retailers were never allowed to accept debit or credit cards like other retailers, out of fear there would be federal retaliation against the banks issuing those cards.
Seattle-Tacoma is the second worst U.S. metro area for package theft, according to report
(The Center Square) – A new report by SafeWise reveals that the Seattle-Tacoma region was the second worst metro area for package thefts in the country. According to the report, about 260 million packages were taken from porches across the country over the last 12 months. SafeWise surveyed 1,000 Americans and found this year’s number of stolen packages to be an increase of 50 million more than last year's results.
Trader Joe’s agrees to pay more than $55K to 95 Seattle workers
SEATTLE — In what is the second settlement within seven months, Trader Joe’s will pay more than $55,000 in payments to 95 employees who worked overtime in Seattle. Seattle’s Office of Labor Standards alleged that Trader Joe’s did not include hazard pay when determining an employee’s regular pay rate for the purposes of overtime — as required — between Feb. 3, 2021, and Sept. 2, 2022.
seattlemag.com
First Paris Baguette in Washington set to open in 2023
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Washington state’s first Paris Baguette quick-service restaurant is set to open in early 2023, courtesy of a local businessman and restaurateur hoping to recapture some of his past. Paul Liu, who immigrated to the Seattle area with...
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: Is blaring music outside an encampment unfair?
A Seattle business that got tired of having a homeless encampment nearby started blasting classical music to get people to leave. The encampment is on N 128th Street and Stone Avenue N in Bitter Lake, where a Comcast Service Center has been playing loud music from a surveillance system with a speaker.
KOMO News
Cannabis shops ramp up security after uptick in crime
SEATTLE — Cannabis businesses said they are taking more security measures after seeing an increase in crime in King and Pierce counties. "We have very big steel planters, they weigh hundreds of pounds each, so it would be very difficult for a vehicle to smash into us," The Green Door Seattle manager Eduardo Beaumont said. "It's our deterrent."
seattlerefined.com
Outlier Seattle offers big-time burgers and show-stopping milkshakes
Outlier Seattle is a newly-transformed restaurant featuring a modern burger bar, local beers, a wide variety of fries, and over-the-top milkshakes. The new concept opened under the direction of Benjamin Davison, Director of Food and Beverage, alongside a female-led culinary team, including Executive Chef Ari Bobbitt and Lead Bartender Clarissa Brooks. Located at the Hotel Monaco in Seattle's Financial District, Outlier is a sure bet for a pre-gameday meal, night out on the town with friends, or casual date night. Their back patio features a gas fireplace, heaters, and lights strung about for a cozy, but modern atmosphere.
KOMO News
Blaring music over an encampment stopped, but will the city remove it?
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business made headlines last week by combatting a growing homeless encampment by blasting music to get the people living there to leave. People living in that encampment told KOMO News the music stopped blaring the day after Thanksgiving. Some of the people who work in the area said they don’t feel safe parking or walking to work along North 128th Street.
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples
When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
Go Xmas Shopping in 1 of the Last Huge Washington Toy Stores
Toys stores as I remember are almost completely gone, except I did find one spot in Washington that brings me back. This huge Washington toy store is perfect for finding a gift for that person you love with an "inner child" that is impossible to shop for. Do You Remember...
This Is Washington's Top Seafood Restaurant
Cheapism pinpointed the best seafood restaurant in every state, and a Seattle restaurant got the spotlight.
