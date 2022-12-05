Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
No. 1 University of Houston Cougars lead the way in Coaches vs. Racism HBCU classic
The coaches are looking to use the national platform of the high-profile basketball teams to promote an end to racism in the country.
North Shore, Katy football teams attempt to repeat 2015 state title runs
The two Houston-area teams left in the playoffs won it all seven years ago.
Tiger Woods brings his newest PopStroke golf complex to Houston area
KATY, Texas — On Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods confirmed that his latest PopStroke golf and entertainment complex would open in Katy next week. Woods said it would open to the public on Dec. 16 at noon. He also tweeted out a video of the complex, which looks like a...
Golf.com
Tiger Woods announces launch of newest putting courses in Texas
Tiger Woods’ latest course design creations are ready for their public debut, but they aren’t your average 18-hole golf courses. You only need one club to get around these new tracks. On Tuesday, Woods announced that the newest Popstroke facility in Houston, Texas, will open for play on...
papercitymag.com
Renu Khator Wowed by the Real Benefits Of UH’s No. 1 Ranking — Houston’s President Sees Kelvin Sampson’s Impact Reaching Far Beyond Basketball
University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has some guidance for freshman guard Emanuel Sharp. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) A chunk of the University of Houston student section breaks into a chant of “We Want Bama! We want Bama!” as Kelvin Sampson’s players come over to offer their customary postgame thanks for the students’ support. And Renu Khator cannot help but take in the excitement happening all around her. UH’s chancellor and president happily threw T-shirts into the student section earlier in the evening, clearly enjoying every minute of the single best sports scene in the nation’s fourth largest city at the moment.
texashsfootball.com
Running Back Seth Davis Leads Katy Tigers To Third Straight Semifinal
Katy’s strategy heading into Friday’s playoff contest was simple: feed Mississippi State commit Seth Davis. The senior running back feasted on Houston C.E. King’s defensive line, contributing heavily to the Tigers’ 56-34 victory. Katy heads to the Class 6A Division II state semifinals for the third...
Klein Forest HS standout football players at center of signing day as they commit to Arkansas and UH
Help us say congrats! Brad and Parker, who has over a 4.0 GPA, just committed to the next steps in their journey which include playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks and University of Houston!
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Growing Greater Houston Presence
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // RICHMOND, Texas - Big Chicken is continuing to break ground in the Greater Houston area with its second signed lease for the restaurant to open in Richmond. Part of a 50-unit agreement across Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin - Big Chicken’s second Texas...
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study
HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Most Surprising Restaurant Earns Major National Love — Tatemó and Texas’ Best New Restaurants in America Power
Austin's Canje is rated the fourth Best New Restaurant in America by Esquire. (@canjeatx) One of Houston’s most unusual and daring restaurants is enjoying something of a national moment with Esquire magazine declaring Tatemó one of The Best New Restaurants in America in its latest issue. Tatemó is one of only three Texas restaurants to make the expanded 40 strong rankings.
When will Houston Rodeo 2023 concert tickets go on sale this month?
Only four musical performers have been announced for next year's event so far.
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
Not Your Average Fry opens eatery on Fry Road in Katy
Not Your Average Fry adds a twist to the classic side, loading baskets of fries with toppings like Philly cheesesteak, cheese sauce, peppers and onions. (Courtesy Not Your Average Fry) Comfort food eatery Not Your Average Fry held a grand opening for its first day of business on Dec. 6.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Houston’s best soups
Campbell’s Soup used to have a commercial in the 1990s where a snowman ate a hot bowl of soup. He melts and reveals it was really a child all along. Maybe that ad resonates better somewhere where it isn’t 70 or 80 degrees in December. But, whatever your version of winter is, this is as good a time for a warm bowl of soup as it gets in Greater Houston.
papercitymag.com
Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour
Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
Word on the street... Texas City/La Marque...
Texas City Texas Mayor Dedrick JohnsonPhoto byJimmy GRAVES 409-916-2970. Thanksgiving feast for the community with food insecurity. A community with food insecurity had their Thanksgiving made a little easier with a meal.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022
Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
KSAT 12
Giant Rudolph returned after family offers $2K reward
HOUSTON – A Houston family is happy to have their red-nosed reindeer return to the front yard after it was stolen last week. Ernest Fuhrmann told KSAT that the 16-foot tall inflatable was returned Friday. “Someone called and turned Rudolf in for the reward,” Fuhrmann said. Fuhrmann caught...
Pasadena father charged with capital murder following disappearance of 2-year-old Nadia Lee
Little 2-year-old Nadia Lee hasn't been seen since October. Despite extensive searches of waterways and a landfill, her body has not been found.
Houston Police: 2 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting of rapper Takeoff
The Houston Police Department is expected to release an update Friday on the deadly shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff.
Comments / 1