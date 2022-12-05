ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Bradley Rein, driver charged in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store, out on bail

HINGHAM -- The driver who crashed into the Apple store in Hingham last month is out on bail. Bradley Rein was released earlier this week, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed. One person was killed and twenty others were hurt as a result of the crash. Rein is charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He told investigators he was looking for an eyeglass store at the Derby Street Shops when his foot got stuck on the accelerator and he was unable to stop as he crashed into the store. A lawsuit representing two injured victims has been filed against Rein, the store property's owner, the developer, and Apple. 
HINGHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Harwich Fire Deputy involved in minor crash

HARWICH – Around 8 PM Friday, the Deputy Fire Chief responding to a possible house fire was involved in a minor motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Chatham Road and Depot Street. The Deputy Chief’s SUV and a Nissan Murano sideswiped. The Deputy Chief was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for observation and […] The post Harwich Fire Deputy involved in minor crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
hyannisnews.com

ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT

HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
BARNSTABLE, MA
1420 WBSM

Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested

STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
CARVER, MA
capecoddaily.com

Traffic crash leaves two utility poles down in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A traffic crash left two utility poles down in Sandwich Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 PM on Service Road near Route 130. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. 83 Eversource lost power in the area. Line crews were called to make repairs. Traffic was being detoured around the […] The post Traffic crash leaves two utility poles down in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
iheart.com

Ruling Made In Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old New England Woman

Dylan Etheridge has been convicted in relation the 2019 rollover crash that killed a 20-year-old New England woman and injured another person. Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury by a Boston jury on Thursday (December 8), New England Cable News reported.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: 2 men dead, 2 women injured in Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two men are dead and two women are hospitalized following an overnight shooting at a home in Fall River, law enforcement officials said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Bank Street found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist at a Nantucket intersection. Officials said police and firefighters were called to the intersection of Milestone and New South Road around 2:40 p.m. for a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle. Upon...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Hyannis man arrested on fentanyl charges

HYANNIS – On Tuesday December 6, 2022, as the result of a lengthy narcotics investigation by members of the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; 32 year old Richard Fraga of Hyannis was taken into custody on trafficking narcotics charges. Members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team, Barnstable Patrol Force, Yarmouth Police Department, and Dennis Police Department assisted in the execution of the search warrant. Barnstable Police K-9 Yvonne was deployed to assist in the search of the premises. As a result of the search warrant the following was seized: 39 grams of fentanyl which included a large number of fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, 5 grams of MDA, and a sum of cash. Fraga was held on $1,000 bail at the Barnstable Police Department and will be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Wednesday December 7, 2022.
HYANNIS, NE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts 7th grader who died suddenly recently made honorary police officer

A Massachusetts boy who had dreams of being a police officer received a special honor after his tragic death. Today, School Liaison Officer Matthew Donovan presented the family of Charles “Chuck” Demeulle a certificate which recognized Chuck as an Honorary Kingston Police Officer. According to Kingston Police, Chuck...
KINGSTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

HYANNIS MALE CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING FENTANYL

HYANNIS – [Barnstable PD Media Statement] – Tuesday December 6, 2022, as the result of a lengthy narcotics investigation by members of the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; 32 year old Richard Fraga of Hyannis was taken into custody on trafficking narcotics charges. Members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team, Barnstable Patrol Force, Yarmouth Police Department, and Dennis Police Department assisted in the execution of the search warrant. Barnstable Police K-9 Yvonne was deployed to assist in the search of the premises. As a result of the search warrant the following was seized: 39 grams of fentanyl which included a large number of fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, 5 grams of MDA, and a sum of cash. Fraga was held on $1,000 bail at the Barnstable Police Department and will be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Wednesday December 7, 2022. Fraga is being charged with TRAFFICKING IN FENTANYL (OVER 36GRAMS) and POSSESSION OF CLASS C SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by Steppenwolf… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post HYANNIS MALE CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING FENTANYL first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

One person injured in West Barnstable crash Monday

WEST BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are investigating this crash on Osterville/West Barnstable Road. West Barnstable Fire reponded to the crash near Red Oak Lane and transported one person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN The post One person injured in West Barnstable crash Monday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy