University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has some guidance for freshman guard Emanuel Sharp. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) A chunk of the University of Houston student section breaks into a chant of “We Want Bama! We want Bama!” as Kelvin Sampson’s players come over to offer their customary postgame thanks for the students’ support. And Renu Khator cannot help but take in the excitement happening all around her. UH’s chancellor and president happily threw T-shirts into the student section earlier in the evening, clearly enjoying every minute of the single best sports scene in the nation’s fourth largest city at the moment.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO